2026 Cremona WorldSBK: Championship standings after Race 1

Riders' championship standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the 10th round of the 2026 season.

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the riders' standings after Race 1 at round 10, despite losing to Iker Lecuona. Bulega missed his second opportunity to win the title, although it still wasn't fully in his hands as he'd have had to out-score Lecuona by 15 points.

Lecuona's second win of the season does little for his championship position, although he's now almost 200 points ahead of Yari Montella in third. Montella crashed twice in the race and didn't score, so his advantage in the battle for third has been trimmed to 33 points thanks to a third-place finish for Sam Lowes, which also brought him back ahead of Alex Lowes who finished sixth in Race 1.

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Full WorldSBK riders' standings after Race 1 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 10, Race 1 Pos Rider Nat. WorldSBK Team Superbike Points 1 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 573 2 Iker Lecuona ESP Aruba.it Racing Ducati Ducati Panigale V4 R 432 3 Yari Montella ITA Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 247 4 Sam Lowes GBR Marc VDS Racing Team Ducati Panigale V4 R 214 5 Alex Lowes GBR Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 211 6 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Team Go Eleven Ducati Panigale V4 R 184 7 Axel Bassani ITA Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team Bimota KB998 177 8 Garrett Gerloff USA Kawasaki WorldSBK Team Kawasaki ZX-10RR 137 9 Alvaro Bautista ESP Barni Spark Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 125 10 Alberto Surra ITA Motocorsa Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 120 11 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 112 12 Miguel Oliveira POR ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 107 13 Xavi Vierge ESP Pata Maxus Yamaha Yamaha R1 95 14 Tarran Mackenzie GBR MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 81 15 Tommy Bridewell GBR Superbike Advocates Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 63 16 Danilo Petrucci ITA ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 57 17 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 57 18 Stefano Manzi ITA GYTR GRT Yamaha Yamaha R1 39 19 Michael van der Mark NED ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 23 20 Somkiat Chantra THA Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 13 21 Jake Dixon GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 12 22 Tetsuta Nagashima JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 7 23 Jonathan Rea GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 6 24 Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 4 25 Mattia Rato ITA Motoxracing Yamaha Yamaha R1 2 26 Ryan Vickers GBR Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 1 27 Loris Baz FRA MGM Optical Express Racing Ducati Panigale V4 R 1 28 Twan Smits NED Team Apreco Yamaha R1 0 29 Yuki Kunii JPN Honda HRC Honda CBR1000RR-R 0 30 Hannes Soomer EST ROKiT BMW Motorrad BMW M1000 RR 0

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