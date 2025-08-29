€5,000 fine for McLaren for the Oscar Piastri and George Russell incident.
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix practice as it happened
Recap Friday practice at the 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix
The FIA are looking into an incident from FP2.
There was contact between George Russell and Oscar Piastri as they entered the pits.
We'll update you when a decision is made...
Norris tops FP2 again at Zandvoort.
Top 10: Norris, Alonso, Piastri, Russell, Verstappen, Hamilton, Tsunoda, Leclerc, Colapinto and Hulkenberg.
Just over 12 minutes on the clock in FP2.
Albon is off the track now. The session has been halted again.
He sets a 1m09.890s, 0.087s ahead of Alonso.
He goes fastest with a 1m09.977s to go 1.1s ahead of Hulkenberg.
He was on a hot lap at the time but just lost control of his Ferrari in the middle sector.
A 1m11.080s for Hulkenberg to go fastest.
Hadjar's car has been cleared.
Hadjar's RB has stopped out on track now.
Bearman, Norris, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Lawson, Alonso, Russell, Stroll and Tsunoda.
Stroll's car has been cleared and FP2 is back underway.
An unusual crash for Stroll. He just carried too much speed into the banked left-hander.
Red flag.
He goes fastest with a 1m11.113s to go 0.181s ahead of Norris.
Norris, Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Lawson, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Antonelli and Piastri.
Verstappen slots into fourth, 0.2s off Norris' pace.
Norris sets a 1m11.294s to go 0.6s clear of Stroll.
A 1m12.131s for Alonso now to go 0.4s ahead of Sainz.
Norris leads the way with a 1m12.615s, 0.8s ahead of Sainz.
According to F1, the rain will hit in around 14 minutes.
A mad rush to get out on track. No sign of rain just yet.