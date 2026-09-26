2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Lecuona dominates Bulega for second win

Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the first race at round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took a dominant lights-to-flag win in Race 1 at Cremona, his second win in WorldSBK.

Taking the holeshot from pole position, he led early from Yari Montella, but the Italian crashed at the end of the first lap and then again later on. 

The first crash put Nicolo Bulega up to second place. Bulega tried to push early on and close in on Lecuona, but after a few laps decided to settle into second place. He was closed in by Sam Lowes at the end, but held on comfortably in the end to second, while Lowes took third.

Lorenzo Baldassarri was on Lowes' tail for most of the race but just fell away towards the end and took fourth in the end.

Garrett Gerloff took fifth to beat Alex Lowes to be the lead non-Ducati. Behind Lowes, Andrea Locatelli took seventh ahead of Axel Bassani, Jake Dixon, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 1 | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R5.591
3Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R7.247
4Lorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R8.763
5Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR20.250
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99820.567
7Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R126.939
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99827.351
9Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R27.569
10Alvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R27.677
11Stefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R132.756
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R135.089
13Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R37.019
14Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR39.564
15Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R40.567
16Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R147.773
17Twan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R11:23.417
DNFAlberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFYari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFMiguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RRDNF
DNFTommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFXavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1DNF

Tags:

World Superbikes
2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Lecuona dominates Bulega for second win
Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Latest News

WSBK News
Iker Lecuona explains Italian WorldSBK qualifying scare that almost cost him pole
3h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega left “angry” by dual Italian WorldSBK practice crashes
20h ago
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Iker Lecuona avoids Italian WorldSBK ‘favourite’ tag: “Nicolo Bulega is there”
20h ago
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
BMW WorldSBK boss teases Danilo Petrucci’s “overseas” future
21h ago
Danilo Petrucci, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Yamaha WorldSBK boss responds to Jack Miller ASBK off-season rumours
21h ago
Jack Miller, Fabio Quartararo, 2026 German MotoGP.

More News

WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega caught in crossfire of Alvaro Bautista WorldSBK weight rule attack
23h ago
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
How Alvaro Bautista is trying to generate “more options” for 2027 race seat
24/09/26
Alvaro Bautista, 2026 Emilia-Romagna WorldSBK, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Why Miguel Oliveira thinks Brad Binder is perfect for BMW in WorldSBK 2027
24/09/26
Miguel Oliveira, 2026 Italian WorldSBK, track walk. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega vows to maintain WorldSBK “approach” despite “big” MotoGP test crash
24/09/26
Nicolo Bulega, 2026 French WorldSBK, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose.
WSBK News
Nicolo Bulega rival gives hopeless outlook for his own WorldSBK title chances
24/09/26
Iker Lecuona, 2026 French WorldSBK, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.