The topic of Perez’s future has been a recurring topic throughout the F1 2023.

It’s probably no surprise given Perez’s stuttering form, combined with the fact he’s driving for the best team in F1.

Perez’s 2023 campaign has been in a similar vein to his first two with Red Bull.

A decent start before struggling in the European leg of the season and then pulling it back by the time we head to Singapore.

However, recently there have been several startling admissions from Helmut Marko about Perez’s position at Red Bull, casting doubt over his immediate future.

While Perez does have a contract for 2024, rumours have been swirling about his future, particularly given the team’s alleged interest in McLaren’s Lando Norris.

In a recent interview with DAZN Espana, Perez revealed for the first time he will look elsewhere if he feels he can’t contribute.

“With the season we have had, it is important to hold the next races in an environment where I feel I can contribute. And [if] that place for 2024 (likely means 2025) is not here, we will have to look for other alternatives.

“But right now, my main focus is to be here, to win more races, to keep winning championships with Red Bull. I have a contract until next year and at some point next year we will sit down and talk.”

Before joining Red Bull, Perez was renowned as the best midfield driver on the grid, great at picking up points and making the most of any opportunity given to him on race day.

So which teams could be interested in him?

McLaren

If Perez is replaced by Norris, then McLaren will have a vacancy to fill alongside Oscar Piastri.

While Perez would be a considerable downgrade on Norris, provided Piastri makes the expected progress we all anticipate the Mexican could be an experienced, reliable second driver alongside the impressive Australian.

Perez did have a one-year stint with the Woking outfit back in 2013, albeit it ended with him leaving the team at the end of the season.

10 years on, Perez feels that stint with McLaren - under entirely different management to now with Zak Brown - made him stronger and led him to develop into a dependable midfield competitor.

While McLaren may be aiming for someone better than Perez, he could be a decent option for a year or two, especially if Piastri grows into a superstar.

Sauber/Audi

Another former team that will likely be interested in Perez’s services is Sauber.

Gearing up for Audi in 2026, Sauber will be keen to have a strong driver line-up.

Valtteri Bottas has a contract for 2024 but his long-term future is unclear given it’s unlikely that Audi will see him as the man to lead them into the new rules cycle.

Zhou Guanyu has improved during his short F1 career but he’s yet to show signs of ever being a superstar.

While Perez is unlikely to be a significant upgrade on pace-wise Bottas, the Mexican’s aggressiveness and wheel-to-wheel prowess make him a better candidate for a team likely to be in the midfield.

Even better, a Bottas-Perez line-up for 2025 would send Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton fans into raptures given the outcome of the head-to-head would make or break their agendas.

Williams

A resurgent Williams could be an exciting prospect for Perez.

Their second seat has been a problem for years with Nicholas Latifi and now Logan Sargeant lagging way behind their respective teammates.

In 2023, Williams are enjoying their best season in six years as they're on course to finish seventh in the constructors’ championship.

Given Williams’ upward trajectory, Williams could be an exciting option for Perez post-Red Bull.

Haas

Guenther Steiner has been consistent in his want for “experience” in a driver - Perez fits that bill perfectly.

Kevin Magnussen’s form continues to be poor so it would be foolish to think that Haas wouldn’t be very interested in Perez.

However, one stumbling block could be Perez’s salary given he would earn significantly less than he is at Red Bull.

Plus, out of all of the teams listed, Haas’ lack of progress makes it an unattractive proposition for Perez.