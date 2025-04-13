2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 2 Results
Full results from Race 2 at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.
Pata Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli secured a maiden WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Assen, after a retirement for Nicolo Bulega.
For much of the race, it was a seven-rider group at the front, but once Bulega got to the front he was able to stretch the group out.
However, having built a two-second lead, his bike stopped, just as it did in the Superpole Race.
That handed the lead to Locatelli, who was clear and faster than Alvaro Bautista behind. The Spanish rider took second, beating Remy Gardner who had applied the pressure mid-race.
Sam Lowes took fourth ahead of Axel Bassani - a season's best in fifth - and Alex Lowes in sixth.
Bimota's Lowes and Iker Lecuona, who finished seventh, both passed Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap. The Turkish rider had selected the harder SC0 rear tyre for Race 2 after finding the SCX too fast-wearing in Race 1, but the result was the same as he arrived at the end of the race without rear grip.
An eighth for Razgatlioglu is his worst result since he was ninth in the Superpole Race at Assen in 2024.
Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.
2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Race 2
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|WIN
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.968
|3
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4.396
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|4.803
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7.380
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|12.109
|7
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12.928
|8
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|13.110
|9
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|13.273
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.534
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|14.558
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|15.258
|13
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|17.158
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|21.036
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.370
|16
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|26.568
|17
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|27.226
|18
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|29.876
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|38.539
|20
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39.370
|21
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:01.777
|22
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1:26.905
|DNF
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF