2023 British Superbikes Brands Hatch Showdown Race Results (3)

The race win went to Glenn Irwin but it was Tommy Bridewell who took the 2023 BSB title in the closest British Superbike finale in history as the result went all the way to the last lap of the last race at Brands Hatch.

The third and final race of the showdown was tense and full of overtakes with all three riders knowing what they needed to succeed.

After a series of lead changes it was Glenn Irwin who found his way to the front, which was whre he had to be but Tommy Bridewell took second at Druids on the last lap ensuring he took home the 2023 title as Irwin took a double and it was still not enough for the crown.

It was not all about the BeerMonster bikes - Ryan Vickers was an early race leader for LAMI OMG Yamaha as he backed up his teammate Kyle Ryde who soon took over out front.

Ryde also had to win, but needed issues for the Ducati bikes, who were riding smooth despite all the lead and title changes.

Irwin lunges for the lead

On lap six the #2 saw an opportunity and hit the front at Surtees, with Vickers following him through. That lead was short lived as Ryde hit the front again.

The alarm bells went for the Northern Irishman when Bridewell tried a lunge for the lead at Hawthorns heading into lap ten, but Ryde found a way back ahead again.

The three leaders continued to play, dropping Vickers as the pace intensified.

Lap eleven saw Irwin back in front, and still at the whim of what happened behind regardless of his position.

An error on lap sixteen saw Ryde go one way around the Ducati and Bridewell the other, allowing them back into first and second.

After all the changes it came down to the last lap.

Second enough for Championship win for Bridewell

Irwin moved ahead at Surtees to lead at the start of the final lap, with Bridewell knowing he had to be second in that situation to take the title. The move came at Druids and although no rider gave in, the last and final championship lead change of eight was how they finished at the line, allowing Bridewell to take the title from second.

Irwin picked up a double and a tenth win by 0.372s, and was quick to congratulate Bridewell.

Celebrations ensued including drinking a pint from the crowd, and later champagne from his boot on the podium. The #46 bike was changed to a #1 and liveried in decoration and celebration of Oliie, Tommy’s late brother and Paul Bird, his boss who passed earlier in the season.

Kyle Ryde’s third mirrored his title finish.

Vickers being in the mix up front pulled him clear of the rest four fourth.

Away from the championship action up front, Leon Haslam looked back to his best to finish the season, moving up to fifth with his Rokit BMW Motorrad bike.

Christian Iddon was back on his Oxford Products Ducati after a big fall in race two, and was an impressive sixth after being stretchered off earlier in the day.

Jason O’Halloran gave the special MCAMS Yamaha livery as the team depart one last spin in eighth, clear of Lee Jackson, who made up places for eighth.

Josh Brookes was right behind in ninth for FHO Racing, with Charlie Nesbitt the top rookie in tenth for MasterMac Honda.

Max Cook was close behind his fellow rookie in eleventh, while Storm Stacey closed out his season with twelfth place for Starline Kawasaki.

The final points of the season went to Honda’s Tom Neave in 13th , Bradley Perie for Lee Hardy Racing in 14th and Niccolo Canepa on the second McAMS bike in 15th.

Fraser Rogers was the best of the ‘pathway’ entries in 19th for In Competition Aprilia.

British Superbikes Round Eleven - Brands Hatch Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin GBR BeerMonster Ducati 28m 39.857s 2 Tommy Bridewell GBR BeerMonster Ducati +0.372s 3 Kyle Ryde GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +0.671s 4 Ryan Vickers GBR Lami OMG Racing Yamaha +3.576s 5 Leon Haslam GBR Rokit BMW Motorrad Team +5.157s 6 Christian Iddon GBR Oxford Products Ducati +5.583s 7 Jason O'Halloran AUS McAMS Yamaha +5.640s 8 Lee Jackson GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +7.366s 9 Josh Brookes AUS FHO Racing BMW Motorrad +7.564s 10 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda by Hawk Racing +16.599s 11 Max Cook GBR Cheshire Mouldings Kawasaki +19.706s 12 Storm Stacey GBR Starline Racing Kawasaki +23.196s 13 Tom Neave GBR Honda Racing UK +23.315s 14 Bradley Perie GBR Lee Hardy Racing Kawasaki +23.681s 15 Niccolo Canepa ITA McAMS Yamaha +25.844s 16 Davey Todd GBR Synetiq BMW Motorrad +26.408s 17 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK +34.676s 18 Jack Scott GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +34.851s 19 Fraser Rogers GBR IN Competition/ Aprilia +41.477s 20 Alex Olsen GBR Cumins by Team IWR Honda +44.033s 21 Brayden Elliott AUS DAO Racing Kawasaki +53.573s 22 Tom Booth-Amos GBR TAG Racing Honda +54.423s 23 Louis Valleley GBR Rapid CDH Racing Kawasaki +1m 01.982s 24 Peter Hickman GBR FHO Racing BMW Motorrad DNF 25 Jack Kennedy IRL Mar-Train Racing Yamaha DNF 26 Shaun Winfield GBR TAG Racing Honda DNF 27 Luke Mossey GBR Tactix by Lloyd & Jones BMW DNF 28 Franco Bourne GBR Honda Marvel HCL Motorsport DNF

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Franco Bourne suffered an early exit, while Luke Mossey, Shaun Winfield, Jack Kennedy and Peter Hickman all retired to the pits.

How did the championship finish?

The closest season of BSB saw only half a point the difference between the Ducati duo.

Tommy Bridewell’s final total was 455 after his final second place points were added, with Glenn Irwin just short on 454.5.

Kyle Ryde finished 33 points behind with another third, on a total of 422.

The team trophy was picked up by Jordan Bird for PBM, after taking up where her father left off at the team.