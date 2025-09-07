Andrea Locatelli “never expected” French WorldSBK P5 comeback: “It was good fun”

A last-row-to-top-five comeback was something Andrea Locatelli “never expected” after crashing in Superpole at the French WorldSBK.

Locatelli was unfortunate enough to crash on his first timed lap of Superpole on Saturday morning at the French World Superbike round and therefore didn't set a qualifying time, but he went on to `mounted a solid comeback to finish fifth in Race 1 from the back of the grid.

“I never expected to finish in the top-five again because unfortunately this morning in Superpole on the first flying lap I crashed in turn three,” Andrea Locatelli told WorldSBK.com.

“I was lucky because fortunately I’m in one piece, it was a big crash but nothing happened around my body so this is for sure a good luck.

“I did my best in the race, for sure a bit of luck because some riders in front crashed, but I think the rhythm was there and I tried to recover as soon as possible.

“I think I need to be happy because after missing qualifying it’s not easy to come back on the bike, but I’m quite happy.”

The Italian said he enjoyed the comeback, although admitted that the day was a “lesson”.

“Honestly, it was good fun,” he said. “For sure it’s easier and more simple to start on the front and try to stay with the front group, get immediately the rhythm.

“For sure, what I missed a little bit in a couple of lap was to get the feeling back after the crash, because immediately after the crash I cannot get on the bike, I’m just waiting for the race.

“So, this was a difficult point, but at the same time I believe in myself, I try to do the best I can, and in the end I recovered quite well.

“I was overtaking, I was doing my rhythm.

“I was lucky because some riders in front crashed, but I think I enjoyed.

“It’s another lesson today.”

The cause of the crash was something that Locatelli was still not completely sure about at the end of the day.

“It was quick, honestly, I can say this,” he said.

“I’m still thinking about what happened. Strange crash because I was close to release the brake on corner three, and the only thing I’m thinking is the condition of the track is quite good but the temperature on the ground was still a bit cold with this cold air that we have especially today.

“So, probably, when I arrived I pushed down the bike quite quickly and I lost the front.

“But it was a bit strange because I never felt this, but I think in our job sometimes this happens.

“Unfortunately it was on the first lap of Superpole, but in the end we have sometimes a weekend like this.

“It’s not easy to start last, but I could do a good race and I’ll try to do my best also [on Sunday] and try to get as many points as possible.”