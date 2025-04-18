Yamaha offer first glimpse at Bradley Ray’s new 2025 bike

Brad Ray's new BSB team unveil their machine

BSB
BSB

Bradley Ray’s 2025 Yamaha has been unveiled.

Raceways Yamaha, backed by Yamaha UK, are a new team set up for this season’s British Superbike Championship.

They have rescued Ray whose year briefly seemed scuppered by the collapse of OMG Racing.

Raceways Yamaha has been set up by Steve Rodgers, who ran McAMS Yamaha. Through Tarran MacKenzie they won the 2021 BSB title.

McAMS Yamaha once came close to signing Ray - but he has now joined forces with Rodgers in a different guise.

The new team allows Ray to remain riding a Yamaha R1 in BSB this year.

He is the 2022 BSB champion, when he was also on a Yamaha, and will be backed to run at the front this year.

Ray’s first outing with Raceways Yamaha is the official BSB two-day test at Donington Park on Friday and Saturday.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

