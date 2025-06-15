2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix - Race Day - LIVE UPDATES!
- The 2025 F1 Canadian Grand Prix kicks off at 7pm BST
An exciting race awaits us at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve which hosts the Canadian Grand Prix.
George Russell starts the race on pole position as he looks to take Mercedes' first win since Las Vegas 2024.
Max Verstappen, who is one penalty point away from a one-race ban, starts second.
F1 championship leader Oscar Piastri starts third, while teammate Lando Norris endured another shocker. Norris will start the race from seventh.
Lando Norris crashes out of the Canadian Grand Prix after contact with Oscar Piastri
A big moment for Antonelli, who's secured his first F1 podium. Fair play.
Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Sainz.
An impressive display from the Mercedes driver.
The race will finish behind the Safety Car.
Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg, Ocon and Sainz.
It looks to be Norris' fault. There was never a gap to get past his teammate.
Norris is out of the race after colliding with Piastri.
It's happened! The two McLarens have collided. Norris is out of the race.
He's now in DRS range of Antonelli in the fight for the podium.
Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Alonso, Hulkenberg and Ocon.
Norris looks rapid but can't get close enough to make a move on his teammate. This could be big in the title race.
Norris is right behind his teammate now in the fight for fourth. It could get heated here.
Norris is now in DRS range of Piastri in the fight for fourth. Traffic playing a major role.
Just 5.6s between the top five on Lap 58/70. Some of the lapped cars are getting in the way.
Piastri is right behind Antonelli in the fight for fourth. It's tight ahead, also. Russell is 2.1s ahead of Verstappen, while Antonelli is just 1.4s off the reigning world champion.
All of the pit stops have played out now.
Russell leads Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Leclerc, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz and Hulkenberg.
Ferrari pit Leclerc for a new set of mediums. He rejoins in sixth.
Piastri is now in DRS range of Antonelli in the fight for fourth.
The two McLarens are the fastest drivers out on track. They're eyeing up Verstappen and Antonelli.
Leclerc, Russell, Verstappen, Antonelli, Piastri, Norris, Hamilton, Ocon, Sainz and Alonso.
Leclerc has yet to make a second stop.
10-second time penalty for Stroll for forcing Gasly off.
He rejoins in sixth ahead of Hamilton. Norris will run on hards until the end of the race.
Piastri pits for new hards and rejoins in sixth, just behind Antonelli.