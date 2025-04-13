2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Pata Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli secured a maiden WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Assen, after a retirement for Nicolo Bulega.

For much of the race, it was a seven-rider group at the front, but once Bulega got to the front he was able to stretch the group out.

However, having built a two-second lead, his bike stopped, just as it did in the Superpole Race.

That handed the lead to Locatelli, who was clear and faster than Alvaro Bautista behind. The Spanish rider took second, beating Remy Gardner who had applied the pressure mid-race.

Sam Lowes took fourth ahead of Axel Bassani - a season's best in fifth - and Alex Lowes in sixth.

Bimota's Lowes and Iker Lecuona, who finished seventh, both passed Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap. The Turkish rider had selected the harder SC0 rear tyre for Race 2 after finding the SCX too fast-wearing in Race 1, but the result was the same as he arrived at the end of the race without rear grip.

An eighth for Razgatlioglu is his worst result since he was ninth in the Superpole Race at Assen in 2024.

Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.