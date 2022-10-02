2022 British Superbikes Donington Park- Race Results (2)

2 Oct 2022
Results from race two, round ten of the 2022 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Donington Park.

Tom Sykes doubled up with a dominant race two win to add to his sprint victory on Saturday as the final day of BSB action got under way at Donington Park. Round ten of the championship.

It had been Peter Hickman who had earned pole with the best lap yesterday but MCE Ducati’s Sykes showed he was still on the pace a she topped morning warm up.

Quickly recovering from a poor start, Sykes was battling Bradley Ray for first by the end of the first lap, stalking him around before making his pass stick on lap three.

From there on the #66 led the way,setting a new lap record of 1m 28.808s, breaking Shane Byrne’s previous best and adding to his sprint victory , which broke his long wait for a trophy.

Ray held onto second with the battle for third giving a cushion. The Rich Energy OMG Yamaha rider crossed the line, with the energy of someone who has just won as he knew how important the result was for his title hopes, by 1.435s.

 

 

Glenn Irwin fought his brother hard in the opening stages and by the time he passed Peter Hickman for third it was too late for the Honda man to reel in the duo ahead.

Andrew Irwin rallied and made a comeback for the hotly contested fourth place on the Synetiq BMW Motorrad bike. He pulled clear in the closing stages as contact between Jason O’halloran and Tommy Bridewell allowed the fading Lee Jackson (Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki) to sneak under the duo and move into fifth.

The group were all over each other with Hickman looking good for fourth only to find himself at the back of the group before the last lap incident.

That left Bridewell to bring home the Oxford Products Ducati in sixth, with the McAMS Yamaha man seventh and Hickan eighth for FHO Racing BMW.

 
British Superbike Donington Park (Showdown) - Race results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Tom SykesGBRMCE Ducati28m 17.464s
2Bradley RayGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+1.435s
3Glenn IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK+4.424s
4Andrew IrwinGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+8.053s
5Lee JacksonGBRFS-3 Racing Kawasaki+8.875s
6Tommy BridewellGBROxford Products Racing Ducati+8.930s
7Jason O'HalloranAUSMcAMS Yamaha+9.062s
8Peter HickmanGBRFHO Racing BMW+9.939s
9Josh BrookesAUSMCE Ducati+15.705s
10Ryan VickersGBRFHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports+15.878s
11Kyle RydeGBRRICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha+17.849s
12Danny BuchanGBRSYNETIQ BMW Motorrad+20.158s
13Charlie NesbittGBRBuildbase Suzuki+26.403s
14Danny KentGBRBuildbase Suzuki+26.702s
15Takumi TakahashiJAPHonda Racing UK+27.403s
16Ryo MizunoJAPHonda Racing UK+27.933s
17Chrissy RouseGBRCrowe Performance BMW+31.563s
18Dean HarrisonGBRDAO Racing Kawasaki+33.145s
19Storm StaceyGBRTeam LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki+44.526s
20Leon JeacockGBRSpecsavers Suzuki+49.444s
21Eemeli LahtiFINPowerslide Racing Suzuki+1 lap
22Jack KennedyIRLMar-Train Racing YamahaDNF
23Luke MosseyGBRIForce Lloyd & Jones BMWDNF
24Josh OwensGBRRapid CDH Racing KawasakiDNF
25Tom NeaveGBRHonda Racing UKDNF
26Leon HaslamGBRVisiontrack KawasakiDNF
  
  

Josh Brookes was next to see the chequered flag but over fifteen seconds behind the other leading MCE Ducati.

Ryan Vickers was after the same position but finished just behind tenth for FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports.

Kyle Ryde continued to struggle with grip at Donington and could only manage a best of eleventh on the second Rich Energy OMG Racing entry.

Danny Buchan was a distant twelfth for Synetiq BMW Motorrad. Charlie Nesbitt impressed on his debut weekend, with one race under his belt he looked more assured and already found himself recording a points finish on the Buildbase Suzuki (replacing Christian Iddon). He finished one place ahead of his team-mate for the weekend Danny Kent.

The Japanese riders battled it out for the final point with Takumi Takahashi beating his Honda team-mate to 15th.

DNF's

Jack Kennedy retired to the pits on his Mar-Train Yamaha. Luke Mossey, Josh Owens, Tom Neave and the first rider to fall, Leon Haslam all failed to finish.

Donington Statistics:

Qualifying:

1: Jason O’Halloran

Race one:

1: Tom Sykes

2: Jason O’Halloran

3: Peter Hickman

BSB Donington Park Lap Record - Shane Byrne (2016) Ducati - 1m 28.896s (NEW - Tom Sykes 1m 28.808s)

Round Three at Donington Park 2022

Qualifying:

Pole: Jason O’Halloran

Race One: Kyle Ryde

Race Two: Jason O’Halloran

Race Three: Jason O’Halloran

2021 at Donington Park

Round One:

Qualifying:

Pole:Jason O’Halloran

Race One (sprint): Jason O’Halloran

Race Two: Tarran Mackenzie

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

Round Nine(Showdown):

Qualifying:

Pole: Gino Rea

Race One (sprint): Tarran Mackenzie

Race Two: Tommy Bridewell

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

Oulton Park Results:

Qualifying:

Pole: Bradley Ray

Race One: Bradley Ray

Race Two: Lee Jackson

Race Three: Tommy Bridewell

 

 

 

Where does that leave the championship?

 

Bradley Ray was happy with second as it takes his total to 1146 now 55 points ahead of Tommy Bridewell and with the title in his sights.

Glenn Irwin’s thrid moves him onto 1089 in third overall, with Lee Jackson fourth 69 points adrift of Ray.

 