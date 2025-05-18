2025 British Superbikes: Donington Park - Race Results (3)
Results from race three, round two of the 2025 Bennetts Superbike Championship at Donington Park, where a final race win saw Bradley Ray complete a triple.
a third win for Bradley Ray, this time under pressure from Glenn Irwin.
From fourth on the grid the Raceways rider got a huge launch, to lead into turn one, with polesitter Rory Skinner initially in behind.
Glenn Irwin was third with the gap slowly increasing as an ever consistent Ray lapped away untroubled at the front. On lap nine the PBM rider made his move and rapidly cut the gap.
A first push for the win saw the Ducati rider attempt the same pass at the Foggy Esses as had failed in the sprint, and again Irwin was not quite close enough, bailing out seeing him lose half a second.
Undeterred, the #2 pulled out a new lap record on alp 19 out of 20 to once again attempt a pass.
Ray defended through the Esses and Melbourne, to leave Donington a triple winner for Yamaha.
After giving everything Irwin was second, with the battle for third closing in.
Skinner was able to break from Haslam over the last lap to finish ahead by almost a second for the podium finish he just missed out on in the sprint, his first since his Knockhill win last season, and a first after Cheshire Mouldings made the move to Ducati, to which the Scottish rider is still learning and Adjusting.
That left Haslam fourth for Moto Rapido Ducati.
Reigning champion Kyle Ryde was so on the limit at his home track trying to keep pace that he pushed the limits of the track too hard - and was handed a long lap penalty.
The advantage the OMG Nitrous Competition rider held over the next group of riders was enough that he went up the penalty loop fifth, and re-joined fifth.
Josh Brookes again took a while to get going, but taking John McPhee and Danny Kent in quick succession saw him climb to sixth for DAO Racing, again the top Honda, concluding a strong weekend for the team.
Tommy Bridewell followed him through for an improved and determined seventh, making the best of the final race at a meeting where his Honda Racing UK bike was not at it’s best.
The last of that group was Kent, still sore after earlier falls for McAMS Yamaha, in eighth.
Christian Iddon was closing , but not quick enough, the top Kawasaki again for AJN Steelstock in ninth, not far ahead of teammate Max Cook, who completed the top ten.
|2025 British Superbikes Round 2 - Donington Park - Race Results (3)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Raceways Yamaha (Yamaha)
|29m 10.525s
|2
|Glenn Irwin
|GBR
|Hager PBM (Ducati)
|+0.396s
|3
|Rory Skinner
|GBR
|Cheshire Mouldings Ducati (Ducati)
|+2.750s
|4
|Leon Haslam
|GBR
|Moto Rapido Ducati Racing(Ducati)
|+3.667s
|5
|Kyle Ryde
|GBR
|OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing (Yamaha)
|+9.407s
|6
|Josh Brookes
|AUS
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|+12.465s
|7
|Tommy Bridewell
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+13.065s
|8
|Danny Kent
|GBR
|McAMS Racing (Yamaha)
|+13.840s
|9
|Christian Iddon
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+14.651s
|10
|Max Cook
|GBR
|AJN Steelstock Kawasaki (Kawasaki)
|+15.038s
|11
|Andrew Irwin
|GBR
|Honda Racing UK (Honda)
|+20.187s
|12
|John McPhee
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+20.368s
|13
|Charlie Nesbitt
|GBR
|MasterMac Honda (Honda)
|+21.949s
|14
|Scott Swann
|GBR
|Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda (Honda)
|+24.067s
|15
|Fraser Rogers
|GBR
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|+29.162s
|16
|Peter Hickman
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|+35.397s
|17
|Luke Hedger
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing(Honda)
|+42.856s
|18
|Lee Jackson
|GBR
|DAO Racing (Honda)
|DNF
|19
|Billy McConnell
|AUS
|C&L Fairburn Properties/ Look Forward Racing (Honda)
|DNF
|20
|Jaimie van Sikkelerus
|NED
|TAG Honda (Honda)
|DNF
|21
|Storm Stacey
|GBR
|Bathams AJN Racing BMW (BMW)
|DNF
|22
|Richard Kerr
|IRL
|Rokit BMW Motorrad(BMW)
|DNF
|23
|Blaze Baker
|RSA
|NP Racing Honda (Honda)
|DNF
|24
|Tom Sykes
|GBR
|SENCAT In Competition by Swann Racing(Aprilia)
|DNS
|25
|Jamie Davis
|GBR
|Whitecliffe CDH Racing (Honda)
|DNS
|26
|Davey Todd
|GBR
|LEW 8Ten Racing BMW Motorrad (BMW)
|DNS
Andrew Irwin, nursing a shoulder injury at Donington, was eleventh, with McPhee who was as high as sixth slipping back to twelfth, but still the top rookie in race three for MasterMac Honda.
His teammate Charlie Nesbitt came through form the back of the grid for an impressive 13th, with rookie Scott Swann picking up 14th for Send My Bag Racing by IWR Honda 14th, clear of Fraser Rogers who collected the final point for TAG Honda.
Only two other riders finished the race - Peter Hickman and Luke Hedger.
Official British Superbike Donington Park Records:
New lap record: Bradley Ray (Yamaha, 2025) 1m 26.907s
New race lap record: Glenn Irwin (Ducati, 2025) 1m 26.832s
Donington Park in 2024:
Race 3:
Qualifying: 1 Rogers (2 Bridewell, 3 McConnell)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 Haslam)
Race 2(Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Haslam, 3 Bridewell)
Race 3: 1 O’Halloran (2 Bridewell, 3 Kent)
Race 10 (Showdown):
Qualifying: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Brookes)
Race 1: 1 Ryde (2 Bridewell, 3 G Irwin)
Race 2 (Sprint): 1 G Irwin (2 Bridewell, 3 Ryde)
Race 3: 1 Ryde (2 Kent, 3 Vickers)
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Race three was a race littered with retirements.
Blaze Baker was the first out, pulling onto the grass with a technical issue.
He was swiftly followed by Richard Kerr, Storm Stacey and Jaimie van Sikkelerus.
There were further late retirements for Billy McConnell and Lee Jackson, who made ti to lap seventeen.
Aprilia’s replacement rider Tom Sykes, Jamie Davis and Davey Todd did not make the grid for the final race.
Championship Standings
Ray took the maximum points available in all three races on the GP circuit, taking his total to 86 leaving Donington.
Irwin remains closest, now twelve points behind on 74, with Ryde third on 66, twenty adrift.
Haslam is fourth on 65, while Skinner moves into fifth after improving a position every race, on 47, compared to Brookes’ 44.
McPhee consolidated his move into the top rookie slot, now 13th with 19 points, while Swann has 15.