2025 Official Donington Park British Superbike Test Results - Day 2 (Saturday)

Lap times from the three sessions held on the final day of the second BSB test at Donington Park, where Glenn Irwin broke his own lap record to finish fastest.

Glenn Irwin at the Donington Test Saturday , pits, BSB, 19 April, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Fastest on Friday, courtesy of a new record lap at the end of the day, Glenn Irwin returned to British Superbike testing for the second day and picked up where he left off. Immediately quickest again, and with timing on his side before the clouds opened for another downpour, PBM rider was able to lower his own benchmark time.

The new best of 1m 27.015s came in the sixth and final BSB session and although testing is not just about lap times, it was hard not to put importance on the Hagar Ducati riders ability to pick up the pace at will and out-pace the opposition.

 

The top three times for the test all came from the final session, with Leon Haslam finishing just 0.320s slower for Moto Rapido Ducati having topped the timesheets until Irwin’s takeover.

Leon Haslam at Doningtion test, BSB, 19 April, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Kyle Ryde was only just behind the Ducati duo, finishing his first 2025 outing 0.342s from the lap record for OMG, now partnered with Nitrous Competitions to allow the 2024 champion the chance to run his #1 plate on track.

British Superbikes Official Test 2  - Donington Park (Friday/Saturday) - Combined 
PosRiderNatTeamTimesession set
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 44.527s6
2Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)1m 27.335s6
3Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 27.357s6
4Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)1m 27.527s5
5Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)1m 27.602s5
6Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)1m 27.851s5
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)1m 27.952s6
8Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 28.210s6
9Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)1m 28.325s5
10Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)1m 28.367s6
11Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 28.438s5
12Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)1m 28.438s5
13Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)1m 28.515s5
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)1m 28.638s6
15Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)1m 28.797s6
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)1m 28.968s6
17Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)1m 28.995s5
18John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)1m 29.070s3
19Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)1m 29.535s5
20Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)1m 29.710s5
21Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)1m 29.751s3
22Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)1m 29.772s6
23Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)1m 29.955s5
24Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)1m 32.536s3

Danny Kent has run 2 bikes over the test, leaving no stone unturned in his quest for the title, a McAMS liveried Yamaha and an all black test bike. The #52 was on the latter when he set the fourth best time in the fifth session - a crucial one for many after the washout that began the day.

Bradley Ray was claiming to feel rusty but still found his way to the fifth best time, again in the fifth session, for his bailout team after the OMG issues, Raceways Yamaha.

Keen as ever, former champion Josh Brookes was out first in the trickiest weather as the Australian looked ever more comfortable on his DAO Racing bike after having former home FHO leave the championship, sixth quickest and top Honda.

Max Cook left seventh despite a string of bad luck - his time on track on Saturday was halted twice by mechanical failures on his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Andrew Irwin was the best of the Honda Racing UK riders in eighth, his best time coming in the final session.

Ninth was the best of the new season rookies, Scott Swann, with an eye-catching performance from the IWR Honda rider.

Christian Iddon was out until the very end of session six, hoping for the rain to fade for more track time, completing the top ten after a huge amount of laps and data gained aboard his AJN Steelstock Kawasaki.

Tommy Bridewell left his Redgate fall on Friday uninjured but the same damage level did not apply to his Honda, with a strip down directly after and a rebuild  before the Saturday sessions. 

Unimpressed with his performance in session 5, where he was tenth, huge changes were made to the repaired bike, but his time did not improve in session six, leaving the 2023 champion twelfth quickest for Honda.

Ryde and Bridewell, Donington Test, 19 April 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Rory Skinner had a hard opening day where nothing went to plan, working away to make up for lost time on Saturday the Scottish rider picked up the pace to finish 15th overall.

Only three riders did not go quicker on the second day, and all were newcomers to the class - John McPhee, Jamie Davis and Blaze Baker.

McPhee was halted after a strong start by a crash , which his mechanics thought had ended his test after the second Saturday session. Their hard work paid off and the MasterMac Honda was back on track for a quick checks and series of laps before the rain returned.

Session by Session

Session one on Saturday (session four overall) was a quiet affair with no track action for much of the hour at all. Storm Stacey was the first to check out the damp and cold, but drying track with just under half an hour left on the clock - but pulled straight back in.

Brookes was the first rider to set a lap, completing the most with ten laps set in the session, with Ryde going fastest of the nine riders as the chequered flag waved, his 1m 29.153s best illustrating the difference in conditions to the record pace found on Friday and later again on Saturday.

Leon Haslam had a technical issue, coming to a stop at Redgate in the gravel.

Rory Skinner ensured he got track time after a difficult opening day, similarly Tommy Bridewell was the last rider to exit to test his rebuilt bike after he fell on the opening day.

Luke Hedger, Max Cook and Lee Jackson, after running around with scissors and duct tape in the pits to make changes to his DAO racing Honda, were the only other riders to venture out on track.

British Superbikes Official Test 2  - Donington Park (Saturday) - Session 4 - Full Results 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)1m 29.153sBSB
2Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+4.116sBSB
3Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+6.114sBSB
4Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+6.602sBSB
5Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+6.707sBSB
6Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)No TimeBSB
7Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)No TimeBSB
8Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)No TimeBSB
9Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)No TimeBSB

Session five was busy - making up for lost time for most of the riders.

Glenn Irwin was again sat at the top of the timesheets, with some consistant laps set, close to his best.

Danny Kent was out on his black test bike, and waitied until the chequered flag to move up to second, finishing just 0.059s slower.

Ray lead the session on his way to third, with Haslam having another strong showing in fourth with Ryde competing the Ducati and Yamaha dominated top five. Brookes was again the best Honda in sixth, while seventh was filled by Cook, as the top Kawasaki, but hampered by an early technical - stopping at the Melbourne Loop - which had not been resolved by the end of the track time available.

Scott Swann was the best of the new BSB recruits as he continued to put in a noteworthy performance in eighth.

Bridewell was clearly unhappy with his set-up after finishing tenth, with his Honda back up in the garage after it’s rebuild for some more drastic alterations, including taking out and replacing the shocks.

Blaze Baker ran into the gravel with half an hour to go but stayed onboard to return to track, the South African newcomer to the class was not so lucky later in the session, falling at McLeans, not long after fellow BSB rookie John McPhee had a heavy tumble at Redgate. Guest rider Tom Booth-Amos also had an excursion into the gravel at Coppice but recovered.
 

British Superbikes Official Test 2  - Donington Park (Saturday) - Session 5 - Full Results 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 27.468sBSB
2Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.059sBSB
3Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.134sBSB
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.321sBSB
5Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.370sBSB
6Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+0.383sBSB
7Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.755sBSB
8Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+0.857s
 		BSB
9Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+0.970BSB
10Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+0.970sBSB
11Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.047sBSB
12Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.150sBSB
13Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.180sBSB
14Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.368sBSB
15Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+1.527sBSB
16John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.728sBSB
17Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.912sBSB
18Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+2.067sBSB
19Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+2.190sBSB
20David AllinghamGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+2.234sSTK
21Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+2.242sBSB
22Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.346sBSB
23Josh OwensGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+2.404sSTK
24Luke MosseyGBRMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+2.434sSTK
25Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+2.487sBSB
26Finley ArscottGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+2.685sSTK
27Oli BaylissAUSPIR Triumph(Triumph)+3.254sGuest
28Tom Booth - AmosGBRPIR Triumph (Triumph)+3.282sGuest
29Harrison CrosbyGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.534sSTK
30Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)+3.657sBSB
31Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.733sGuest
32Mitchell ReesNZLMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+3.783sSTK
33Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav Racing(BMW)+4.416sGuest
34Brayden ElliottAUSNo Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda)+4.421sSTK
35Nathan HarrisonGBRH&H Mototcycles (Honda)+4.691sGuest
36Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda(Honda)+4.842sSTK
37James HillierGBRJames Hillier Racing (Honda)+5.074sGuest
38John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.123sGuest
39Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.226sBSB
40David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati)+5.551sGuest
41Jamie CowardGBRKTS Racing (BMW)+5.978sGuest

The final session got off to a flying start with the record lap from Irwin, but was to become yet another session affected by rain.

