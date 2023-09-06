Last month, Massa’s lawyers announced that they had launched legal action against F1 bosses and the FIA over the outcome of the 2008 F1 season.

Lewis Hamilton won the 2008 drivers’ title on the final lap in Brazil, beating Ferrari driver Massa by just one point.

Massa’s decision to pursue legal action comes after a startling revelation that former CEO Bernie Ecclestone that he and former FIA president Max Mosley was aware that Nelson Piquet Jr. crashed on purpose at the 2008 Singapore Grand Prix as part of 'Crashgate'.

Piquet’s deliberate crash forced race leader Massa into an early pit stop, where Ferrari failed to remove the fuel hose.

The Brazilian lost out on a likely victory and thus the title.

Had Massa won in 2008, he’d still be Ferrari’s most recent world champion.

Massa has revealed he’s not had any response from Ferrari just yet.

“I have one certainty: that title is mine and it is Ferrari's 16th drivers' title," he told TG1TV programme.

“I have hired a team of very strong lawyers. We will fight to the end to obtain justice in this sport.

“I don't understand why a case of manipulation cannot be verified in the way right, even if a year, two years or 15 years later.

“At this moment I have not yet had the support of Ferrari, but I expect help from them. I am optimistic: I will fight for the justice until the end.”