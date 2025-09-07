2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2025 French WorldSBK at Magny-Cours.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the French WorldSBK, the ninth round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race. It was his 11th win in a row and his 10th at Magny-Cours, making him the most victorious WorldSBK rider at the French track. It also means he has become the first rider to win 10 races at three different tracks in WorldSBK, Magny-Cours added to Most and Donington.

Nicolo Bulega took another second place, but again without the pace to trouble Razgatlioglu. 

He started at the front, but Razgatlioglu passed him at turn five on the first lap. Then Bulega ran wide at the penultimate corner and dropped to fourth. He then passed Alex Lowes for third before Sam Lowes made a mistake which promoted the factory Ducati rider to second.

Sam Lowes would go on to crash out of fourth place, this time not remounting as he did yesterday.

Alex Lowes, on the other hand, took his second podium of the weekend in third.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth again, and again without the pace to make a run at the podium.

Michael van der Mark was in a battle for that P4 with Petrucci for much of the race, coming up 0.8 seconds short in the end but taking a top-five.

Andrea Iannone was back in the top-six for the first time since he was fourth in Race 1 at Cremona.

Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Xavi Vierge took the final three points positions.

Dominique Aegerter rounded out the top-10.

Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff had to come from the back row of the grid, but were unable to get into the top-nine, Locatelli taking 12th and Gerloff finishing 14th.

Aside from Sam Lowes, there were three retirements: Alvaro Bautista crashed when he made contact with Jonathan Rea after Rea sat up in the middle of turn five to avoid hitting Andrea Iannone; Yari Montella retired on the final lap after serving a long lap penalty for causing the lap one crash in Race 1; and Ryan Vickers retired to the pits.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R3.712
3Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987.674
4Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R8.854
5Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR9.660
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R10.287
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99811.198
8Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R111.527
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R11.851
10Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R113.989
11Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R114.502
12Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.686
13Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R16.067
14Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR16.219
15Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R122.838
16Sergio GarciaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R25.555
17Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R125.781
18Tito RabatESPPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R27.439
19Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R43.358
DNFSam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFRyan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF

In this article

2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

WSBK
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
17m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
27m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Alex Marquez ends Marc Marquez’s victory run, delays title chance
31m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Race Results
42m ago
Start, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
F1 News
Nico Rosberg tells Kimi Antonelli he needs consistency to “secure” F1 future
47m ago
Kimi Antonelli

More News

F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty
1h ago
Verstappen and Norris will share the front row
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix today: Live stream here
1h ago
The start of the 2024 Italian GP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen set for McLaren duel
1h ago
Verstappen passes Norris
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES
1h ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
Max Verstappen linked with MotoGP team ownership
2h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull