2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

The 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix kicks off at 7pm BST

How to watch 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels

An exciting race awaits us at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve which hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell starts the race on pole position as he looks to take Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas 2024.

Max Verstappen, who is one penalty point away from a one-race ban, starts second.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, while teammate Lando Norris endured another shocker. Norris will start the race from seventh.