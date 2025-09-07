2025 French WorldSBK: Superpole Race Results

Results from the Superpole Race at the French WorldSBK, the ninth round of the 2025 season.

Toprak Razgatlioglu took victory in the Superpole Race. It was his 11th win in a row and his 10th at Magny-Cours, making him the most victorious WorldSBK rider at the French track. It also means he has become the first rider to win 10 races at three different tracks in WorldSBK, Magny-Cours added to Most and Donington.

Nicolo Bulega took another second place, but again without the pace to trouble Razgatlioglu.

He started at the front, but Razgatlioglu passed him at turn five on the first lap. Then Bulega ran wide at the penultimate corner and dropped to fourth. He then passed Alex Lowes for third before Sam Lowes made a mistake which promoted the factory Ducati rider to second.

Sam Lowes would go on to crash out of fourth place, this time not remounting as he did yesterday.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Lowes, on the other hand, took his second podium of the weekend in third.

Danilo Petrucci was fourth again, and again without the pace to make a run at the podium.

Michael van der Mark was in a battle for that P4 with Petrucci for much of the race, coming up 0.8 seconds short in the end but taking a top-five.

Andrea Iannone was back in the top-six for the first time since he was fourth in Race 1 at Cremona.

Axel Bassani, Jonathan Rea, and Xavi Vierge took the final three points positions.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Dominique Aegerter rounded out the top-10.

Andrea Locatelli and Garrett Gerloff had to come from the back row of the grid, but were unable to get into the top-nine, Locatelli taking 12th and Gerloff finishing 14th.

Aside from Sam Lowes, there were three retirements: Alvaro Bautista crashed when he made contact with Jonathan Rea after Rea sat up in the middle of turn five to avoid hitting Andrea Iannone; Yari Montella retired on the final lap after serving a long lap penalty for causing the lap one crash in Race 1; and Ryan Vickers retired to the pits.

Full World Superbike results from the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superpole Race | Result Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Timing 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR WIN 2 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 3.712 3 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 7.674 4 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 8.854 5 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 9.660 6 Andrea Iannone ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 10.287 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 11.198 8 Jonathan Rea GBR Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 11.527 9 Xavi Vierge ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 11.851 10 Dominique Aegerter SUI GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 13.989 11 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 14.502 12 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 14.686 13 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati Panigale V4 R 16.067 14 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 16.219 15 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 22.838 16 Sergio Garcia ESP Team HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 25.555 17 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 25.781 18 Tito Rabat ESP Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 27.439 19 Zaqhwan Zaidi MAS Petronas MIE Racing Team Honda CBR1000RR-R 43.358 DNF Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Alvaro Bautista ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF DNF Ryan Vickers GBR Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R DNF