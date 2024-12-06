2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix: Friday practice - LIVE!

That's all from us for our live text coverage, but keep your eyes fixed on Crash.net for all the latest from the Abu Dhabi paddock.
Join us again on Saturday from 10:30am GMT for final practice.
The final round of the 2024 Formula 1 season begins on Friday with the last practice day of the campaign at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
While the drivers' championship has been wrapped up in favour of Max Verstappen, the fight for top billing in the constructors' standings is the main focus.
McLaren and Ferrari are split by just 21 points heading into the finale, with the latter able to force a title showdown last time out in Qatar.
Abu Dhabi marks the last race for Lewis Hamilton with Mercedes ahead of his switch to Ferrari in 2025, while a new face in the form of Jack Doohan makes his debut with Alpine this weekend.
The deepening rift between Max Verstappen and George Russell following the Qatar GP has dominated headlines so far this weekend, and could spill onto the race track should the pair be anywhere near each other in the race on Sunday.
FP2 begins at 1pm GMT.
FP2 has come to a close and Lando Norris leads a McLaren 1-2 as the team looks to secure the constructors' championship this weekend.
Russell reports to his team that the rear of his car is quite lively and he's not got much grip.
Leclerc is told that Piastri is on 1m29.2s pace by his engineer, to which the Ferrari driver replied: "They're so fast".
Albon is back on track, so whatever his issue was it clearly wasn't something more terminal.
Verstappen informs his team that he hit the plank of his Red Bull "quite hard" at Turn 3. He's carrying on with his run.
10 minutes to go in the session, the top 10 stands as:
Albon has made it back to the pits, but it looks like there was something odd on the rear of his car.
Albon looks to be in trouble with a car issue. He suggests driveshaft.
With 20 minutes to go, the top 10 is:
Pitlane has gotten busy again, signalling the point of the session dedicated to high fuel running is coming.
Colapinto's session looks to be over. His Williams is up on the stands and his crew are focusing their efforts on the underside of his car.
Leclerc had a heck of a lot of traffic on the main straight during his most recent lap and noted to his team that "half of the grid is sleeping".
Hamilton is up to fourth after that flying lap, 0.6s off Norris.
Verstappen is continuing to complain about his front axle. He's 12th at the moment and in the pits.
Meanwhile, we've just seen a replay of Colapinto running wide exit of Turn 9 and picked up some floor damage.
His Williams team has taped up the damage for now.
Sainz goes third, while Bottas is up to fourth ahead of Magnussen.
Norris improves to a 1m23.517s on his soft tyre lap, with Piastri second on a 1m23.751s.
And sure enough, quite a few drivers have gone out on soft rubber for some time attack running.
Everyone is in the pits right now with just under 35 minutes to go. Should be getting some soft tyre running soon then!
Verstappen tells his team when asked how the ride is: "Uh, it's bad. It's really my problem. The front axle is just not working."
Russell is now complaining that "the cockpit is still reasonably toasty". I mean, Abu Dhabi's not exactly known for being cold this time of year!
Verstappen is complaining of "no power" while "still the understeer is ridiculous". Not a happy driver in his Red Bull right now.