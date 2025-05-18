2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

The British Superbikes Donington Park round wrapped up with The British Superbikes Donington Park round wrapped up with a third win for Bradley Ray, this time under pressure from Glenn Irwin.

From fourth on the grid the Raceways rider got a huge launch, to lead into turn one, with polesitter Rory Skinner initially in behind.

Glenn Irwin was third with the gap slowly increasing as an ever consistent Ray lapped away untroubled at the front. On lap nine the PBM rider made his move and rapidly cut the gap.

A first push for the win saw the Ducati rider attempt the same pass at the Foggy Esses as had failed in the sprint, and again Irwin was not quite close enough, bailing out seeing him lose half a second.

Undeterred, the #2 pulled out a new lap record on alp 19 out of 20 to once again attempt a pass.

Ray defended through the Esses and Melbourne, to leave Donington a triple winner for Yamaha.

After giving everything Irwin was second, with the battle for third closing in.

Skinner was able to break from Haslam over the last lap to finish ahead by almost a second for the podium finish he just missed out on in the sprint, his first since his Knockhill win last season, and a first after Cheshire Mouldings made the move to Ducati, to which the Scottish rider is still learning and Adjusting.

That left Haslam fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was so on the limit at his home track trying to keep pace that he pushed the limits of the track too hard - and was handed a long lap penalty.

The advantage the OMG Nitrous Competition rider held over the next group of riders was enough that he went up the penalty loop fifth, and re-joined fifth.

Kyle Ryde takes the long lap loop, BSB, 2025, Donington Park © Ian Hopgood Photography

Josh Brookes again took a while to get going, but taking John McPhee and Danny Kent in quick succession saw him climb to sixth for DAO Racing, again the top Honda, concluding a strong weekend for the team.

Tommy Bridewell followed him through for an improved and determined seventh, making the best of the final race at a meeting where his Honda Racing UK bike was not at it’s best.

The last of that group was Kent, still sore after earlier falls for McAMS Yamaha, in eighth.

Christian Iddon was closing , but not quick enough, the top Kawasaki again for AJN Steelstock in ninth, not far ahead of teammate Max Cook, who completed the top ten.

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - Race Results (3) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Bradley Ray GBR Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha) 29m 10.525s 2 Glenn Irwin GBR Hager PBM (Ducati) +0.396s 3 Rory Skinner GBR Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati) +2.750s 4 Leon Haslam GBR Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati) +3.667s 5 Kyle Ryde GBR OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha) +9.407s 6 Josh Brookes AUS DAO Racing (Honda) +12.465s 7 Tommy Bridewell GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +13.065s 8 Danny Kent GBR McAMS Racing (Yamaha) +13.840s 9 Christian Iddon GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +14.651s 10 Max Cook GBR AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki) +15.038s 11 Andrew Irwin GBR Honda Racing UK (Honda) +20.187s 12 John McPhee GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +20.368s 13 Charlie Nesbitt GBR MasterMac Honda (Honda) +21.949s 14 Scott Swann GBR Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda) +24.067s 15 Fraser Rogers GBR TAG Honda (Honda) +29.162s 16 Peter Hickman GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) +35.397s 17 Luke Hedger GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda) +42.856s 18 Lee Jackson GBR DAO Racing (Honda) DNF 19 Billy McConnell AUS C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda) DNF 20 Jaimie van Sikkelerus NED TAG Honda (Honda) DNF 21 Storm Stacey GBR Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW) DNF 22 Richard Kerr IRL Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW) DNF 23 Blaze Baker RSA NP Racing Honda (Honda) DNF 24 Tom Sykes GBR SENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia) DNS 25 Jamie Davis GBR Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda) DNS 26 Davey Todd GBR LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW) DNS

Andrew Irwin, nursing a shoulder injury at Donington, was eleventh, with McPhee who was as high as sixth slipping back to twelfth, but still the top rookie in race three for MasterMac Honda.

His teammate Charlie Nesbitt came through form the back of the grid for an impressive 13th, with rookie Scott Swann picking up 14th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda 14th, clear of Fraser Rogers who collected the final point for TAG Honda.

Only two other riders finished the race - Peter Hickman and Luke Hedger.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 26.907s

New race lap record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2025) 1m 26.832s



Donington Park in 2024:

Race 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)

Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)

Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Race 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)

Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)

Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)



Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Race three was a race littered with retirements.

Blaze Baker was the first out, pulling onto the grass with a technical issue.

He was swiftly followed by Richard Kerr, Storm Stacey and Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

There were further late retirements for Billy McConnell and Lee Jackson, who made ti to lap seventeen.

Aprilia’s replacement rider Tom Sykes, Jamie Davis and Davey Todd did not make the grid for the final race.

Championship Standings

Ray took the maximum points available in all three races on the GP circuit, taking his total to 86 leaving Donington.

Irwin remains closest, now twelve points behind on 74, with Ryde third on 66, twenty adrift.

Haslam is fourth on 65, while Skinner moves into fifth after improving a position every race, on 47, compared to Brookes’ 44.

McPhee consolidated his move into the top rookie slot, now 13th with 19 points, while Swann has 15.

