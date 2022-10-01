2022 British Superbikes Donington Park- Race Results (1)

Tom Sykes surprised with a first win of the season at Donington Park, round ten of the championship.

The Saturday sprint race at Donington belonged to Sykes , who after hitting the front on lap one was untouchable on his way to victory at Donington Park.

The MCE Ducati rider has endured a torrid season, with his best result to date being his sixth last week at Oulton Park.

His first top five finish came in some style. From pole Jason O’Halloran was swamped with Kyle Ryde sneaking ahead to lead, swiftly followed by the #66.

Once in the lead Sykes was never troubled and dominated the race, at one point leading by over a second with Bradley Ray then clear in second but unable to make an impact in the gap as he made chase.

For his first BSB win since Brands Hatch in 2010 (spending most of the time between in the World Superbike paddock), the final gap at the line was 1.476s but back to O’Halloran who came back from his tough weekend to snatch a late second. Working his way back to the front after dropping to sixth on the first lap, the McAMS rider, who has a fractured ankle following the carnage of last weekends races for the team, dug deep and put in a series of clean passes to claim the second spot on the podium.

Peter Hickman took his 23rd podium on his 400th start after he too was able to move forward on the final lap for FHO Racing BMW.

All the changes up front came about when, after looking comfortable shadowing Sykes then seemingly struggled for grip for several laps. Ray then ran wide at Goddards allowing the duo the space to pass and dropping the title leader to fourth.

Glenn Irwin finished fifth, two places higher than where he started. The Honda man gained a place when his brother retired from the same position with a bike issueNo being able to pass him until then meant a gap ahead had already formed though Glenn Irwin looked to have the pace to run at the front.

Lee Jackson spent much of the race in a disappointing ninth before a late rally took him to sixth for Cheshire Holding s FS-3 Kawasaki.

Kyle Ryde couldn’t keep pace with the leaders and struggled for grip. After the brief stint out front he slipped back to seventh on the second Rich Energy OMG Racing Yamaha.

British Superbike Donington Park (Showdown) - Race results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 22m.22.761s 2 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +1.476s 3 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +2.085s 4 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +2.224s 5 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +3.277s 6 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +8.052s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +9.979s 8 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +11.075s 9 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki +13.069s 10 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +13.453s 11 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +14.298s 12 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +16.179s 13 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +18.037s 14 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +18.380s 15 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +20.582s 16 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +27.362s 17 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +27.513s 18 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW +27.596s 19 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Buildbase Suzuki +27.783s 20 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +33.090s 21 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +33.672s 22 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +41.474s 23 Luke Mossey GBR IForce Lloyd & Jones BMW +46.260s 24 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +46.421s 25 Eemeli Lahti FIN Powerslide Racing Suzuki +1 lap 26 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad DNF 27 Liam Delves GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF

Much like Jackson, Tommy Bridewell wasn’t doing his title hopes many favours by qualifying down in eleventh, he made up three places over the course of the race to see the chequered flag in eighth aboard the Oxford Products Ducati.

Leon Halsam made up three places late in the race for ninth for VisionTrack Kawasaki, while Ryan Vickers (FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports) dropped back to tenth.

Josh Brookes couldn’t match is team-mates winning turnaround, finishing eleventh. He was clear of Danny Buchan, who picked up two places in the race to finish twelfth with Synetiq BMW Motorrad.

Buchan was in turn clear of Tom Neave, who was 13th, just ahead of fellow Honda rider Takumi Takahashi. The final point went to another Japanese rider, Ryo Mizuno.

Charlie Nesbitt was 19th on the Buildbase Suzuki, replacing the injured Christian Iddon. Regular rider Danny Kent was 17th.

Mar-Train Yamaha’s debut with Jack Kennedy saw them finish 22nd.

DNF’s

Other than Andrew Irwin’s retirement the only other rider to not make the finish was Liam Delves , who did not survive a drive over the grass on the first lap.

Donington Park Statistics:

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

2: Bradley Ray

3: Tom Sykes

BSB Donington Park Lap Record - Shane Byrne (2016) Ducati - 1m 28.896s

Round Three at Donington Park 2022

Qualifying:

Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One: Kyle Ryde

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Jason O’Halloran

2021 at Donington Park

Round One:

Qualifying:

Pole:Jason O’Halloran

Race One (sprint): Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

Round Nine(Showdown):

Qualifying:

Pole: Gino Rea

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Tommy Bridewell

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

Oulton Park Results:

Qualifying:

Pole: Bradley Ray

Race One: Bradley Ray

Race Two: Lee Jackson

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

Where does that leave the championship?

Bradley Ray extends his lead slightly, despite the final lap not going his way. The #28 now sits on a total of 1126 points, 45 clear of second placed Tommy Bridewell.

Lee Jackson sits third overall with a 51 point defecit, with Glenn Irwin just two points further adrift.

Jason O’Halloran made the most significant gain. After no points at a disasterous Oulton Park he moves on to 1068 overall, 58 points behind Ray.

Kyle Ryde is a too distant 1036 after his result. Neither Tarran Mackenzie or Rory Skinner could add to their totals as they begin to recover from their injuries.