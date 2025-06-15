Start of the race in Canada
2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text coverage of the 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix

An exciting race awaits us at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve which hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.

George Russell starts the race on pole position as he looks to take Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas 2024.

Max Verstappen, who is one penalty point away from a one-race ban, starts second.

F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, while teammate Lando Norris endured another shocker. Norris will start the race from seventh. 

Race results

CLICK HERE: The full order from a dramatic Canadian Grand Prix

20:40
The big moment of the race

Lando Norris crashes out of the Canadian Grand Prix after contact with Oscar Piastri

20:39
First podium for Antonelli

A big moment for Antonelli, who's secured his first F1 podium. Fair play. 

20:35
Top 10 in Montreal

Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Sainz. 

20:34
Russell wins the Canadian Grand Prix

An impressive display from the Mercedes driver.

20:33
Onto the final lap

The race will finish behind the Safety Car. 

20:30
The order under the SC

Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Sainz. 

20:29
Norris

It looks to be Norris' fault. There was never a gap to get past his teammate. 

20:28
Safety Car deployed

Norris is out of the race after colliding with Piastri. 

20:27
The McLarens have collidedI

It's happened! The two McLarens have collided. Norris is out of the race. 

20:25
Piastri picks up his pace

He's now in DRS range of Antonelli in the fight for the podium.

20:23
The order on Lap 63/70

Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon.

20:22
Lap 62/70

Norris looks rapid but can't get close enough to make a move on his teammate. This could be big in the title race. 

20:20
Lap 60/70

Norris is right behind his teammate now in the fight for fourth. It could get heated here. 

20:18
Lap 59/70

Norris is now in DRS range of Piastri in the fight for fourth. Traffic playing a major role. 

20:16
Tight at the top

Just 5.6s between the top five on Lap 58/70. Some of the lapped cars are getting in the way. 

20:14
Things are hotting up

Piastri is right behind Antonelli in the fight for fourth. It's tight ahead, also. Russell is 2.1s ahead of Verstappen, while Antonelli is just 1.4s off the reigning world champion.

20:12
The order on Lap 54

All of the pit stops have played out now.

Russell leads Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz and Hulkenberg. 

20:10
Leclerc finally pits

Ferrari pit Leclerc for a new set of mediums. He rejoins in sixth. 

20:10
Piastri closes in

Piastri is now in DRS range of Antonelli in the fight for fourth. 

20:09
Piastri and Norris flying

The two McLarens are the fastest drivers out on track. They're eyeing up Verstappen and Antonelli.

20:08
The order on Lap 50/70

Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz and Alonso. 

Leclerc has yet to make a second stop. 

20:05
News from the stewards

10-second time penalty for Stroll for forcing Gasly off. 

20:03
McLaren pit Norris

He rejoins in sixth ahead of Hamilton. Norris will run on hards until the end of the race. 

20:01
Lap 45/70

Piastri pits for new hards and rejoins in sixth, just behind Antonelli. 

