2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday practice - LIVE!

The final round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins on Friday with the last practice day of the campaign at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

While the drivers' championship has been wrapped up in favour of Max Verstappen, the fight for top billing in the constructors' standings is the main focus.

McLaren and Ferrari are split by just 21 points heading into the finale, with the latter able to force a title showdown last time out in Qatar.

Abu Dhabi marks the last race for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025, while a new face in the form of Jack Doohan makes his debut with Alpine this weekend.

The deepening rift between Max Verstappen and George Russell following the Qatar GP has dominated headlines so far this weekend, and could spill onto the race track should the pair be anywhere near each other in the race on Sunday.

FP2 begins at 1pm GMT.