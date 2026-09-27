2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Lecuona fends off Bulega

Full results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Cremona WorldSBK in Italy.

Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Iker Lecuona, 2026 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took his second win of the weekend at Cremona, beating Nicolo Bulega by two seconds. Bulega chose the softer-compound SCQ rear tyre while Lecuona chose the SCX, and the Italian was able to attack in the first laps. But as the race drew on the balance shifted to Lecuona and he was able to pull away in the second half of the race.

Bulega keeps his title chances alive with his second second place of the weekend, while Alberto Surra completed the top-three, securing his first poodium.

Yari Montella took fourth, beating Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.

Tommy Bridewell was seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Jake Dixon who took the all-important final top-nine spot from 18th on the grid. Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.

Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.

2026 World Superbike Championship | Italian Round | Cremona Circuit | Superpole Race | Result

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Iker LecuonaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R2.005
3Alberto SurraITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.214
4Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R5.550
5Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R6.540
6Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB9987.772
7Tommy BridewellGBRSuperbike Advocates RacingDucati Panigale V4 R9.386
8Miguel OliveiraPORROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR11.197
9Jake DixonGBRHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R13.294
10Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R114.144
11Danilo PetrucciITAROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR16.254
12Xavi ViergeESPPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R116.905
13Somkiat ChantraTHAHonda HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R17.153
14Mattia RatoITAMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R117.937
15Loris BazFRAMGM Optical Express RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.915
16Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99820.547
DNFLorenzo BaldassarriITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFGarrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RRDNF
DNFStefano ManziITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R1DNF
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPBarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFTwan SmitsNEDMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R1DNF

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2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Lecuona fends off Bulega
Alex Whitworth
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Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

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