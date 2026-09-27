2026 Cremona WorldSBK, Superpole Race Results: Lecuona fends off Bulega

Results from the Superpole Race at the 2026 Italian WorldSBK at Cremona Circuit, round 10 of the 2026 season.

Iker Lecuona took his second win of the weekend at Cremona, beating Nicolo Bulega by two seconds. Bulega chose the softer-compound SCQ rear tyre while Lecuona chose the SCX, and the Italian was able to attack in the first laps. But as the race drew on the balance shifted to Lecuona and he was able to pull away in the second half of the race.

Bulega keeps his title chances alive with his second second place of the weekend, while Alberto Surra completed the top-three, securing his first poodium.

Yari Montella took fourth, beating Sam Lowes and Alex Lowes who rounded out the top-six.

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Tommy Bridewell was seventh, ahead of Miguel Oliveira and Jake Dixon who took the all-important final top-nine spot from 18th on the grid. Andrea Locatelli completed the top-10.

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Full WorldSBK results from the Superpole Race at Cremona are below.