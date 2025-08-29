2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top

Lando Norris sets the pace during Friday practice at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.

Norris on top again in FP2, Alonso closes in

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (2) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m09.890s 2 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m09.977s 3 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m09.979s 4 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m10.274s 5 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.478s 6 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.738s 7 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m10.795s 8 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m10.834s 9 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m10.957s 10 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.080s 11 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.113s 12 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.185s 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.320s 14 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.339s 15 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m11.361s 16 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.682s 17 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.756s 18 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m11.975s 19 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.122s 20 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team No time set

Norris once again set the pace in second practice as Fernando Alonso emerged as his nearest rival.

Alonso produced an impressive lap to get within 0.087 seconds of Norris's benchmark as the McLaren driver completed a Friday practice clean sweep.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third-quickest, 0.089s down, but the championship leader faces a post-race investigation for a pit lane incident involving Mercedes' George Russell, who had to slam on the brakes to avoid rear-ending Piastri.

Russell was fourth-quickest ahead of home hero Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who improved to P6 in FP2 as he once again saved a spin in his Ferrari.

Yuki Tsunoda made a top-10 appearance in the second Red Bull in seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

FP2 was punctuated by two red flags, the first of which was caused when Lance Stroll suffered a big crash at Turn 3.

The second stoppage was the result of Alex Albon beaching his Williams in the Turn 1 gravel.

The rain which threatened to hit FP2 did not come to pass.

Norris sets blistering FP1 pace

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (1) 1 Lando Norris GBR McLaren F1 Team 1m10.278s 2 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren F1 Team 1m10.570s 3 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.779s 4 Fernando Alonso ESP Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.841s 5 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.171s 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m11.218s 7 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m11.386s 8 Carlos Sainz ESP Atlassian Williams Racing 1m11.458s 9 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.509s 10 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m11.613s 11 Liam Lawson NZL Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.753s 12 Isack Hadjar FRA Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m11.772s 13 Nico Hulkenberg GER Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber 1m11.875s 14 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.951s 15 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m11.960s 16 Yuki Tsunoda JPN Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m12.126s 17 Esteban Ocon FRA MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.144s 18 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m12.276s 19 Oliver Bearman GBR MoneyGram Haas F1 Team 1m12.564s 20 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m14.275s

Norris led the way from Piastri by nearly three-tenths as he made a blisteringly quick start to the weekend in opening practice.

Stroll was a surprise third for Aston Martin, ahead of teammate Alonso and Albon's Williams.

Verstappen took sixth ahead of Russell and Carlos Sainz, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly completed the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine.

The four-time world champion ended FP1 in the gravel at Turn 1 following a practice start which went bizarrely wrong.

Leclerc and Hamilton were a lowly 14th and 15th as Ferrari made a low-key start to Friday.

Kimi Antonelli missed most of the session after getting his Mercedes stuck in the gravel at Turn 9.

F1 resumes after summer break

Verstappen has the most wins at Zandvoort on the current grid

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix is the first round after the summer break.

All eyes were on Lewis Hamilton who worried his legions of fans in Hungary, before the break, with a downtrodden interview where he claimed to be ‘useless’ and urged Ferrari to replace him.

But, some voices within the paddock insist Ferrari can still win a grand prix before the end of 2025.

McLaren, meanwhile, who have had no problems with winning races this year, are getting closer to crunch time between their drivers.

Oscar Piastri leads the F1 drivers’ championship by nine points ahead of Lando Norris.

McLaren have vowed to continue letting their drivers fairly race but it has sometimes felt that a big controversy could be looming.

The team insist they will sit down with Piastri and Norris as the title decider gets closer to prep whoever is left heartbroken.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has recently been the dominant driver at his home race.

Verstappen has three wins at the Dutch Grand Prix - in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

He is tied with Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda for success at this race. Only Jim Clark, whose wins came in the 1960s, has been more successful.

Verstappen might need to take every ounce of inspiration from his adoring Dutch fans to overcome the limitations of his Red Bull.