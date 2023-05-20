2023 British Superbikes Donington Park- Qualifying Results

The Superpole format made a return to decide the grid for race one in qualifying at Donington Park for round three of the championship, with Kyle Ryde claiming pole with a new lap record.

Kyle Ryde had a long wait as fourteen riders went before him as he waited for his turn at a flying lap on his LAMI OMG Yamaha.

The Pressure was on as Leon Haslam had just hit the top, and through absence and injury the #77 had no experience of the format to relax him.

Ryde however came in as the form rider and the new record holder at the resurfaced track.

British Superbikes Round Three Donington park Superpole Qualifying Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha 1m 27.320s 2 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +0.083s 3 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +0.253s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.353s 5 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +0.613s 6 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.657s 7 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +0.707s 8 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +0.846s 9 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +0.854s 10 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +0.857s 11 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.987s 12 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +1.104s 13 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +1.112s 14 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +1.175s 15 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +1.319s Q1 Pos Rider Nat Team Time 16 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing 1m 28.303s 17 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki 1m 28.399s 18 Hector Barbera ESP TAG Racing Honda 1m 28.455s 19 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing` 1m28 588s 20 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK 1m 28.671s 21 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki 1m 28.866s 22 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW 1m29.020s 23 Davey Todd GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motocycles Honda 1m 29.026s 24 Tim Neave GBR McAMS Yamaha 1m 29.113s 25 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki 1m 29.535a 26 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 1m 29.615s 27 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki 1m 29.961s

Records tumble after track resurfacing

The lap time had already been lowered in both sessions on Friday. FP1 saw Jason O’Halloran finish that session as the new lap record holder, citing the improved smoothness and grip as key factors in being able to go fast with little previous dry time at Donington, with a damp pre-season test for most at the track.

The crucial FP2 decided the top twelve to move straight into the superpole and saw the top eleven riders all under the old lap record, with Leon Haslam topping the timesheets for much of the session with a new best before he was bested by Kyle Ryde in the final five minutes, setting a new benchmark - he went on to better that again in FP4 with a 1m 27.635s lap.

The local rider used his superpole lap to set a new lap record again - a 1m 27.320s best after managing the top fourth sector of all and then finding a smooth line through the Melbourne Loop.

Halsam also has a lot of local knowledge - his father Ron Haslam ran his riding school out of the track, and with his own ROKIT BMW Motorrad Team improving all the time he had found a way to start his lap with two best of all purple sectors. The #91 still managed to hit the top of the timesheets despite losing the front at the chicane and running too deep - his Melbourne mistake the difference - leaving him 0.083s behind Ryde’s run.

Jason O’Halloran completes the front row for McAMS Yamaha after a smooth lap which looked immaculate, but perhaps a little too cautious - the Superpole formant offers no second chances.

His lap also briefly lead the way and demoted Tommy Bridewell, who will lead off row two after some late changes in FP4, from fourth, just ahead of Honda’s Andrew Irwin.

Honda’s Irwin went early - sixth out on track and his lap held firm at the top for much of the session on his way to fifth, placing ahead of his brother Glenn.

Success between round spurs on Glenn Irwin

With Glenn Irwin working his way up a podium spot in every race in Oulton Park he left a winner, with his consistency seeing him move into the championship lead with 91 points.

There has been no rest between rounds - the BeerMonster Ducati rider instead took part in the North West 200, winning both of the Superbike class races, with both victories coming under red flags at the road racing event.

Irwin will look to use that momentum at a track he was slow to see success at last year, with no podiums until the showdown where he claimed a brace of third place finishes - though that was around the grand prix layout in use this time for the first visit to the Leicestershire track.

Superpole didn’t really suit his way of attacking a lap and on his run he didn’t pass the then top two of Bridewell and Andrew Irwin. The #2 rider lines up sixth.

Second out of the blocks, Jack Kennedy spent time at the top, with Christian Iddon unable to best him on the Oxford Products Ducati, despite coming into the session after topping Q1.

The Mar-Train Yamaha rider had all kinds of issues in Q1 with his bike not starting - Kyle Ryde made an appearance in the garage to try and help the Irish rider out on track. With just three minutes to go he was out and left everything on the track to move into the next session, only to have the issue repeat.

The #4 again pushed to the very limit under pressure and saw his lap hold firm until Andy Irwin hit the track on his way to seventh.

Lee Jackson complained of a change in wind direction on his lap - he brought home the Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki in eighth, with Iddon and Josh Brookes (FHO RAcing BMW Motorrad) - who sits second in the championship standings - completing the top ten.

Ryan Vickers claimed eleventh on the second LAMI OMG Yamaha, Peter Hickman was off the very fast pace - all of the front row riders beat the new lap record set in FP4 - in 13th on his FHO entry, with Danny Kent 13th on his own Lovell Kent Racing bike.

Danny Buchan made his return after missing the Oulton Park round with injury, the BMW SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad rider wrestled his machine but could not hit the top of the timesheets, and was fourth with only five riders to have taken to the track on his way to an eventual 14th

Max Cook (Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki) set out on his first ever Superpole style lap in any class, and set a benchmark of 1m 28.639s which saw him 15th.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

Old BSB Lap Record - Donington Park: Bradley Ray (Yamaha) 1m 28.597s (2022)

2022 at Donington Park:

Round three - pole: Jason O’Halloran (2nd Bradley Ray, 3rd Kyle Ryde)

Race One:

1:Kyle Ryde

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Bradley Ray

Race Two:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3: Lee Jackson

Race Three:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Bradley Ray

3:Lee Jackson

Round Ten (Showdown) - pole: Jason O’Halloran (2ndBradley Ray , 3rd Tom Sykes)

Race One:

1:Tom Sykes

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Peter Hickman

Race Two:

1:Tom Sykes

2:Bradley Ray

3:Glenn Irwin

Race Three:

1:Bradley Ray

2:Andrew Irwin

3:Glenn Irwin

What happened in Q1?

With Iddon, Nesbitt and Cook all going through, the next four riders not to progress were all still under the old lap record, times have progressed so much.

Unlucky not to go through, Charlie Nesbitt was the rider knocked out by Kennedy’s huge Q1 effort, so the MasterMac Honda rider starts 16th.

Storm Stacey also came close to taking part in Superpole but will instead fill 17th for Starline Raciing Kawasaki.

Hector Barbera (TAG RAcing Honda) and Josh Owens (Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing) were close behind in 18th and 19th overall.

Liam Delves was back on track after being declared fit to ride, passing his review to ride after suffering a bruised hip on Friday after his FP1 fall. Still battered and bruised he will join the grid last.