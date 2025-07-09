Christian Horner sack: What is the Red Bull management structure now?

Red Bull Racing’s hierarchy has come back in the spotlight following the decision to axe Christian Horner from his role as team principal and CEO after 20 years.

Horner left his role on Wednesday after the F1 British Grand Prix.

Here is the full rundown of who is in charge at Red Bull, and who reports to who following massive upheaval at the team.

Chalerm Yoovidhya

74-year-old Chalerm Yoovidhya is a Thai businessman and the eldest son of Chaleo, who alongside the late Dietrich Mateschitz, co-founded the Red Bull brand of energy drinks.

Yoovidhya is Red Bull’s majority shareholder, owning 51 percent of the company. He was a key ally and supporter of Horner until recently but is understood to have given approval to the decision to sack the Briton.

Mark Mateschitz

Mark Mateschitz is the Austrian billionaire heir of Dietrich who now owns 49% of his father’s company, Red Bull GmbH.

He was just 30 years old when he inherited his father’s stake after he passed away aged 78 in October 2022.

Mateshitz’s net worth was estimated at $39.6 billion by Forbes in 2024, ranking him as the 31st richest person in the world.

Oliver Mintzlaff

Oliver Mintzlaff, Christian Horner

Oliver Mintzlaff is Red Bull’s CEO of corporate projects and new investments.

The 49-year-old German is one of the senior figures on the company’s corporate side who has long pushed for a change to the leadership of Red Bull’s F1 team, which he oversees in his role.

Horner’s position had been safe as long as he retained the support of Yoovidhya, though that changed recently, paving the way for his sacking.

Mintzlaff is often seen in the F1 paddock at grands prix.

Laurent Mekies - team principal and CEO

Laurent Mekies has been promoted from second team Racing Bulls to replace Horner as team principal and chief executive of Red Bull Racing.

The 48-year-old Frenchman had carried out the team principal role at Red Bull’s sister team since the start of 2024 and was seen as the natural successor for Horner.

Mekies was previously racing director for Ferrari and also had a stint working for the FIA.

Taking responsibility for Red Bull’s operational duties with immediate effect will represent the most significant role Mekies has taken on in F1.

Helmut Marko - Motorsport advisor

Former F1 driver Helmut Marko has been a consultant and advisor for Red Bull since 2005, having formed a close friendship with Dietrich Mateschitz.

Marko is one of two directors at Red Bull and oversees the team’s young driver programme, for which he has gained a ruthless reputation.

The 82-year-old Austrian reports directly to Mintzlaff as an employee of Red Bull GmbH, rather than Red Bull Racing.

Marko is a key ally of Max Verstappen and his continued presence at the team is believed to hold a major influence over the Dutchman’s own future.