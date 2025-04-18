2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 1 (Friday)

Individual session and combined day one time times from Friday at the second official 2025 British Superbikes test at Donington Park, which saw Glenn Irwin go faster in the final track session to finish day one ahead.

Glenn Irwin again looked the rider to beat, back out after the rain at Donington Park for a best of 1m 27.022s - a new BSB lap record.

The third and final session at an overcast Donington had looked to be a washout, with Kyle Ryde top for much of the hour duration, thanks to his early exit from the pits as the session got the green light. The rain finally abated and the Hagar PBM Ducati rider soon made up for lost time.

Irwin had already topped the opening test in Spain, with Kent and Bridewell in the top three.

Kyle Ryde also picked up the pace to set the second fastest time of the day in the same session - with the OMG Nitrous Competitions rider truly re-settled on his Yamaha.

The Leicestershire track brought the first 2025 track time for the new #1 plated rider. The reigning BSB champion had been ride-less at the eleventh hour, with OMG’s troubles announced on the eve of the last test at Navarra. OMG Racing were able to secure a late deal with Nitrous Competitions to get the #77 back on track, just in time for the test at his favoured circuit, with essentially the same bike, with a different livery.

Kyle Ryde, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April © Ian Hopgood Photography

Danny Kent left it late in the final session to post the third best time of the day. The McAMS Yamaha rider was running two different bikes as he did in Navarra, an all black bike as well as one in race livery as he continued his set up testing regime.

Fourth on Friday went to Leon Haslam, thanks to his session one topping lap for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Leon Haslam, Donington, test, 2025, 18 April © Ian Hopgood Photography

Donington is also the first track time for the AJN Steelblock Kawasaki team, with Max Cook immediately sharp, the top bike for the manufacturer in fifth overall, but the first rider out of the 1m 27s benchmark.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 -Donington Park (Friday) - Combined Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 27 022s 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) 1m 27.741s 3 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 27.906s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) 1m 27.949s 5 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) 1m 28.906s 6 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 1m 28.340s 7 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 28.504s 8 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 28.610s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) 1m 28.970s 10 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) 1m 29.070s 11 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 29.086s 12 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) 1m 29.109s 13 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) 1m 29.250s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) 1m 29.250s 15 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) 1m 29.352s 16 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) 1m 29.472s 17 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) 1m 29.751s 18 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) 1m 29.783s 19 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) 1m 29.784s 20 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) 1m 29.954s 21 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) 1m 30.064s 22 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) 1m 30.539s 23 Richard Kerr IRL MLav Racing (BMW) 1m 30.723s 24 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) 1m 30.796s 25 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) 1m 32.536s

Also back in action was Bradley Ray, now also in a one man team with Raceways Yamaha after the OMG deal hit trouble. The 2022 champion and the team, who recently raced under the McAMS Yamaha banner until 2023 proved to not be too rusty as they posted the sixth quickest time.

Andrew Irwin was the best of the Honda Racing UK riders in seventh, Josh Brookes continued his solid start since a move to DAO Racing and Honda machinery in eighth.

Christian Iddon was back on track and not far behind teammate Cook in ninth with TAG Honda rider Fraser Rogers out testing after picking up a finger injury in his Navarra crash, which brought out the red flag at the time, bouncing back to complete the top ten.

Eleventh placed John McPhee, Twelfth placed Charlie Nesbitt and Lee Jackson in 13th all improved in the final session, with an excellent performance in session two from newcomer Scott Swann placing him 14th quickest, just ahead of Billy McConnell, who set his best in the same session.

Tommy Bridewell illustrated perfectly in session three why most of the riders were cautiously sat in the pits, avoiding injury and motorcycle damage as the rain worsened. The #46 saw his Honda Racing bike off track at Redgate, the only crash of the day, leaving the former BSB champion 16th overall after day one.

