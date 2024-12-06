Lando Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in second practice for F1 Abu Dhabi GP

Lando Norris topped the timesheets in second F1 practice for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Lando Norris
Lando Norris

Lando Norris headed the timesheets in second practice for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, ahead of McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri.

McLaren were the team to beat in second practice, with Norris leading his teammate by just over two-tenths.

The Woking-based outfit could clinch their first F1 constructors’ title since 1998 - they sit 21 points ahead of Ferrari going into Sunday’s race.

The odds are firmly stacked in McLaren’s favour, particularly as Charles Leclerc will take a 10-place grid penalty for an engine component change.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg was McLaren’s nearest challenger in FP2, setting the third-best time, 0.462s off the pace.

Carlos Sainz ended up fourth-fastest in the lead Ferrari, 0.582 seconds off Norris’ best time, while Lewis Hamilton rounded out the top five for Mercedes.

Charles Leclerc was sixth-fastest after encountering traffic, just ahead of Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas, potentially on his final outing in F1.

Kevin Magnussen, Alex Albon, and Yuki Tsunoda rounded out the top 10 in second practice at the Yas Marina Circuit.

A Difficult Session for Red Bull

It was a tough session for the two Red Bulls.

Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen were 14th and 16th respectively.

Verstappen complained about the handling of his RB20 on several occasions over team radio. He reported: “It’s bad. It’s really my problem with the car. The front axle is just not working.”

Red Bull won’t be overly worried, though, given they were able to make significant improvements ahead of qualifying in Qatar after a difficult sprint part of the weekend.

They will have another practice session ahead of qualifying tomorrow to fine-tune their car.

Connor McDonagh
F1 Journalist

With a sharp eye for F1’s controversies and storylines, Connor is the heartbeat of our unbiased reporting.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP
Feature
9h ago
“I'm happy to see numbers coming back to the Valentino era”
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
Riders parade, 2024 French MotoGP
F1
News
10h ago
George Russell explains “radical” 2025 push for Mercedes in Abu Dhabi F1 practice
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
George Russell, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi
© XPB Images
F1
News
10h ago
Lando Norris sends “it might look glorious for now” warning for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
F1
News
10h ago
“Money fixes problem” as Sergio Perez nears the end at Red Bull
Sergio Perez
Sergio Perez
F1
News
10h ago
Lewis Hamilton “in the mix” as “very surreal” Mercedes F1 farewell begins
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 2024 F1 Abu Dhabi GP
© XPB Images

More News

BSB
News
10h ago
Former BSB champion Ryuichi Kiyonari needs back surgery, “future plans undecided”
Ryuichi Kiyonari
Ryuichi Kiyonari
F1
News
11h ago
Max Verstappen doubts Red Bull can be “McLaren level” even with overnight improvements
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
F1
News
11h ago
George Russell told he should’ve dealt with Max Verstappen feud “man to man”
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
Georger Russell, Max Verstappen, 2024 F1 Qatar GP
© XPB Images
MotoGP
News
11h ago
Frankie Carchedi EXCLUSIVE: “If we had Marc Marquez’s first win earlier…”
Frankie Carchedi and Marc Marquez
Frankie Carchedi and Marc Marquez
F1
News
11h ago
Lando Norris leads McLaren 1-2 in second practice for F1 Abu Dhabi GP
Lando Norris
Lando Norris