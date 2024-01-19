Sainz becomes oldest Dakar winner with fourth victory

Sainz looked set to take the victory when main rival Sebastien Loeb was stuck in the desert for over an hour in the penultimate stage.

The Spaniard led the way for the entirety of Dakar in Saudi Arabia, winning by over 80 minutes in the end.

It was Sainz’s 17th Dakar participation and the fourth time he has triumphed now.

Remarkably, the 61-year-old didn’t win a single stage as consistency proved to be the key in his victory.

Sainz claimed the lead of the overall rally on Stage 2 and didn’t look back from there.

It adds to Sainz’s other three victories in 2020, 2018 and 2010.