Session by Session

The First session was lead by a Ducati - but not powered around by Irwin - as Leon Haslam looked super comfortable aboard his Moto Rapido bike, which saw him third fastest overall. Irwin finished that session second having lead for much of the hour after moving the goalposts and pulling out an advantage of over a second, before the rest responded. Ryde was third and top Yamaha on his first time out on track, with Kent and Ray completing the top five.

Brookes was top Honda in session one in sixth, while his return to track for 2025 saw Max Cook the best Kawasaki in the opening hour, in ninth.

The session was clean, with only ninth placed Lee Jackson taking a brief trip into the gravel early in the session at Melbourne, swiftly re-joining to finish his lap.

British Superbikes Official Test 2 - Donington Park (Friday) - Session1 - Full results Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) 1m 27.949s BSB 2 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.022s BSB 3 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.184s BSB 4 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.487s BSB 5 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.562s BSB 6 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +0.898s BSB 7 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.277s BSB 8 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +1.426s BSB 9 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +1.426s BSB 10 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.470s BSB 11 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.523s BSB 12 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.600s BSB 13 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.956s BSB 14 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +2.025s BSB 15 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +2.108s BSB 16 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.147s BSB 17 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +2.222s BSB 18 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +2.225s BSB 19 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +2.532s BSB 20 Luke Mossey GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda) +2.693s STK 21 Tom Booth - Amos GBR PIR Triumph (Triumph) +2.710s Guest 22 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +2.847s BSB 23 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.851s BSB 24 Josh Owens GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.052s STK 25 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +3.154s BSB 26 Alistair Seeley GBR SMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.249s Guest 27 David Allingham GBR SMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.261s STK 28 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +3.416s BSB 29 Finley Arscott GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.711 STK 30 Harrison Crosby GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.926s STK 31 Oli Bayliss AUS PIR Triumph(Triumph) +4.009s Guest 32 Mitchell Rees NZL Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda) +4.703s STK 33 Shaun Winfield GBR TAG Honda(Honda) +5.038s STK 34 Jamie Coward GBR KTS Racing (BMW) +5.115s Guest 35 Nathan Harrison GBR H&H Mototcycles (Honda) +5.311s Guest 36 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +5.347s BSB 37 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati) +5.358s Guest 38 Brayden Elliott AUS No Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda) +5.361s STK 39 Ian Hutchinson GBR MLav Racing(BMW) +6.389s Guest 40 James Hillier GBR James Hillier Racing (Honda) +6.709s Guest 41 Richard Kerr IRL MLav Racing (BMW) +7.151s BSB 42 David Johnson AUS Platinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati) No Time Guest

Session two was rain affected, with little progress made over the last 45 minutes. Again, Glenn Irwin caused a time gap, with a lap quicker than Haslam but this time the weather stopped him being surpassed - leaving the Ducati rider top. Ryde was closest to the lead time before the downpour, with Ray third. Andrew Irwin was top Honda this time behind the Yamaha duo, with Brookes in the top five on that outing.

The changeable weather saw BSB newcomer Scott Swan make an impact, in the top ten in ninth for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Donington Park (Friday) - Session2 Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 27.531s BSB 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.344s BSB 3 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +0.952s BSB 4 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.265s BSB 5 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.270s BSB 6 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +1.296s BSB 7 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.370s BSB 8 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +1.575s BSB 9 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +1.719s BSB 10 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +1.821s BSB 11 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +2.002s BSB 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.214s BSB 13 Luke Mossey GBR Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda) +2.216s STK 14 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.232s BSB 15 Tommy Bridewell(1) GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +2.269s BSB 16 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +2.423s BSB 17 Josh Owens GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +2.457s STK 18 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +2.533s BSB 19 David Allingham GBR SMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +2.812s STK 20 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.937s BSB 21 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.958s BSB 22 Danny Kent (1) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +3.008s BSB 23 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +3.013s BSB 24 Finley Arscott GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.275s STK 25 Tommy Bridewell(2) GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +3.336s BSB 26 Oli Bayliss AUS PIR Triumph(Triumph) +3.645s Guest 27 Mitchell Rees NZL Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda) +3.770s STK 28 Brayden Elliott AUS No Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda) +3.790s STK 29 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +3.920s BSB 30 Tom Booth - Amos GBR PIR Triumph (Triumph) +3.925s Guest 31 Harrison Crosby GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.987s STK 32 Alistair Seeley GBR SMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +4.100s Guest 33 Scott Redding GBR MGM Bonovo Ducati (Ducati) +4.230s Guest 34 Jamie Coward GBR KTS Racing (BMW) +4.368s Guest 35 Nathan Harrison GBR H&H Mototcycles (Honda) +4.857s Guest 36 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +5.069s BSB 37 Richard Kerr IRL MLav Racing (BMW) +5.094s BSB 38 Shaun Winfield GBR TAG Honda(Honda) +5.446s STK 39 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +5.468s BSB 40 James Hillier GBR James Hillier Racing (Honda) +6.283s Guest 41 Ian Hutchinson GBR MLav Racing(BMW) +6.332s Guest 42 David Johnson AUS Platinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati) +7.134s Guest 43 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) No Time BSB

