2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 2
2025 World Superbike Championship standings after Race 2 at the Dutch WorldSBK, round three of the season.
Nicolo Bulega remains the World Superbike Championship leader after Race 2 at the Dutch WorldSBK despite a second DNF on Sunday at Assen.
Bulega had been leading the race when his bike stopped, as it did in the Superpole Race, but Toprak Razgatlioglu was not able to take full advantage, finishing only eighth. On the other hand, Razgatlioglu has the difference between himself and Bulega below 25 points for the first time since Race 1 in Australia.
Andrea Locatelli's maiden victory moves him to within 29 points of Bulega, the same distance Razgatlioglu was away entering the weekend.
Alvaro Bautista finished second in Race 2, moving him up to fourth place and clear by five points of Danilo Petrucci.
Full World Superbike riders' standings after Race 2 at Assen are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Dutch Round | Round 3, Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|136
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|115
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|107
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|86
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|6
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|52
|7
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|51
|8
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|41
|9
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|41
|10
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|38
|11
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|38
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|37
|13
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|34
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|34
|15
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|33
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|20
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|14
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|25
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0