2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

Nicolo Bulega remains the World Superbike Championship leader after Race 2 at the Dutch WorldSBK despite a second DNF on Sunday at Assen.

Bulega had been leading the race when his bike stopped, as it did in the Superpole Race, but Toprak Razgatlioglu was not able to take full advantage, finishing only eighth. On the other hand, Razgatlioglu has the difference between himself and Bulega below 25 points for the first time since Race 1 in Australia.

Andrea Locatelli's maiden victory moves him to within 29 points of Bulega, the same distance Razgatlioglu was away entering the weekend.

Alvaro Bautista finished second in Race 2, moving him up to fourth place and clear by five points of Danilo Petrucci.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at Assen are below.