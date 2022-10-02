2022 British Superbikes Donington Park- Race Results (3)

UPDATE: This report now includes a statment on the condition of Chrissy Rouse, made this evening.

Race three had it’s share of drama with Bradley Ray coming out on top to move his championship aspirations a step closer with victory at the third race at Donington Park.

Following the early red flag a whole series of riders seemed determined to make a better fist of their second chance.

Tom Sykes initially lead again, but Ray this time immediately made himself known behind, with Glenn Irwin soon pulling himself into the lead mix.

The trio all had a chance out front, with Jason O’Halloran and Andrew Irwin moving into the hunt.

Race and title hopes over for O’Halloran.

On lap six of the shortened eighteen lap race the Australian couldn’t get his Yamaha stopped and ran into the back of Tom Sykes at the Melbourne loop.

That accident sent the McAMS rider spinning, while the contact, Sykes’s MCE Ducati lifted the Yamaha clean into the air saw the #66 retire to the pits. O’Halloran left the track by ambulance.

After an issue for Glenn Irwin, Ray eventually pulled clear out front, but needed several new lap records to do so. His new best of 1m 28.597s helping him to his ninth win of the season on the Rich Energy OMG Yamaha.

The results behind ensure the title goes all the way to the last round at Brands Hatch.

Andrew Irwin had been sandwiching the Yamaha with his brother so moved into second for Synetiq BMW Motorrad, 2.226s behind the winner.

Heroic Glenn Irwin on podium without a footpeg.

After fighting his way back in front, Glenn Irwin had been looking to ride hard and take his first win since Silverstone.

The Honda rider needed to last for four more laps to taste victory when he suddenly ran wide and dropped to third, looking down in disbelief at his bike.

The Northern Irish ride had snapped off his footpeg. Resourcefully he balanced his foot on the exhaust, and although not able to ride as fast as before while checking his foot position constantly, he was determined to hit the podium.

As Tommy Bridewell caught and passed the #2 it looked to all be over, but a wobble by the Oxford Products Ducati man gave Irwin the opportunity to pass back and finish his most remarkable finish on the podium.

Danny Buchan took advantage of the restart to improve his position and moved up to fifth by the close of the race on the second Synetiq BMW Motorrad entry completing a strong day for the team.

British Superbike Donington Park (Showdown) - Race results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha 27m 06.696s 2 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +2.226s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +2.628s 4 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +3.065s 5 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +4.020s 6 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +6.028s 7 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +6.522s 8 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +6.906s 9 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +7.162s 10 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +7.536s 11 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +11.457s 12 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +14.315s 13 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Buildbase Suzuki +14.588s 14 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +14.861s 15 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +18.140s 16 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +21.147s 17 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +28.440s 18 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +32.671s 19 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +33.352s 20 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +36.547s 21 Eemeli Lahti FIN Powerslide Racing Suzuki +37.017s 22 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 23 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati DNF 24 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha DNF 25 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW DNF

Kyle Ryde also saw the opportunity to improve, two seconds further back he was sixth on the second Rich Energy OMG Yamaha.

Finishing seventh takes Lee Jackson out of the Showdown equation for Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki.

Just behind his green bike was Ryan Vickers (FHO BMW RAcing with Attis Sports). Danny Kent was a much improved ninth for Buildbase Suzuki moments later,

Leon Haslam made a huge comeback after his fall in race two to complete the top tenon the VisionTrack Kawasaki.

Before the red flag Peter Hickman was starting from the back of the grid after failing to make the grid on time as his FHO Racing BMW was worked on. Allowed to start from his original sixth on the restart the #60 went backwards to finish eleventh.

He was clear of Storm Stacey (Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki), who made up places throughout the race to climb to twelfth.

Charlie Nesbitt was back in the points on his third outing, this time in 13th as he continued his replacement ride at Buildbase Suzuki, in for Christian Iddon.

The remaining points on offer went to Honda riders Tom Neave in 14th and Takumi Takahashi in 15th.

Josh Brookes missed out in a distant 16th on the remaining MCE Ducati.

DNF’s

Chrissy Rouse’s crash brought out the red flag with just one lap complete so he could be treated trackside. Unconscious, he was stabilised and transferred to the nearest hospital.

The following staement has been issued this evening:

'In Bennetts British Superbike Championship race three at Donington Park circuit earlier today (Sunday), Chrissy Rouse crashed heavily on the opening lap of the race, exiting Goddards Corner. The race was immediately stopped.

Chrissy Rouse sustained a significant head injury. He was stabilised and put in a medically induced coma at the medical centre by the BSB medical team before being transferred to Queens Medical Centre/University Hospital, Nottingham for further investigations and treatment.

Further updates and information will be provided when available'.

Jason O’Halloran was the other big faller, bringing out the safety car while he was moved. Dean Harrison also failed to finish.

Where does that leave the championship?

As Donington concludes only three ridrs can now take the 2022 BSB crown.

Bradley Ray added another 25 points in race three, taking him to a total of 1171. He is 66 points clear of Glenn Irwin who took over in second.

His brave footpeg free finish took him one point ahead of Tommy Bridewell, who is the only other rider to remain close enough to have a chance at the title.

With just three races of the season and 75 points on offer, Lee Jackson fell out of contention, even a maximum haul would not be enough as he slipped to 76 points behind Ray.