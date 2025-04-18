2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Friday)

Lap times from the three sessions held on the opening day of the second BSB test at Donington Park, where 2024 champion Kyle Ryde was back in action, and Glenn Irwin was again fastest on track.

Glenn Irwin, Ducati, Donington Park, test, 2025, April 18
Glenn Irwin, Ducati, Donington Park, test, 2025, April 18
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Individual session and combined day one time times from Friday at the second official 2025 British Superbikes test at Donington Park, which saw Glenn Irwin go faster in the final track session to finish day one ahead.

Glenn Irwin again looked the rider to beat, back out after the rain at Donington Park for a best of 1m 27.022s - a new BSB lap record.

The third and final session at an overcast Donington had looked to be a washout, with Kyle Ryde top for much of the hour duration, thanks to his early exit from the pits as the session got the green light. The rain finally abated and the Hagar PBM Ducati rider soon made up for lost time.

Irwin had already topped the opening test in Spain, with Kent and Bridewell in the top three.

Kyle Ryde also picked up the pace to set the second fastest time of the day in the same session - with the OMG Nitrous Competitions rider truly re-settled on his Yamaha.

The Leicestershire track brought the first 2025 track time for the new #1 plated rider. The reigning BSB champion had been ride-less at the eleventh hour, with OMG’s troubles announced on the eve of the last test at Navarra.  OMG Racing were able to secure a late deal with Nitrous Competitions to get the #77 back on track, just in time for the test at his favoured circuit, with essentially the same bike, with a different livery.

Kyle Ryde, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April
Kyle Ryde, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Danny Kent left it late in the final session to post the third best time of the day. The McAMS Yamaha rider was running two different bikes as he did in Navarra, an all black bike as well as one in race livery as he continued his set up testing regime.

Fourth on Friday went to Leon Haslam, thanks to his session one topping lap for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Leon Haslam, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April
Leon Haslam, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Donington is also the first track time for the AJN Steelblock Kawasaki team, with Max Cook immediately sharp, the top bike for the manufacturer in fifth overall, but the first rider out of the 1m 27s benchmark.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  -Donington Park (Friday) - Combined
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 27 022s
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 27.741s
3Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 27.906s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 27.949s
5Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)1m 28.906s
6Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 28.340s
7Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 28.504s
8Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 28.610s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)1m 28.970s
10Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)1m 29.070s
11John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 29.086s
12Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 29.109s
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 29.250s
14Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)1m 29.250s
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 29.352s
16Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 29.472s
17Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 29.751s
18Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 29.783s
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 29.784s
20Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 29.954s
21Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)1m 30.064s
22Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 30.539s
23Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)1m 30.723s
24Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 30.796s
25Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 32.536s

Also back in action was Bradley Ray, now also in a one man team with Raceways Yamaha after the OMG deal hit trouble. The 2022 champion and the team, who recently raced under the McAMS Yamaha banner until 2023 proved to not be too rusty as they posted the sixth quickest time.

Andrew Irwin was the best of the Honda Racing UK riders in seventh, Josh Brookes continued his solid start since a move to DAO Racing and Honda machinery in eighth.

Christian Iddon was back on track and not far behind teammate Cook in ninth with TAG Honda rider Fraser Rogers out testing after picking up a finger injury in his Navarra crash, which brought out the red flag at the time, bouncing back to complete the top ten.

Eleventh placed John McPhee, Twelfth placed Charlie Nesbitt and Lee Jackson in 13th all improved in the final session, with an excellent performance in session two from newcomer Scott Swann placing him 14th quickest, just ahead of Billy McConnell, who set his best in the same session.

Tommy Bridewell illustrated perfectly in session three why most of the riders were cautiously sat in the pits, avoiding injury and motorcycle damage as the rain worsened. The #46 saw his Honda Racing bike off track at Redgate, the only crash of the day, leaving the former BSB champion 16th overall after day one.

