2022 British Superbikes Donington Park- Race Results (2)

Tom Sykes doubled up with a dominant race two win to add to his sprint victory on Saturday as the final day of BSB action got under way at Donington Park. Round ten of the championship.

It had been Peter Hickman who had earned pole with the best lap yesterday but MCE Ducati’s Sykes showed he was still on the pace a she topped morning warm up.

Quickly recovering from a poor start, Sykes was battling Bradley Ray for first by the end of the first lap, stalking him around before making his pass stick on lap three.

From there on the #66 led the way,setting a new lap record of 1m 28.808s, breaking Shane Byrne’s previous best and adding to his sprint victory , which broke his long wait for a trophy.

Ray held onto second with the battle for third giving a cushion. The Rich Energy OMG Yamaha rider crossed the line, with the energy of someone who has just won as he knew how important the result was for his title hopes, by 1.435s.

Glenn Irwin fought his brother hard in the opening stages and by the time he passed Peter Hickman for third it was too late for the Honda man to reel in the duo ahead.

Andrew Irwin rallied and made a comeback for the hotly contested fourth place on the Synetiq BMW Motorrad bike. He pulled clear in the closing stages as contact between Jason O’halloran and Tommy Bridewell allowed the fading Lee Jackson (Cheshire Holdings FS-3 Kawasaki) to sneak under the duo and move into fifth.

The group were all over each other with Hickman looking good for fourth only to find himself at the back of the group before the last lap incident.

That left Bridewell to bring home the Oxford Products Ducati in sixth, with the McAMS Yamaha man seventh and Hickan eighth for FHO Racing BMW.

British Superbike Donington Park (Showdown) - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tom Sykes GBR MCE Ducati 28m 17.464s 2 Bradley Ray GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +1.435s 3 Glenn Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +4.424s 4 Andrew Irwin GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +8.053s 5 Lee Jackson GBR FS-3 Racing Kawasaki +8.875s 6 Tommy Bridewell GBR Oxford Products Racing Ducati +8.930s 7 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +9.062s 8 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW +9.939s 9 Josh Brookes AUS MCE Ducati +15.705s 10 Ryan Vickers GBR FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports +15.878s 11 Kyle Ryde GBR RICH Energy OMG Racing Yamaha +17.849s 12 Danny Buchan GBR SYNETIQ BMW Motorrad +20.158s 13 Charlie Nesbitt GBR Buildbase Suzuki +26.403s 14 Danny Kent GBR Buildbase Suzuki +26.702s 15 Takumi Takahashi JAP Honda Racing UK +27.403s 16 Ryo Mizuno JAP Honda Racing UK +27.933s 17 Chrissy Rouse GBR Crowe Performance BMW +31.563s 18 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki +33.145s 19 Storm Stacey GBR Team LKQ Euro Parts Kawasaki +44.526s 20 Leon Jeacock GBR Specsavers Suzuki +49.444s 21 Eemeli Lahti FIN Powerslide Racing Suzuki +1 lap 22 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha DNF 23 Luke Mossey GBR IForce Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 24 Josh Owens GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 25 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 26 Leon Haslam GBR Visiontrack Kawasaki DNF

Josh Brookes was next to see the chequered flag but over fifteen seconds behind the other leading MCE Ducati.

Ryan Vickers was after the same position but finished just behind tenth for FHO Racing BMW with Attis Sports.

Kyle Ryde continued to struggle with grip at Donington and could only manage a best of eleventh on the second Rich Energy OMG Racing entry.

Danny Buchan was a distant twelfth for Synetiq BMW Motorrad. Charlie Nesbitt impressed on his debut weekend, with one race under his belt he looked more assured and already found himself recording a points finish on the Buildbase Suzuki (replacing Christian Iddon). He finished one place ahead of his team-mate for the weekend Danny Kent.

The Japanese riders battled it out for the final point with Takumi Takahashi beating his Honda team-mate to 15th.

DNF's

Jack Kennedy retired to the pits on his Mar-Train Yamaha. Luke Mossey, Josh Owens, Tom Neave and the first rider to fall, Leon Haslam all failed to finish.

Where does that leave the championship?

Bradley Ray was happy with second as it takes his total to 1146 now 55 points ahead of Tommy Bridewell and with the title in his sights.

Glenn Irwin’s thrid moves him onto 1089 in third overall, with Lee Jackson fourth 69 points adrift of Ray.