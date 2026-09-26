2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Lecuona dominates Bulega for second win

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the first race at round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took a dominant lights-to-flag win in Race 1 at Cremona, his second win in WorldSBK.

Taking the holeshot from pole position, he led early from Yari Montella, but the Italian crashed at the end of the first lap and then again later on.

The first crash put Nicolo Bulega up to second place. Bulega tried to push early on and close in on Lecuona, but after a few laps decided to settle into second place. He was closed in by Sam Lowes at the end, but held on comfortably in the end to second, while Lowes took third.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was on Lowes' tail for most of the race but just fell away towards the end and took fourth in the end.

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Garrett Gerloff took fifth to beat Alex Lowes to be the lead non-Ducati. Behind Lowes, Andrea Locatelli took seventh ahead of Axel Bassani, Jake Dixon, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Cremona are below.