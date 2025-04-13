2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2

2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Dutch WorldSBK, round three of the season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega remains the World Superbike Championship leader after Race 2 at the Dutch WorldSBK despite a second DNF on Sunday at Assen.

Bulega had been leading the race when his bike stopped, as it did in the Superpole Race, but Toprak Razgatlioglu was not able to take full advantage, finishing only eighth. On the other hand, Razgatlioglu has the difference between himself and Bulega below 25 points for the first time since Race 1 in Australia.

Andrea Locatelli's maiden victory moves him to within 29 points of Bulega, the same distance Razgatlioglu was away entering the weekend.

Alvaro Bautista finished second in Race 2, moving him up to fourth place and clear by five points of Danilo Petrucci.

Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at Assen are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Dutch Round | Round 3, Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R136
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR115
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1107
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R86
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
6Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R52
7Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R51
8Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R41
9Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99841
10Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR38
11Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R138
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R37
13Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R34
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99834
15Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R133
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R20
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR14
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R18
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
25Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

