2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

2026 WorldSBK championship standings after Race 1 at the Italian Round at Cremona Circuit, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Riders' championship standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at round 10, despite losing to Iker Lecuona. Bulega missed his second opportunity to win the title, although it still wasn't fully in his hands as he'd have had to out-score Lecuona by 15 points.

Lecuona's second win of the season does little for his championship position, although he's now almost 200 points ahead of Yari Montella in third. Montella crashed twice in the race and didn't score, so his advantage in the battle for third has been trimmed to 33 points thanks to a third-place finish for Sam Lowes, which also brought him back ahead of Alex Lowes who finished sixth in Race 1.

Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R573
2Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R432
3Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R247
4Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R214
5Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998211
6Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R184
7Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB998177
8Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR137
9Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R125
10Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R120
11Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1112
12Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR107
13Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R195
14Tarran MackenzieGBRMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R81
15Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R63
16Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR57
17Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R157
18Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R139
19Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR23
20Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13
21Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R12
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R7
23Jonathan ReaGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6
24Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R14
25Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R12
26Ryan VickersGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R1
27Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R1
28Twan SmitsNEDTeam AprecoYamaha R10
29Yuki KuniiJPNHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R0
30Hannes SoomerESTROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR0

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World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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