2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
Full results from Friday practice at the Dutch Grand Prix, Round 15 of the 2025 F1 world championship.
Lando Norris sets the pace during Friday practice at the 2025 Dutch Grand Prix.
Norris on top again in FP2, Alonso closes in
|2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (2)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.890s
|2
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m09.977s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m09.979s
|4
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m10.274s
|5
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.478s
|6
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.738s
|7
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m10.795s
|8
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m10.834s
|9
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m10.957s
|10
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.080s
|11
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.113s
|12
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.185s
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.320s
|14
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.339s
|15
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m11.361s
|16
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.682s
|17
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.756s
|18
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m11.975s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.122s
|20
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|No time set
Norris once again set the pace in second practice as Fernando Alonso emerged as his nearest rival.
Alonso produced an impressive lap to get within 0.087 seconds of Norris's benchmark as the McLaren driver completed a Friday practice clean sweep.
McLaren teammate Oscar Piastri was third-quickest, 0.089s down, but the championship leader faces a post-race investigation for a pit lane incident involving Mercedes' George Russell, who had to slam on the brakes to avoid rear-ending Piastri.
Russell was fourth-quickest ahead of home hero Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, who improved to P6 in FP2 as he once again saved a spin in his Ferrari.
Yuki Tsunoda made a top-10 appearance in the second Red Bull in seventh, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, Alpine's Franco Colapinto and Sauber's Nico Hulkenberg.
FP2 was punctuated by two red flags, the first of which was caused when Lance Stroll suffered a big crash at Turn 3.
The second stoppage was the result of Alex Albon beaching his Williams in the Turn 1 gravel.
The rain which threatened to hit FP2 did not come to pass.
Norris sets blistering FP1 pace
|2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Practice Results (1)
|1
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m10.278s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m10.570s
|3
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.779s
|4
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.841s
|5
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.171s
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m11.218s
|7
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m11.386s
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m11.458s
|9
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.509s
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m11.613s
|11
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.753s
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m11.772s
|13
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m11.875s
|14
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.951s
|15
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m11.960s
|16
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m12.126s
|17
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.144s
|18
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m12.276s
|19
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m12.564s
|20
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m14.275s
Norris led the way from Piastri by nearly three-tenths as he made a blisteringly quick start to the weekend in opening practice.
Stroll was a surprise third for Aston Martin, ahead of teammate Alonso and Albon's Williams.
Verstappen took sixth ahead of Russell and Carlos Sainz, while Gabriel Bortoleto and Pierre Gasly completed the top-10 for Sauber and Alpine.
The four-time world champion ended FP1 in the gravel at Turn 1 following a practice start which went bizarrely wrong.
Leclerc and Hamilton were a lowly 14th and 15th as Ferrari made a low-key start to Friday.
Kimi Antonelli missed most of the session after getting his Mercedes stuck in the gravel at Turn 9.
F1 resumes after summer break
The F1 Dutch Grand Prix is the first round after the summer break.
All eyes were on Lewis Hamilton who worried his legions of fans in Hungary, before the break, with a downtrodden interview where he claimed to be ‘useless’ and urged Ferrari to replace him.
But, some voices within the paddock insist Ferrari can still win a grand prix before the end of 2025.
McLaren, meanwhile, who have had no problems with winning races this year, are getting closer to crunch time between their drivers.
Oscar Piastri leads the F1 drivers’ championship by nine points ahead of Lando Norris.
McLaren have vowed to continue letting their drivers fairly race but it has sometimes felt that a big controversy could be looming.
The team insist they will sit down with Piastri and Norris as the title decider gets closer to prep whoever is left heartbroken.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has recently been the dominant driver at his home race.
Verstappen has three wins at the Dutch Grand Prix - in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
He is tied with Jackie Stewart and Niki Lauda for success at this race. Only Jim Clark, whose wins came in the 1960s, has been more successful.
Verstappen might need to take every ounce of inspiration from his adoring Dutch fans to overcome the limitations of his Red Bull.