Session by Session

The First session was lead by a Ducati - but not powered around by Irwin - as Leon Haslam looked super comfortable aboard his Moto Rapido bike, which saw him third fastest overall. Irwin finished that session second having lead for much of the hour after moving the goalposts and pulling out an advantage of over a second, before the rest responded. Ryde was third and top Yamaha on his first time out on track, with Kent and Ray completing the top five.

Brookes was top Honda in session one in sixth, while his return to track for 2025 saw Max Cook the best Kawasaki in the opening hour, in ninth.

The session was clean, with only ninth placed Lee Jackson taking a brief trip into the gravel early in the session at Melbourne, swiftly re-joining to finish his lap.

British Superbikes Official Test 2  - Donington Park (Friday) - Session1 - Full results 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 27.949sBSB
2Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.022sBSB
3Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.184sBSB
4Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.487sBSB
5Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.562sBSB
6Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.898sBSB
7John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.277sBSB
8Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.426sBSB
9Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.426sBSB
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.470sBSB
11Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.523sBSB
12Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.600sBSB
13Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+1.956sBSB
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+2.025sBSB
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+2.108sBSB
16Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.147sBSB
17Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+2.222sBSB
18Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+2.225sBSB
19Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.532sBSB
20Luke MosseyGBRMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+2.693sSTK
21Tom Booth - AmosGBRPIR Triumph (Triumph)+2.710sGuest
22Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.847sBSB
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.851sBSB
24Josh OwensGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.052sSTK
25Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.154sBSB
26Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.249sGuest
27David AllinghamGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.261sSTK
28Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+3.416sBSB
29Finley ArscottGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.711STK
30Harrison CrosbyGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.926sSTK
31Oli BaylissAUSPIR Triumph(Triumph)+4.009sGuest
32Mitchell ReesNZLMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+4.703sSTK
33Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda(Honda)+5.038sSTK
34Jamie CowardGBRKTS Racing (BMW)+5.115sGuest
35Nathan HarrisonGBRH&H Mototcycles (Honda)+5.311sGuest
36Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.347sBSB
37Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)+5.358sGuest
38Brayden ElliottAUSNo Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda)+5.361sSTK
39Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav Racing(BMW)+6.389sGuest
40James HillierGBRJames Hillier Racing (Honda)+6.709sGuest
41Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)+7.151sBSB
42David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati)No TimeGuest

Session two was rain affected, with little progress made over the last 45 minutes. Again, Glenn Irwin caused a time gap, with a lap quicker than Haslam  but this time the weather stopped him being surpassed - leaving the Ducati rider top. Ryde was closest to the lead time before the downpour, with Ray third. Andrew Irwin was top Honda this time behind the Yamaha duo, with Brookes in the top five on that outing.

The changeable weather saw BSB newcomer Scott Swan make an impact, in the top ten in ninth for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  - Donington Park (Friday) - Session2 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 27.531sBSB
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.344sBSB
3Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.952sBSB
4Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.265sBSB
5Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.270sBSB
6Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+1.296sBSB
7Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.370sBSB
8Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+1.575sBSB
9Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+1.719sBSB
10Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.821sBSB
11Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+2.002sBSB
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.214sBSB
13Luke MosseyGBRMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+2.216sSTK
14Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.232sBSB
15Tommy Bridewell(1)GBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+2.269sBSB
16Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+2.423sBSB
17Josh OwensGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+2.457sSTK
18Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+2.533sBSB
19David AllinghamGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+2.812sSTK
20Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.937sBSB
21Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.958sBSB
22Danny Kent (1)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+3.008sBSB
23Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.013sBSB
24Finley ArscottGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.275sSTK
25Tommy Bridewell(2)GBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+3.336sBSB
26Oli BaylissAUSPIR Triumph(Triumph)+3.645sGuest
27Mitchell ReesNZLMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+3.770sSTK
28Brayden ElliottAUSNo Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda)+3.790sSTK
29John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+3.920sBSB
30Tom Booth - AmosGBRPIR Triumph (Triumph)+3.925sGuest
31Harrison CrosbyGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.987sSTK
32Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+4.100sGuest
33Scott ReddingGBRMGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati)+4.230sGuest
34Jamie CowardGBRKTS Racing (BMW)+4.368sGuest
35Nathan HarrisonGBRH&H Mototcycles (Honda)+4.857sGuest
36Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+5.069sBSB
37Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)+5.094sBSB
38Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda(Honda)+5.446sSTK
39Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.468sBSB
40James HillierGBRJames Hillier Racing (Honda)+6.283sGuest
41Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav Racing(BMW)+6.332sGuest
42David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati)+7.134sGuest
43Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)No TimeBSB

