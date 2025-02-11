Ex-Endurance rider joins Ducati-backed British Supersport team

Binch Racing have confirmed their 2025 riders for the British Supersport Championship.

Stefan Hill has been announced as the latest addition, to join Oliver Barr.

Hill is returning to the British scene after recently racing in the World Endurance and World Supersport Championships.

Binch Racing will run the Ducati this year.

Hill said: “I’m really looking forward to coming into the British championship with Binch Racing.

“It is a really competitive series with world class riders, I will need to have a good package underneath me.

“Binch Racing do not mess about and the new bikes look unreal! I know I will have lot to learn, but I don’t mind that, I am really focused on the job in hand.

“Getting back on British tracks in front of the BSB crowds will be amazing. This opportunity is not one I am taking lightly so I have already started to train really hard.

“I just want to say a massive thanks to Dave and his team for the welcome I have received, their appetite for success is infectious. Hopefully we can be competitive from the off.”

David Binch said: “Stefan is a relatively unknown rider to many; however, his pedigree is there for all to see.

“Having gained experience in numerous world championships, I was immediately interested to see what we can do together. His vast experience will be great for our team as we move into a new era with our new machines. Moving to Ducati for 2025, welcoming Oliver back and the addition of Stefan has created a real buzz.

“Oliver and Stefan in the same garage is going to be a lot of fun. They both have a lot to offer each other.

“We cannot wait to see what we can achieve together; we are not here to make up the numbers. A huge thank you to everyone that has helped us to get here.”