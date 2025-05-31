Lance Stroll ruled out of F1 Spanish GP to undergo surgery

Aston Martin F1 driver Lance Stroll will miss Sunday's Spanish Grand Prix to undergo wrist surgery.

Stroll qualified 14th for Sunday's race at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya but is required to have a procedure after experiencing complications from a previous operation.

The Canadian had treatment after breaking his wrist in a cycling accident on the eve of the 2023 F1 season and Aston Martin say the surgery is related to that.

Aston Martin released a statement on Saturday evening confirming Stroll would not take part in the Spanish Grand Prix, having experienced pain in his hand and wrist over the past six weeks.

"Over the course of the past six weeks Lance has been experiencing pain in his hand and wrist, which his medical consultant believes is in relation to the procedure he underwent in 2023," an Aston Martin team statement read.



"As a result his medical team have confirmed that he will not race tomorrow and he will undergo a procedure to rectify these issues before focusing on his recovery."

What happened in Stroll's cycling accident?

Stroll suffered fractures in both his wrists as well as a fracture in the big toe on his right foot when he came off his bike while training in Spain in February 2023.

Although the injuries prevented Stroll from taking part in that year's pre-season test, he remarkably raced in the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix just 12 days after having screws fitted in his right wrist.

Stroll qualified eighth and finished sixth, with teammate Fernando Alonso praising his achievement as "phenomenal".

Two years after the initial injury, Stroll is now being forced to sit out of a grand prix to have a corrective procedure.

It is currently unknown whether Stroll will have recovered in time to take part in his home race at the Canadian Grand Prix on 15 June.