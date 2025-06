FP3 gets underway at 11.30am UK time; qualifying kicks off at 3pm UK time.

How to watch 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying today: Free live stream, full schedule, TV channels

The 2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix continues with final practice and qualifying at the Red Bull Ring.

McLaren look to be the team to beat heading into qualifying after Lando Norris set the pace by over 0.1s in second practice on Friday.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen looks to be their nearest challenger, while Mercedes and Ferrari still have work to do.