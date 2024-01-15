Carles Falcon, rider in the Dakar Rally, dies after a crash

The Spanish rider had a serious accident during the second stage of the rally, a week ago.

He lacked a pulse after crashing but was resuscitated by a doctor at the scene, The Guardian reported.

He was flown to hospital with serious injuries but, on January 15, has tragically passed away.

Falcon suffered a cerebral oedema after fracturing his C2 vertebrae. He also broke five ribs, his left wrist and his collarbone in the crash.

He was in an induced coma in ICU in Saudi Arabia until three days ago, when he was flown home to Spain, still in a critical condition.

It was his second time competing at the Dakar Rally.

A statement from his team, the TwinTrail Racing Team, confirmed: "This Monday, January 15, Carles has left us.

“The medical team has confirmed neurological damage caused by cardiorespiratory arrest at the time of the accident are irreversible.

Related Articles

"Carles was a smiling person, always active, who passionately enjoyed everything he did, especially motorcycles.

“He left us doing something that was his dream, racing the Dakar. He was enjoying himself, he was happy on the bike.

“We must remember him for his smile and for the happiness he generated in everyone.

"He was a computer engineer by training. Motorcycle instructor and motorcycle travel guide by passion.

“There are many who have learned at his side. He taught with patience, energy and happiness, he made everyone enjoy the bike.

“This is what he has left us and what we will always keep with us, all of us who have been close to him, family, friends, colleagues and fans.

"From the family and the team we ask, please, to keep the privacy of the acts of farewell that will take place in the coming days. Thank you for your understanding.”