Haslam and Ryde had done enough to fill the top three in the session, before being bested by the Ducati rider, with Ray and Kent solid again in the top five.

The unfortunate Cook had his second technical failure, this time stopped out on track at Starkeys, the time set held firm for sixth.

Rory Skinner had the most of the time available and was a much improved 13th for Cheshire Mouldings Ducati.

John McPhee managed to get out on track after his bike needed a huge amount of attention following his fall in the previous session, with the team not sure he would get out for a final run at all.

Billy McConnell was the latest faller finishing his Donington test with a trip to the medical centre after crashing in the Craner Curves.

Bridewell continued to struggle after his bike rebuild, with his time only just ahead of McConnell, in 17th.

With nine minutes remaining the red flag came out as Richard Kerr came off his new MLav Racing bike, also at Craner Curves.

More rain arrived while the flag was out, with MasterMac Honda first to pull down their shutters as the remaining time ticked away.

Listed as a BSB rider, Davey Todd (20th overall) has been running around Donington on a BMW Superstock machine, while 8TEN Racing Racing teammate and co-founder Peter Hickman skipped the test after attending Navarra to concentrate on getting their Superbike entries ready.

There is one final test to come as BSB move to the venue for the opening round over Wednesday 23-24 April ahead of the first race weekend there over the 3-5 May.
 

British Superbikes Official Test 2  - Donington Park (Saturday) - Session 6 - Full Results 
PosRiderNatTeamTimeClass
1Glenn Irwin (1)GBRHager PBM (Ducati)1m 27.015sBSB
2Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+0.320sBSB
3Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+0.342sBSB
4Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)+0.762sBSB
5Danny Kent (2)GBRMcAMSRacing (Yamaha)+0.877sBSB
6Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+0.937sBSB
7Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.195sBSB
8Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+1.352sBSB
9Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Homda (Honda)+1.472sBSB
10Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+1.510sBSB
11Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)+1.623sBSB
12Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+1.764sBSB
13Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+1.782sBSB
14Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)+1.820sBSB
15Josh OwensGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+1.917sSTK
16Fraser RogersGBRTAG Racing (Honda)+1.953sBSB
17Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+1.982sBSB
18Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)+2.331sSTK
19Tom Booth - AmosGBRPIR Triumph (Triumph)+2.590sGuest
20Luke MosseyGBRMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+2.619sSTK
21Richard KerrIRLMLav Racing (BMW)+2.757sBSB
22Finley ArscottGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+2.768sSTK
23Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)+2.866sBSB
24John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+2.869sBSB
25Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+3.006sBSB
26Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)+3.158sBSB
27David AllinghamGBRSMS Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.185sSTK
28Oli BaylissAUSPIR Triumph(Triumph)+3.291sGuest
29Alistair SeeleyGBRSMS/Nicholl Oil BMW (BMW)+3.402sGuest
30Harrison CrosbyGBRSAF Holland JR Performance Honda (Honda)+3.683sSTK
31Brayden ElliottAUSNo Bull Racing CPE Motorsport Honda (Honda)+3.699sSTK
32Davey ToddGBR8Ten BMW Motorrad (BMW)+4.322sBSB
33Mitchell ReesNZLMilenco by Padgetts Motorcycles(Honda)+4.616sSTK
34Ian HutchinsonGBRMLav Racing(BMW)+4.626sGuest
35Jamie CowardGBRKTS Racing (BMW)+4.965sGuest
36Shaun WinfieldGBRTAG Honda(Honda)+5.178sSTK
37John McGuinnessGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+5.415sGuest
38Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)+5.923sBSB
39David JohnsonAUSPlatinum Club Racing Ducati (Ducati)+6.153sGuest
40James HillierGBRJames Hillier Racing (Honda)+6.590sGuest


 

