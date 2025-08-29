George Russell
George Russell

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice as it happened

Recap Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix

Here's how things stacked up after a busy FP2 session at Zandvoort

29 Aug 2025
17:14
FIA decision is in

€5,000 fine for McLaren for the Oscar Piastri and George Russell incident.

16:23
George Russell and Oscar Piastri await decision

The FIA are looking into an incident from FP2.

There was contact between George Russell and Oscar Piastri as they entered the pits.

We'll update you when a decision is made...

16:08
FP2 results

Here's how things stacked up after a busy FP2 session at Zandvoort

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
16:02
Chequered flag

Norris tops FP2 again at Zandvoort. 

Top 10: Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Colapinto and Hulkenberg.

15:55
Current order

Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Russell and Verstappen.

15:47
We're back underway

Just over 12 minutes on the clock in FP2.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:39
Red flag

Albon is off the track now. The session has been halted again.

15:36
Norris returns to the top

He sets a 1m09.890s, 0.087s ahead of Alonso.

15:35
Strong time by Alonso

He goes fastest with a 1m09.977s to go 1.1s ahead of Hulkenberg.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:34
Another spin for Hamilton

He was on a hot lap at the time but just lost control of his Ferrari in the middle sector. 

15:33
Hulkenberg on top now

A 1m11.080s for Hulkenberg to go fastest. 

15:30
30 minutes on the clock

Hadjar's car has been cleared.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:26
VSC

Hadjar's RB has stopped out on track now. 

15:25
Current order

Bearman, Norris, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Lawson, Alonso, Russell, Stroll and Tsunoda.

15:23
FP2 back underway

Stroll's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:15
Stroll

An unusual crash for Stroll. He just carried too much speed into the banked left-hander.

Lance Stroll
Lance Stroll
15:12
Big crash for Stroll

Red flag.

15:11
Bearman on the softs

He goes fastest with a 1m11.113s to go 0.181s ahead of Norris.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:10
Order after 10 minutes

Norris, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Lawson, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Antonelli and Piastri.

15:09
Verstappen on the move

Verstappen slots into fourth, 0.2s off Norris' pace. 

15:07
Norris goes clear now

Norris sets a 1m11.294s to go 0.6s clear of Stroll.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:05
Alonso lowers the benchmark

A 1m12.131s for Alonso now to go 0.4s ahead of Sainz.

15:04
First times on the board

Norris leads the way with a 1m12.615s, 0.8s ahead of Sainz. 

15:02
Weather update

According to F1, the rain will hit in around 14 minutes. 

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT
15:01
FP2 is underway

A mad rush to get out on track. No sign of rain just yet.

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko gives update on when Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future will be decided
4m ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Helmut Marko
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice
23m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris names shock No1 challenger to McLaren at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
37m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
McLaren cop fine, Oscar Piastri escapes penalty for George Russell near-miss
55m ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 News
Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
2h ago
Lando Norris