The third session looked to have been locked in by Ryde as the rain returned, before Irwin came back with his record lap. The Yamaha man held onto second in the session, with Danny Kent powering up to third when back on track on his second bike.

Cook was again the top Kawasaki in an improved fourth, just ahead of Bradley Ray. Bridewell remained the only faller.

British Superbikes Official Test 1 - Donington Park (Friday) - Session3 Pos Rider Nat Team Time Class 1 Glenn Irwin (1) GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) 1m 27 022s BSB 2 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +0.719s BSB 3 Danny Kent (2) GBR McAMSRacing (Yamaha) +0.844s BSB 4 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.285s BSB 5 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) +1.315s BSB 6 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +1.318s BSB 7 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +1.482s BSB 8 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +1.588s BSB 9 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Racing (Honda) +1.948s BSB 10 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.048s BSB 11 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +2.064s BSB 12 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) +2.087s BSB 13 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) +2.729s BSB 14 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +2.772s BSB 15 David Allingham GBR SMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +2.784s STK 16 Davey Todd GBR 8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW) +2.969s BSB 17 Josh Owens GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +3.263s STK 18 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda) +3.373s BSB 19 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) +3.445s BSB 20 Oli Bayliss AUS PIR Triumph(Triumph) +3.577s Guest 21 Richard Kerr IRL MLav Racing (BMW) +3.701s BSB 22 Alistair Seeley GBR SMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW) +3.796s Guest 23 Finley Arscott GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +4.564s STK 24 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) +4.697s BSB 25 Harrison Crosby GBR SAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda) +4.895s STK 26 Ian Hutchinson GBR MLav Racing(BMW) +5.454s Guest 27 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) +5.514s BSB 28 Mitchell Rees NZL Milenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda) +5.735s STK 29 David Johnson AUS Platinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati) +7.070s Guest 30 Shaun Winfield GBR TAG Honda(Honda) +7.081s STK 31 Tom Booth - Amos GBR PIR Triumph (Triumph) +7.520s Guest 32 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +14.263s BSB 33 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) +15.083s BSB 34 James Hillier GBR James Hillier Racing (Honda) No Time Guest 35 Brayden Elliott AUS No Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda) No Time STK 36 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) No Time BSB

A late addition to the grid, 2023 British Superstock champion Richard Kerr is back in the paddock with the newly added MLav Racing team, as Michael Laverty extends his racing team to BSB. He finished Friday 28th.

He wasn’t the only rider struggling with his set-up as a frustrated looking Storm Stacey and his Bathams AJN Racing team couldn’t recreate what they had found in Spain in 22nd, while Rory Skinner was also off the pace in 24th for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

Unfortunately, there has been no home found for OMG’s third rider Joe Talbot, the would have been rookie announcing on social media confirming that the late restructure still means he has no home for the 2025 season.

Also absent from the track, but in the paddock with his SENCAT In Competition Aprilia team was Lewis Rollo, in a back brace as he tries to heal before round one.