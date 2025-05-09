Peter Hickman knows most people can’t fathom how racers “move on” after tragedy

Peter Hickman accepts that normal people can’t understand how racers “move on” after a tragic death.

The two lives that were lost at Oulton Park on Monday rocked the racing community.

Owen Jenner and Shane Richardson died at the 2025 British Superbike Championship season-opening round after an 11-bike incident in the Supersport category.

But for Hickman and co, they immediately began riding at the North West 200.

"It's difficult for people who are not in this sport and haven't been around it for a very long time to understand how we can all just move on," said Hickman to the BBC.

"As riders, it's something that we already accept as a risk before we enter.

"It can be quite difficult for everyone - everyone does it in a different way. We're looking forward to the North West 200.

"We've got to clear it out of our minds as riders and ride in their memory. If that's something we can do, that's something we will do."

Hickman's best result on Thursday at the North West 200 was third in the Superbike race, which teammate Davey Todd won.

John McGuinness insisted he still has nightmares about people he has lost due to racing accidents over the years.

Hickman, McGuinness and many others will soon head to the Isle of Man TT which is synonymous with the dangers that it poses.

Lee Johnston was competing in the Supersport race which cost Jenner and Richardson their lives, but was ahead of the collision.

"You can't do anything about what's happening in front of you at that speed,” he told BBC.

"I feel a lot for the riders that were injured in the crash and in the midst of trying to help those riders afterwards.

“We know each other, a lot of the riders. We're not all close, personal friends but you still know guys and when you race them you have a mutual respect.

"I can't really say anymore, I'm just thinking about the families at this time. If anyone needs anything, hopefully the whole biking community gets together and helps them out as much as possible."