The third session looked to have been locked in by Ryde as the rain returned, before Irwin came back with his record lap. The Yamaha man held onto second in the session, with Danny Kent powering up to third when back on track on his second bike.

Cook was again the top Kawasaki in an improved fourth, just ahead of Bradley Ray. Bridewell remained the only faller.

British Superbikes Official Test 1  -  Donington Park (Friday) - Session3 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 27 022sBSB
2Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.719sBSB
3Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.844sBSB
4Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.285sBSB
5Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+1.315sBSB
6Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.318sBSB
7Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.482sBSB
8Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.588sBSB
9Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.948sBSB
10John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.048sBSB
11Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.064sBSB
12Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+2.087sBSB
13Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.729sBSB
14Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.772sBSB
15David AllinghamGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+2.784sSTK
16Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.969sBSB
17Josh OwensGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.263sSTK
18Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+3.373sBSB
19Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+3.445sBSB
20Oli BaylissAUSPIR Triumph(Triumph)+3.577sGuest
21Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)+3.701sBSB
22Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.796sGuest
23Finley ArscottGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+4.564sSTK
24Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+4.697sBSB
25Harrison CrosbyGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+4.895sSTK
26Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav Racing(BMW)+5.454sGuest
27Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.514sBSB
28Mitchell ReesNZLMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+5.735sSTK
29David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati)+7.070sGuest
30Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda(Honda)+7.081sSTK
31Tom Booth - AmosGBRPIR Triumph (Triumph)+7.520sGuest
32Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+14.263sBSB
33Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+15.083sBSB
34James HillierGBRJames Hillier Racing (Honda)No TimeGuest
35Brayden ElliottAUSNo Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda)No TimeSTK
36Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)No TimeBSB

A late addition to the grid, 2023 British Superstock champion  Richard Kerr is back in the paddock with the newly added MLav Racing team, as Michael Laverty extends his racing team to BSB. He finished Friday 28th.

He wasn’t the only rider struggling with his set-up as a frustrated looking Storm Stacey and his Bathams AJN Racing team couldn’t recreate what they had found in Spain in 22nd, while Rory Skinner was also off the pace in 24th for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Unfortunately, there has been no home found for OMG’s third rider Joe Talbot, the would have been rookie announcing on social media confirming that the late restructure still means he has no home for the 2025 season.

Also absent from the track, but in the paddock with his SENCAT In Competition Aprilia team was Lewis Rollo, in a back brace as he tries to heal before round one.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
1m ago
Lewis Hamilton sets lowly qualifying target that could worry Ferrari in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
40m ago
Lando Norris “on the right track” after confidence-boosting Friday in Saudi Arabia
Lando Norris
F1 News
58m ago
Max Verstappen: Red Bull pace ‘not where I want it to be’ after long run struggles
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton escapes penalty for FP2 incident with Alex Albon
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
1h ago
Yuki Tsunoda takes blame for first Red Bull crash
Yuki Tsunoda

More News

F1 Results
2h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Lando Norris
F1
3h ago
2025 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as it happened
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
3h ago
Christian Horner blasts ‘noise’, claims Max Verstappen will stay
Max Verstappen and Christian Horner
F1 News
3h ago
Aston Martin F1 boss responds to claim about Max Verstappen nine-figure offer
Max Verstappen
BSB Results
3h ago
2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Friday)
Glenn Irwin, Ducati, Donington Park, test, 2025, April 18