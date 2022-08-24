What is next for Daniel Ricciardo? Sensible and wildcard options…

Even with an F1 grand prix victory to his name, Daniel Ricciardo’s two-year spell with McLaren has been nothing short of a disaster.

Signed from Renault on big money, Ricciardo hasn’t lived up to expectations, even if he was the one to end McLaren’s nine-year win drought in F1.

Ricciardo has been destroyed by Lando Norris and ultimately was the reason why McLaren lost out to Ferrari in the constructors’ championship last year, with it being a similar story up against Alpine this season.

For both parties, Ricciardo’s premature exit is for the best. It allows McLaren to find a more able replacement, while the Australian can restart his F1 career at another team without his reputation being tarnished even more.

But where can he go?

Alpine

Alpine need a replacement for Fernando Alonso, who was announced as Sebastian Vettel’s shock replacement at Aston Martin following the Hungarian Grand Prix at the end of July - opening up F1's driver market.

The French team wanted Oscar Piastri to fill the void left by Alonso but the reigning F2 champion is set to join McLaren, leaving Alpine in a pickle.

Ricciardo enjoyed two strong seasons with Alpine (when they were known as Renault) in 2019 and 2020, finishing on the podium twice.

The Australian ended 2020 as one of F1’s top performers behind Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, deservedly earning him a lucrative contract with McLaren.

Ricciardo’s fall from grace has been surprising given his form prior to that.

Alpine will want to ensure they have an adequate replacement for Alonso, and with Piastri not on the market, Ricciardo is the best available driver on the market.

He’s still capable of winning races last year and his struggles with McLaren have been exacerbated by Norris’ world class form.

Alpine’s options are limited, although Mick Schumacher has been rumoured to be in talks with them.

However, Schumacher has yet to show the pace or consistency necessary to warrant a move up the grid alongside Kevin Magussen at Haas.

A return for Ricciardo would make perfect sense and a reunion with Esteban Ocon, who he demolished in 2020.

Haas

Ricciardo has been in recent contact with Haas over driving for the team next year.

According to ESPN, Ricciardo messaged Haas boss Guenther Steiner in late July at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

Haas’ F1 2023 driver line-up is still incomplete with Magnussen set to stay after signing a multi-year agreement.

The identity of his teammate is still unclear, particularly with Schumacher’s inconsistent displays in 2022.

Haas will give Antonio Giovinazzi two FP1 outings later this year to evaluate the Italian, while Nico Hulkenberg is also reportedly in the frame.

Ricciardo would be a big coup for Haas given that he is one of F1’s most popular drivers with clear race-winning experience.

A less pressured environment might be able to eradicate Ricciardo’s pre-McLaren’s struggles, giving Haas a formidable pairing of Magnussen-Ricciardo.

A switch to Haas would give Ricciardo no realistic chance of winning in F1 again, but as seen by Valtteri Bottas at Alfa Romeo, it’s very easy to alter people’s perceptions.

Williams

The most unlikely of the remaining seats on the 2023 F1 grid is Williams.

Alex Albon will remain with the team for next year but the second seat is still up for grabs.

Initially, Piastri was expected to drive for Williams for one year before replacing Alonso for 2024.

This leaves Williams with limited options - keep the underperforming Nicholas, promote the inexperienced Logan Sargeant or try and tempt Ricciardo to join.

Realistically, it’s unlikely Ricciardo will want to join the team but it might be the only team willing to give him a seat.

Retirement

Retirement could be a realistic option for Ricciardo, particularly if he doesn’t want to spend the remainder of his F1 career in the midfield.

Ricciardo has won eight F1 races, stood on the podium over 30 times and established himself as one of the sport’s very best drivers during his spells with Red Bull and Renault.

His dream of becoming an F1 world champion looks unlikely so it might be time for him to try something new, a switch to IndyCar perhaps?

It would be a shame to lose a driver of Ricciardo’s calbre and personality, especially when there’s still a couple of midfield drives still on the table.