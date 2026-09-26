2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Race 1 Results: Lecuona dominates Bulega for second win
Full results from Race 1 at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK, the 10th round of the 2026 season.
Results from Race 1 at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, the first race at round 10 of the 2026 season.
Iker Lecuona took a dominant lights-to-flag win in Race 1 at Cremona, his second win in WorldSBK.
Taking the holeshot from pole position, he led early from Yari Montella, but the Italian crashed at the end of the first lap and then again later on.
The first crash put Nicolo Bulega up to second place. Bulega tried to push early on and close in on Lecuona, but after a few laps decided to settle into second place. He was closed in by Sam Lowes at the end, but held on comfortably in the end to second, while Lowes took third.
Lorenzo Baldassarri was on Lowes' tail for most of the race but just fell away towards the end and took fourth in the end.
Garrett Gerloff took fifth to beat Alex Lowes to be the lead non-Ducati. Behind Lowes, Andrea Locatelli took seventh ahead of Axel Bassani, Jake Dixon, and Alvaro Bautista who completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from Race 1 at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Race 1 | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.591
|3
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7.247
|4
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|8.763
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|20.250
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|20.567
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|26.939
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|27.351
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|27.569
|10
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|27.677
|11
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|32.756
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|35.089
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|37.019
|14
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|39.564
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|40.567
|16
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|47.773
|17
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|1:23.417
|DNF
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF