2025 Dutch WorldSBK: Race 2 Results

Full results from Race 2 at this weekend's Dutch WorldSBK.

Andrea Locatelli, 2025 Dutch WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pata Yamaha's Andrea Locatelli secured a maiden WorldSBK victory in Race 2 at Assen, after a retirement for Nicolo Bulega.

For much of the race, it was a seven-rider group at the front, but once Bulega got to the front he was able to stretch the group out.

However, having built a two-second lead, his bike stopped, just as it did in the Superpole Race.

That handed the lead to Locatelli, who was clear and faster than Alvaro Bautista behind. The Spanish rider took second, beating Remy Gardner who had applied the pressure mid-race.

Sam Lowes took fourth ahead of Axel Bassani - a season's best in fifth - and Alex Lowes in sixth.

Bimota's Lowes and Iker Lecuona, who finished seventh, both passed Toprak Razgatlioglu on the final lap. The Turkish rider had selected the harder SC0 rear tyre for Race 2 after finding the SCX too fast-wearing in Race 1, but the result was the same as he arrived at the end of the race without rear grip.

An eighth for Razgatlioglu is his worst result since he was ninth in the Superpole Race at Assen in 2024.

Andrea Iannone and Dominique Aegerter completed the top-10.

2025 World Superbike Championship | Dutch Round | TT Circuit Assen | Race 2

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1WIN
2Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.968
3Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R14.396
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R4.803
5Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987.380
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99812.109
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12.928
8Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR13.110
9Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R13.273
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R113.534
11Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R14.558
12Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R15.258
13Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R17.158
14Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R21.036
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R126.370
16Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR26.568
17Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR27.226
18Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R29.876
19Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R38.539
20Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R139.370
21Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R11:01.777
22Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R1:26.905
DNFNicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
