2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Lecuona fends off Bulega
Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy.
Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, round 10 of the 2026 season.
Iker Lecuona took his second win of the weekend at Cremona, beating Nicolo Bulega by two seconds. Bulega chose the softer-compound SCQ rear tyre while Lecuona chose the SCX, and the Italian was able to attack in the first laps. But as the race drew on the balance shifted to Lecuona and he was able to pull away in the second half of the race.
Bulega keeps his title chances alive with his second second place of the weekend, while Alberto Surra completed the top-three, securing his first poodium.
Yari Montella took fourth, beating Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.
Tommy Bridewell was seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Jake Dixon who took the all-important final top-nine spot from 18th on the grid. Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.
Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.
2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race | Result
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Timing
|1
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|WIN
|2
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|2.005
|3
|Alberto Surra
|ITA
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.214
|4
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|5.550
|5
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|6.540
|6
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|7.772
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Superbike Advocates Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|9.386
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|11.197
|9
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|13.294
|10
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|14.144
|11
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|16.254
|12
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|16.905
|13
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Honda HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|17.153
|14
|Mattia Rato
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|17.937
|15
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|MGM Optical Express Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|18.915
|16
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|20.547
|DNF
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|DNF
|DNF
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF
|DNF
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|DNF
|DNF
|Twan Smits
|NED
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|DNF