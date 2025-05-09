“Not the easiest weekend” for Danny Kent at 2025 BSB opener

McAMS Racing Yamaha’s Danny Kent had “not the easiest weekend” at the Oulton Park BSB, round one of the 2025 season, at a circuit he acknowledges is not his strongest.

Kent was 10th in Race 1 and improved to sixth in Race 2, but this was still below the expectations of the rider who picked up his first BSB win at the final round of 2024 in Brands Hatch.

The McAMS Yamaha rider said that he had been on the back foot from the beginning of the weekend thanks to technical problem s.

“It’s not been the easiest weekend for us, we started the weekend with a few technical problems which hampered our weekend, to be honest; sort of only got back on-track in [Race 2],” Kent said, speaking to Crash.net after Race 2 at Oulton Park.

“Not the ideal start to the year. Oulton’s not the best track for me, personally.”

There was definite progress, though, in Race 2, Kent felt.

“I’ve been able to set my best ever lap, 0.2 seconds faster than what I did in qualifying – which was previously my best lap.

“We’re definitely going forward, but this year the pace is a lot faster and there’s new people at the front: in the sprint race, I finished fourth last year with a certain time, and then I finished sixth today and was two seconds quicker in overall race time. So, the pace has definitely been upped.

“I just have to now look forward to Donington – it’s a track that’s good for me, good for the Yamaha, and we have to bounce back and get a good point haul.”

The changes Kent made for Monday’s races at Oulton Park aren’t ones he expects to carry forwards to the Donington round, the #52 saying they’re track-specific.

“We’ve got a base setting,” he said. “Oulton is a unique track with the elevations and everything, [so] the setting here doesn’t work everywhere, Donington being one of those.

“We’ve got a good base setting for Donington, we had some good, strong results there last year.”