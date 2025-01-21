10 Ferrari figures that Lewis Hamilton knows are integral to his success

It’s a big week for Lewis Hamilton as he embarks on his new F1 journey with Ferrari.

Hamilton is meeting his new team and engaging in technical meetings ahead of his on-track debut later this week.

Like every team on the F1 grid, Ferrari are filled with big characters and important figures who will be integral to Hamilton enjoying success at Maranello.

John Elkann

John Elkann is Ferrari’s chairman and is effectively responsible for bringing Hamilton to the Scuderia.

Elkann has spearheaded Ferrari since 2018 following the death of Sergio Marchionne.

Whether it’s contract negotiations, a potential ambassadorial role or anything similar, maintaining a good relationship between Hamilton and Elkann will be crucial.

Benedetto Vigna

Second in Ferrari’s hierarchy is Benedetto Vigna, the chief executive officer.

Vigna was appointed CEO in 2021, with his role extending across the entire business, including their supercars.

Like Elkann, Vigna will undoubtedly be involved in any decisions about Hamilton’s future with the team or bringing sponsors to Maranello.

Frederic Vasseur

Frederic Vasseur is Ferrari’s team principal and is responsible for running the race team.

To Ferrari’s credit, Elkann and Vigna have given Vasseur the autonomy to make significant changes, such as altering Charles Leclerc’s race engineer or making essential tweaks to the strategy team.

Vasseur’s decades of experience running a race team has already paid off, bringing much-needed calmness and stability to the pit wall.

Hamilton previously worked with Vasseur back in his ART Grand Prix junior days.

Vasseur is a great team boss and someone Hamilton can confide in.

Jerome D’Ambrosio

Another familiar face is Jerome D’Ambrosio.

The former F1 driver has switched from Mercedes to Ferrari and is now the deputy team principal.

D’Ambrosio worked alongside Susie Wolff in Formula E before the Belgian took up his role at Mercedes.

In any new job, having someone you know is always beneficial to Hamilton, particularly given D’Ambrosio’s wealth of motorsport experience as a driver.

Riccardo Adami

Hamilton will be without Peter ‘Bono’ Bonnington at Ferrari, so Riccardo Adami is expected to be his race engineer.

Adami has previously worked with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz.

It was reported that Hamilton spoke to Vettel about Adami to get the German’s seal of approval.

A driver’s relationship with their engineer is vital, particularly given Hamilton is new to the team.

Whether it’s strategy, setup changes or mid-race motivation, Adami will play a significant role in Hamilton’s Ferrari career.

Charles Leclerc

Hamilton will go up against Charles Leclerc in 2025.

Leclerc is widely regarded as the fastest driver in F1 over one lap, meaning Hamilton is set for an almighty challenge.

Despite his devastating speed, Leclerc has proven to be a team player who puts Ferrari first.

While Leclerc will be desperate to topple Hamilton, maintaining a good working relationship between them will be essential.

F44 👉 F40



What a journey for Ferrari’s newest F1 hero, Lewis Hamilton! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/VAyBZu3iyp — Crash.net – Formula 1 (@CRASH_NET_F1) January 21, 2025

Loic Serra

Loic Serra has also switched from Mercedes to Ferrari with Hamilton and D’Ambrosio.

Serra is the leading man when it comes to car design as Ferrari’s technical director.

He will know well what suits Hamilton and how to get the best out of the seven-time world champion.

Various reports in the Italian media have suggested Serra has been tasked with improving Ferrari’s qualifying performance amid a challenging year for the team on Saturdays.

Hamilton struggled over one lap during his final year with Mercedes so that he will welcome Serra’s input on the 2025 challenger.

Ravin Jain

One of Vasseur’s biggest changes as team principal was making Ravin Jain head of strategy.

Ahead of the 2023 F1 season, Jain was handed the role, taking over from Inaki Rueda.

Ferrari’s 2022 campaign was littered with strategy blunders - something that has been less common since Jain’s promotion to the role.

Strategy can win or lose you a race.

Hamilton’s race-day performances are still up there with the best, which should make Jain’s life easier.

Jock Clear

Jock Clear is an F1 stalwart and is Ferrari’s senior performance engineer.

Clear worked with Hamilton briefly at Mercedes as his performance engineer between 2013 and 2014.

While Clear’s current role is more linked to Leclerc, the F1 veteran will likely have a big influence on Hamilton’s performance during race weekends.

Silvia Hoffer Frangipane

Silvia Hoffer Frangipane is Ferrari’s head of PR and communications, with 28 years of experience in F1.

Given the plethora of media commitments drivers must undertake, Hoffer will be crucial in Hamilton’s day-to-day Ferrari life.

She was also press officer manager at McLaren during Hamilton’s final three seasons with the team (2010-2012).