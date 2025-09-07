2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Results from the Superpole Race at the French WorldSBK, the ninth round of the 2025 season.
Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race. It was his 11th win in a row and his 10th at Magny-Cours, making him the most victorious WorldSBK rider at the French track. It also means he has become the first rider to win 10 races at three different tracks in WorldSBK, Magny-Cours added to Most and Donington.
Nicolo Bulega took another second place, but again without the pace to trouble Razgatlioglu.
He started at the front, but Razgatlioglu passed him at turn five on the first lap. Then Bulega ran wide at the penultimate corner and dropped to fourth. He then passed Alex Lowes for third before Sam Lowes made a mistake which promoted the factory Ducati rider to second.
Sam Lowes would go on to crash out of fourth place, this time not remounting as he did yesterday.
Alex Lowes, on the other hand, took his second podium of the weekend in third.
Danilo Petrucci was fourth again, and again without the pace to make a run at the podium.
Michael van der Mark was in a battle for that P4 with Petrucci for much of the race, coming up 0.8 seconds short in the end but taking a top-five.
Andrea Iannone was back in the top-six for the first time since he was fourth in Race 1 at Cremona.
Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Xavi Vierge took the final three points positions.
Dominique Aegerter rounded out the top-10.
Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff had to come from the back row of the grid, but were unable to get into the top-nine, Locatelli taking 12th and Gerloff finishing 14th.
Aside from Sam Lowes, there were three retirements: Alvaro Bautista crashed when he made contact with Jonathan Rea after Rea sat up in the middle of turn five to avoid hitting Andrea Iannone; Yari Montella retired on the final lap after serving a long lap penalty for causing the lap one crash in Race 1; and Ryan Vickers retired to the pits.
Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|3.712
|3
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7.674
|4
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.854
|5
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|9.660
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|10.287
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|11.198
|8
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|11.527
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|11.851
|10
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|13.989
|11
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.502
|12
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.686
|13
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|16.067
|14
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|16.219
|15
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|22.838
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|25.555
|17
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|25.781
|18
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27.439
|19
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|43.358
|DNF
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF