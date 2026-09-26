2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, round 10 of the 2026 season.
Riders' championship standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the 2026 season.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at round 10, despite losing to Iker Lecuona. Bulega missed his second opportunity to win the title, although it still wasn't fully in his hands as he'd have had to out-score Lecuona by 15 points.
Lecuona's second win of the season does little for his championship position, although he's now almost 200 points ahead of Yari Montella in third. Montella crashed twice in the race and didn't score, so his advantage in the battle for third has been trimmed to 33 points thanks to a third-place finish for Sam Lowes, which also brought him back ahead of Alex Lowes who finished sixth in Race 1.
Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|573
|2
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|432
|3
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|247
|4
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|214
|5
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|211
|6
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|184
|7
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|177
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|137
|9
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|125
|10
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|120
|11
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|112
|12
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|107
|13
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|95
|14
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|81
|15
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|63
|16
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|57
|17
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|57
|18
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|39
|19
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|23
|20
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13
|21
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|12
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|7
|23
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|6
|24
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|4
|25
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|2
|26
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|1
|27
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|1
|28
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Team Apreco
|Yamaha R1
|0
|29
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|30
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|0