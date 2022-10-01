Crash Home
The Mercedes FIA Medical Car. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 17, Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit,

F1 Singapore Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES - Qualifying in wet and wild conditions

Last Updated: 26 Minutes Ago

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc went fastest, ahead of Red Bull's Max Verstappen, in the final practice session on Saturday before Qualifying at the F1 Singapore Grand Prix in wet and wild conditions.

The fallout also continues over Red Bull's alleged cost cap breach.

12:02

Top 10: Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Alonso, Perez, Stroll, Ocon, Vettel, Russell and Ricciardo.

12:01

Russell goes eighth for Mercedes.

12:00

Sainz improves to third, Alonso into fourth.

Ricciardo slots into seventh. 

12:00

Chequered flag out for FP3 - Leclerc tops the session.

11:58

Into the final 90 seconds - a lot of green sector times on the timing sheets.

11:58

Leclerc goes 1.1s quicker, moving him 0.5s ahead of Verstappen.

11:57

Hamilton moves up to sixth.

11:57

Leclerc and Verstappen are flying... they're going purple again.

11:55

Leclerc is on top - a tenth ahead of Verstappen. Sainz, Perez and Gasly complete the top five.

11:52

Verstappen returns to the top - 1.5s clear.

11:51

Leclerc is now 1.1s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets. 

11:51

Order with 10 minutes to go: Verstappen, Sainz, Gasly, Perez, Ricciardo, Stroll, Alonso, Leclerc, Zhou and Norris.

11:50

Sainz slots into second, within a tenth of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

11:48

Verstappen extends his advantage to 1.3s over Gasly.

11:46

Verstappen improves again to a 2m03.272s, 0.2s ahead of Gasly. 

Perez is just 0.5s off.

11:45

Gasly goes 0.7s clear of Verstappen at the top of the timesheets.

However, the Dutchman is on course to return to the top of the pile. 

11:44

Verstappen goes 1.7s clear at the top of the timesheets.

Meanwhile, Latifi has a spin at Turn 6.

11:43

A lot of purple mini-sectors on the timing screen as Sainz goes quickest ahead of Schumacher.

Verstappen is on course to take P1.

11:42
11:40

Norris takes to the top with a 2m09.642s to move 0.2s clear of Gasly.

Ricciardo, Schumacher, Tsunoda, Zhou and Bottas complete the order.

11:40

Verstappen is the first man to brave the intermediates.

11:37

Gasly sets the first time day of the day - a 2m09.894s.

11:36
11:32

Gasly breaks the silence! He takes to the track on full wet tyres.

11:31

As expected, no mad rush to get out on track.

