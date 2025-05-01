Glenn Irwin notes key changes as 2025 BSB challenge begins

Glenn Irwin has made some important tweaks for the 2025 British Superbike Championship.

The Hager PBM Ducati team will begin the season this weekend at its local circuit, Oulton Park.

Irwin, who has given up road racing this season, is determined to edge rivals including Kyle Ryde, Brad Ray and Tommy Bridewell to finally capture the BSB title.

Irwin impressed during pre-season testing where the Ducati Panigale V4R was put through its paces.

Irwin said: “It’s fantastic to be finally going into the opening round at Oulton Park – it’s almost seven months since the last season ended so it’s been a long wait.

“But now it’s time to go and put everything we’ve done, everything we’ve learnt over the off-season into practice.

“We’ve had a great testing programme, there’s a new addition on my side with my rider spotter which has been a nice refresh and I’ve also made some small adjustments to my own riding style.

“The team has brought some new items this year which have been nice, not performance parts but parts which can equate to performance… it’s not as simple as an extra 10 bhp or anything like that, but it’s nice to go racing with something new.

“I can’t wait for the weekend and to get going. My motivation is high, so let’s go and kick-off the year with the best possible points haul for the Hager PBM Ducati team.”

Frank Bird Jnr, Team Co-owner, said: “It’s finally time to get going. A lot of hard work has been put in over this winter, the team has had three solid tests so we should be right in the mix from the word go – that’s the plan, anyway.

“It’s felt like a long wait so it’s mega that the first round is finally here. I’d like to thank all our sponsors for helping us get here and we’re all hoping we can put on a good show and bring back some trophies.

“It’s fantastic to be starting the season at Oulton Park, particularly on a Bank Holiday weekend. A lot of our sponsors are north-based, it’s also our local round as a family too, so it’s obviously an important one for us. Here’s to a strong weekend and kicking-off the season with three great race results.”