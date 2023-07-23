2023 British Superbikes Brands Hatch Race Results (2)

An appearance from the safety car brought Tommy Bridewell back into play, with him grasping the opportunity to go on and dominate race two at Brand Hatch.

Tommy Bridewell made the most of his second chance at a win, pulling out a huge lead once ahead in Sunday’s opening race at the Kent track.

The BeerMonster Ducati rider started seventh and had made a little progress to fifth by the time the safety car was deployed to allow the air fence to be fixed after a heavy crash for Dean Harrison, which sent his bike up on top of it.

Circulating behind the safety car, the pack bunched back up behind the lead trio of Danny Kent, Christian Iddon and Ryan Vickers, the stars of the wet sprint race on Saturday.

Once back under way the #46 immediately took Jason O’Halloran, then pulled nearer as Iddon lined up his move on Kent at Hawthorns. By lap twelve Bridewell was up to second then pulled a similar move on Iddon, also at Hawthorns, to take the lead.

Out in front the PBM rider increased his lead lap after lap to lead over the line by 2,406 seconds as his rivals raced it out behind in a tight battle for second.

It is Bridewell’s first win at Brands Hatch and fourth consecutive win in the dry after yesterday’s wet blip in the sprint. A twelfth podium visit for 2023, the win was dedicated to his late brother Ollie.

Iddon and Kent win battle for the podium

Kent was lining up a move on Iddon behind while having to show caution as Glenn Irwin was doing the same behind him.

Iddon managed to hold on to second for Oxford Products Ducati just 0.057s between himself and Kent at the chequered flag.

The #52 also enjoyed consecutive rostrum visits over the wet and dry races, great progress for the rider and his own Lovell Kent team after showing confidence he would run well at Brands after a good run out last year on the unfancied Suzuki.

Irwin was close to the limit and wide at Druids almost every lap, a late wobble as he applied the pressure saw him off the podium in fourth on the second BeerMonster Ducati entry, having made up ten places from where he started.

LAMI OMG Yamaha’s Vickers, who looked assured of a podium return before the safety car finished fifth, with O’Halloran the last of the group in sixth for McAMS Yamaha.

British Superbikes Round Five - Brands Hatch - Race results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati 29.31.994 2 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +2.406s 3 Danny Kent GBR Lovell Kent Racing Honda +2.463s 4 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati +2.512s 5 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +2.732s 6 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +3.039s 7 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +3.351s 8 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +6.821s 9 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +8.473s 10 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha +8.598s 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +9.017s 12 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +14.501s 13 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +14.504s 14 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +15.320s 15 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +23.102s 16 Liam Delves GBR TAG Racing Honda +35.744s 17 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team DNF 18 Josh Owens GBR Crendon Honda by Hawk Racing DNF 19 Dean Harrison GBR DAO Racing Kawasaki DNF 20 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki DNF 21 Danny Buchan GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad DNF 22 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 23 Tito Rabat ESP McAMS Yamaha DNF 24 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Racing UK DNF 25 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK DNF

Kyle Ryde made up places before and after the safety car but was hurt by a grid start of 15th, the #77 had closed in on the group ahead but didn’t have enough track time to catch them, finishing seventh on the second LAMI OMG Yamaha.

Lee Jackson was an improved eighth and top Kawasaki for Cheshire Mouldings after topping warm -up in the morning , while Josh Brookes was again off the pace in ninth but the top BMw for FHO Racing. Jack Kennedy had another strong rider for MAr-Train Yamaha to finish just behind the Australian and complete the top ten.

Charlie Nesbitt was chasing him down but had to settle for eleventh for MasterMac Honda.

It was incredibly close over the line for twelfth with the experienced Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW) just holding off Starline Kawasaki’s Storm Stacey.

The remaining points on offer went to rookie Max Cook in 14th on the second Cheshire Holdings bike and Bradley Perie (Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki)in 15th.The only other rider to complete the race was Liam Delves.



Official British Superbike Brands Hatch Records:

Lap Record: Josh Brookes (Yamaha) 1m 24.873s (2017)



2022 at Brands Hatch:

Round Five- pole: Jason OHalloran (2ndTarran Mackenzie, 3rd Bradley Ray)

Race One:

1:Jason O’Halloran

2:Tarran Mackenzie

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Two:

1:Tarran Mackenzie

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Tommy Bridewell

Race Three:

1:Tarran Mackenzie

2:Jason O’Halloran

3:Glenn Irwin

Round 11 (Showdown) pole: Bradley Ray (2nd Jason O’Halloran, 3rd Danny Buchan)

Race One:

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Peter Hickman

3:Andrew Irwin

Race Two:

1:Peter Hickman

2:Danny Buchan

3:Glenn Irwin

Race Three:

1:Glenn Irwin

2:Andrew Irwin

3:Danny Buchan

Last Round - Snetterton:

Pole: Jason O’Halloran (2nd Glenn Irwin, 3rd Tito Rabat)

Race One:

1:Tommy Bridewell

2:Josh Brookes

3:Jason O’Halloran

Race Two:

1: Tommy Bridewell

2:Josh Brookes

3:Leon Haslam

Race Three

1:Tommy Bridewell

2:Glenn Irwin

3:Leon Haslam

Crashes and Injuries and replacements

A three way incident took out Tom Neave, Franco Bourne and Tito Rabat early in the race.

Luke Mossey saw the issue that made him miss the sighting lap and line up of the back of the grid return so he pulled out of the race.

Danny Buchan saw his bad luck continue exiting on the same lap. Jack Scott was next to exit followed by Dean Harrison and his huge fall.

Josh Owens failed to finish, along with Leon Haslam, who had his sixth place removed for being shown the orange/black ‘meatball’ flag before the red flag caused by the oil spill in race one, and had further bike issues take him out of race two with his gear lever hanging off the bike.

Where does that leave the championship?

Tommy Bridewell extended his lead over Glenn Irwin, with his tally now a strong 240 - a 32.5 point gap over his teammate.

With a difficult race for many of the main contenders again Kyle Ryde remains third on 181 and Brookes fourth with 177. Haslam’s DNF sees him stay on 164 in fifth.