Honda-backed Superstock team confirm 2025 rider

Whitecliffe CDH Racing have confirmed their rider for the 2025 National Superstock Championship.

The Honda-backed team will run Jamie Perrin this season.

Perrin, who achieved top 10 finishes last season in the Superstock Championship, will ride the APS - Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda.

Perrin said: “To be given the opportunity once again to fight at the top of the championship with a new bike and new team is fantastic and I can’t wait to get going.

“Knowing that I’m going to have the right infrastructure around me builds me with confidence.

“A huge thanks as always to my loyal sponsors for believing in me and what we know we can do.

“Spanish testing went really well and can't wait to get out at the official tests in a few weeks’ time.”

Whitecliffe CDH Racing Honda Team Owner Dean Hipwell said: "We're happy to welcome Jamie into the Whitecliffe CDH Racing team.

“Jamie is a good rider and with some stability and support we think he'll continue and grow his career well.

“2025 is going to be a busy and exciting year for our team, we're looking forward to getting going!"