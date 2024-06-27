Paddock insider explains fix attempt for troubled track limits at F1 Austrian GP

Crash.net's Lewis Larkam recaps all of the news, updates and tidbits of information from the Spielberg paddock after Thursday’s media sessions ahead of the F1 Austrian Grand Prix…

A solution for Austria’s track limits problem?

A new kerb and gravel trap has been added to the final pair of corners at the Red Bull Ring in a bid to try and resolve track limits issues that have been a recurring problem in recent years.

A 2.5m wide gravel strip has been installed directly behind the kerb at the exit of Turns 9 and 10 on the left-hand side, while the white line has been moved at Turns 1, 3, 4 and 6.

The addition of a light blue line - to clearly differentiate between the white lines - should speed up the decision-making process when it comes to investigating possible infringements.

"It is what we think is the perfect set-up,” FIA race director Niels Wittich explained. "The drivers so far, the feedback we have had from them, has been positive.

"That's because, in the end, it ends all discussions about if drivers gain time or don't gain time. I'm positive that there will not be any track limits problems.”

Kevin Magnussen not keen on his children racing

Kevin Magnussen

Kevin Magnussen said the news of a nine-year-old Argentine rider being killed in a recent crash at Interlagos “breaks his heart”. He added it leaves parents facing a “tough dilemma” when trying to help their kids fulfil their motorsport aspirations.

Asked by Crash.net if he won’t actively be pushing his two daughters to pursue a career in racing, the Haas driver replied: “No I won’t be encouraging them. I hope they don’t go into that. But I really hope they find a passion. I hope they find their thing in life but I hope it’s not racing.”

McLaren’s temporary hospitality unit revealed

As reported by Crash.net in Barcelona, McLaren have sourced an alternative hospitality building for this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix after last week’s suspected electrical fire.

The rented unit is much smaller than McLaren’s usual ‘TeamHub’ home but the team at least have their own space in the Red Bull paddock after being helped out by other teams and the FIA last weekend.

McLaren hope they may even be able to re-use their normal hospitality in for next weekend’s British Grand Prix at Silverstone.

Pierre Gasly wants ‘fastest driver out there’ for 2025 teammate

The newly-signed Pierre Gasly wants Alpine to select the “fastest driver out there” to be his new teammate for the 2025 F1 season, having made it clear he wants a “strong benchmark” to test himself against.

“On my side, I was clear, I just want the fastest guy out there,” Gasly said. “Always want a strong benchmark.

“I've had strong teammates in the past and Esteban [Ocon] is strong, and hopefully we can replace him with the strongest and fastest driver out there.”

Daniel Ricciardo has ‘no’ options outside of RB

Daniel Ricciardo

Daniel Ricciardo has admitted he has no options outside of RB for the 2025 season as he looks set to be in a straight fight with Liam Lawson for the second seat alongside Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull’s sister team.

“Not to be stubborn or arrogant about it, but I’m not looking anywhere else,” Ricciardo asserted. “I’ve said it, I really do enjoy being back in the family.

“I weirdly do enjoy sometimes a little bit of pokes from Helmut [Marko, Red Bull motorsport advisor], because I think it’s also, it can also be a way to get me a little bit fired up and try and get the best out of me.”

Charles Leclerc and Max Verstappen at odds over the Olympics

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc would love to see motorsports included in the Olympic Games.

Leclerc, who carried the Olympic torch through the streets of Monaco last week, commented: “It would be great to have motorsports at the Olympics. However, I think it’s a bit more difficult to organise than other sports, because obviously we are all driving for different constructors with different cars in Formula 1.

“And to be able to have all the same car, you will have to choose obviously which route you want to go to, what downforce, what horsepower and everything. But it’s definitely possible, and I would love to represent Monaco.”

However, Max Verstappen is not keen on the idea. “It’s just not for me, to be honest, I don’t feel like it,” Red Bull’s reigning world champion said. “I don’t think we belong at the Olympic stage. And that’s fine, because we have our own championship, which I think is really well-received.”