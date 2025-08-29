2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top

Full results from Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 F1 world championship.

Lando Norris sets the pace during Friday practice at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix. 

Norris on top again in FP2, Alonso closes in 

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m09.890s
2Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m09.977s
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m09.979s
4George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m10.274s
5Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.478s
6Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.738s
7Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m10.795s
8Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m10.834s
9Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m10.957s
10Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.080s
11Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.113s
12Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.185s
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.320s
14Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.339s
15Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m11.361s
16Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.682s
17Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.756s
18Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m11.975s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.122s
20Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 TeamNo time set

Norris once again set the pace in second practice as Fernando Alonso emerged as his nearest rival.

Alonso produced an impressive lap to get within 0.087 seconds of Norris's benchmark as the McLaren driver completed a Friday practice clean sweep.

McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third-quickest, 0.089s down, but the championship leader faces a post-race investigation for a pit lane incident involving Mercedes' George Russell, who had to slam on the brakes to avoid rear-ending Piastri.

Russell was fourth-quickest ahead of home hero Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who improved to P6 in FP2 as he once again saved a spin in his Ferrari.

Yuki Tsunoda made a top-10 appearance in the second Red Bull in seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.

FP2 was punctuated by two red flags, the first of which was caused when Lance Stroll suffered a big crash at Turn 3.

The second stoppage was the result of Alex Albon beaching his Williams in the Turn 1 gravel.

The rain which threatened to hit FP2 did not come to pass. 

Norris sets blistering FP1 pace 

2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
1Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m10.278s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m10.570s
3Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.779s
4Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.841s
5Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.171s
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m11.218s
7George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m11.386s
8Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m11.458s
9Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.509s
10Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m11.613s
11Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.753s
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m11.772s
13Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m11.875s
14Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.951s
15Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m11.960s
16Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m12.126s
17Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.144s
18Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m12.276s
19Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m12.564s
20Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m14.275s

Norris led the way from Piastri by nearly three-tenths as he made a blisteringly quick start to the weekend in opening practice. 

Stroll was a surprise third for Aston Martin, ahead of teammate Alonso and Albon's Williams. 

Verstappen took sixth ahead of Russell and Carlos Sainz, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly completed the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine. 

The four-time world champion ended FP1 in the gravel at Turn 1 following a practice start which went bizarrely wrong. 

Leclerc and Hamilton were a lowly 14th and 15th as Ferrari made a low-key start to Friday. 

Kimi Antonelli missed most of the session after getting his Mercedes stuck in the gravel at Turn 9.

F1 resumes after summer break 

The F1 Dutch Grand Prix is the first round after the summer break.

All eyes were on Lewis Hamilton who worried his legions of fans in Hungary, before the break, with a downtrodden interview where he claimed to be ‘useless’ and urged Ferrari to replace him.

But, some voices within the paddock insist Ferrari can still win a grand prix before the end of 2025.

McLaren, meanwhile, who have had no problems with winning races this year, are getting closer to crunch time between their drivers.

Oscar Piastri leads the F1 drivers’ championship by nine points ahead of Lando Norris.

McLaren have vowed to continue letting their drivers fairly race but it has sometimes felt that a big controversy could be looming.

The team insist they will sit down with Piastri and Norris as the title decider gets closer to prep whoever is left heartbroken.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has recently been the dominant driver at his home race.

Verstappen has three wins at the Dutch Grand Prix - in 2021, 2022 and 2023.

He is tied with Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda for success at this race. Only Jim Clark, whose wins came in the 1960s, has been more successful.

Verstappen might need to take every ounce of inspiration from his adoring Dutch fans to overcome the limitations of his Red Bull.

