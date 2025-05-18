2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)

Results from race three, round two of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Donington Park, where a final race win saw Bradley Ray complete a triple.

Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
Bradley Ray, BSB, 2025
© Ian Hopgood Photography

The British Superbikes Donington Park round wrapped up with The British Superbikes Donington Park round wrapped up with a third win for Bradley Ray, this time under pressure from Glenn Irwin.

From fourth on the grid the Raceways rider got a huge launch, to lead into turn one, with polesitter Rory Skinner initially in behind.

Glenn Irwin was third with the gap slowly increasing as an ever consistent Ray lapped away untroubled at the front. On lap nine the PBM rider made his move and rapidly cut the gap.

A first push for the win saw the Ducati rider attempt the same pass at the Foggy Esses as had failed in the sprint, and again Irwin was not quite close enough, bailing out seeing him lose half a second.

Undeterred, the #2 pulled out a new lap record on alp 19 out of 20 to once again attempt a pass.

Ray defended through the Esses and Melbourne, to leave Donington a triple winner for Yamaha.

After giving everything Irwin was second, with the battle for third closing in.

Skinner was able to break from Haslam over the last lap to finish ahead by almost a second for the podium finish he just missed out on in the sprint, his first since his Knockhill win last season, and a first after Cheshire Mouldings made the move to Ducati, to which the Scottish rider is still learning and Adjusting.

That left Haslam fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati.

Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was so on the limit at his home track trying to keep pace that he pushed the limits of the track too hard - and was handed a long lap penalty.

The advantage the OMG Nitrous Competition rider held over the next group of riders was enough that he went up the penalty loop fifth, and re-joined fifth.

Kyle Ryde takes the long lap loop, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
Kyle Ryde takes the long lap loop, BSB, 2025, Donington Park
© Ian Hopgood Photography

Josh Brookes again took a while to get going, but taking John McPhee and Danny Kent in quick succession saw him climb to sixth for DAO Racing, again the top Honda, concluding a strong weekend for the team.

Tommy Bridewell followed him through for an improved and determined seventh, making the best of the final race at a meeting where his Honda Racing UK bike was not at it’s best.

The last of that group was Kent, still sore after earlier falls for McAMS Yamaha, in eighth.

Christian Iddon was closing , but not quick enough, the top Kawasaki again for AJN Steelstock in ninth, not far ahead of teammate Max Cook, who completed the top ten.

2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - Race Results (3)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Bradley RayGBRRaceways Yamaha (Yamaha)29m 10.525s
2Glenn IrwinGBRHager PBM (Ducati)+0.396s
3Rory SkinnerGBRCheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)+2.750s
4Leon HaslamGBRMoto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)+3.667s
5Kyle RydeGBROMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)+9.407s
6Josh BrookesAUSDAO Racing (Honda)+12.465s
7Tommy BridewellGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+13.065s
8Danny KentGBRMcAMS Racing (Yamaha)+13.840s
9Christian IddonGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+14.651s
10Max CookGBRAJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)+15.038s
11Andrew IrwinGBRHonda Racing UK (Honda)+20.187s
12John McPheeGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+20.368s
13Charlie NesbittGBRMasterMac Honda (Honda)+21.949s
14Scott SwannGBRSend My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)+24.067s
15Fraser RogersGBRTAG Honda (Honda)+29.162s
16Peter HickmanGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)+35.397s
17Luke HedgerGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)+42.856s
18Lee JacksonGBRDAO Racing (Honda)DNF
19Billy McConnellAUSC&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)DNF
20Jaimie van SikkelerusNEDTAG Honda (Honda)DNF
21Storm StaceyGBRBathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)DNF
22Richard KerrIRLRokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)DNF
23Blaze BakerRSANP Racing Honda (Honda)DNF
24Tom SykesGBRSENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia)DNS
25Jamie DavisGBRWhitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)DNS
26Davey ToddGBRLEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)DNS

Andrew Irwin, nursing a shoulder injury at Donington, was eleventh, with McPhee who was as high as sixth slipping back to twelfth, but still the top rookie in race three for MasterMac Honda.

His teammate Charlie Nesbitt came through form the back of the grid for an impressive 13th, with rookie Scott Swann picking up 14th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda 14th, clear of Fraser Rogers who collected the final point for TAG Honda.

Only two other riders finished the race - Peter Hickman and Luke Hedger.

Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:

New lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 26.907s
New race lap record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2025) 1m 26.832s


Donington Park in 2024:

Race 3:

Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)

Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)
Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)

Race 10 (Showdown):

Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)
Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)


Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Race three was a race littered with retirements.

Blaze Baker was the first out, pulling onto the grass with a technical issue.

He was swiftly followed by Richard Kerr, Storm Stacey and Jaimie van Sikkelerus.

There were further late retirements for Billy McConnell and Lee Jackson, who made ti to lap seventeen.

Aprilia’s replacement rider Tom Sykes, Jamie Davis and Davey Todd did not make the grid for the final race.

Championship Standings

Ray took the maximum points available in all three races on the GP circuit, taking his total to 86 leaving Donington.

Irwin remains closest, now twelve points behind on 74, with Ryde third on 66, twenty adrift.

Haslam is fourth on 65, while Skinner moves into fifth after improving a position every race, on 47, compared to Brookes’ 44.

McPhee consolidated his move into the top rookie slot, now 13th with 19 points, while Swann has 15.
 

