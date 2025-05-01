Davey Todd and Peter Hickman announce title sponsor for 8TEN Racing

8TEN Racing, the new team set up by Davey Todd and Peter Hickman, have confirmed a title sponsor.

Todd and Hickman will represent their new project in the British Superbike Championship and major road races, such as the Isle of Man TT.

Now they have welcomed LEW Electrical Distributors as their first title sponsor for 2025.

The company - co-founded in 1993 by Managing Director, Andrew Johnson, and his father, Keith Johnson - have long been a personal sponsor for Hickman.

LEW Electrical Distributors are one of the UK’s leading independent electrical wholesalers.

Andrew Johnson, Managing Director, LEW Electrical Distributor, said: “Having sponsored Peter for ten years, we’ve been part of the BSB paddock for some time now and becoming title sponsor of 8TEN Racing is something we’re extremely delighted about.

“We’re very excited about what this year’s BSB series will bring and with Peter and Davey on board, we’re confident the 8TEN Racing BMW’s will be well to the fore!”

Darren Jones, Team Manager, 8TEN Racing, said: “Since we announced the new team in February, everyone’s been working incredibly hard to ensure we’re ready for the new season and for LEW to come on board as title sponsor is a terrific boost for all concerned.

“Andy and his team have had a presence in the paddock for a long time now so for them to step up their support is mega and we’re all eagerly awaiting round one.”

Todd and Hickman will ride a BMW M 1000 RR this season for 8TEN Racing.

They are in action this weekend at Oulton Park as the BSB campaign begins.