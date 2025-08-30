Cadillac brutally told F1 duo’s “experience doesn’t mean you are quick”

Cadillac have been warned that the vast experience of their first two F1 drivers is not necessarily a benefit.

Veteran pair Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas got the nod to race for Cadillac in their first F1 season next year.

They boast a wealth of expertise, know-how from dominant teams and grand prix wins to buoy the 11th team entering the grid.

However, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has a different perspective.

“Experience is important when you are a new team,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

“But there are different kinds of experiences - there are good experiences and bad experiences.

“Experience does not mean you are quick or great.

“Bottas won against Lewis Hamilton and was very active in moving the Mercedes car forward.

“It was harder at Sauber, I think he just lost interest. If you take the Bottas of Mercedes, great. And he has an image.

“Perez? He comes with cash, as well…”

Former Red Bull driver Perez famously has the backing of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Perez and Bottas both lost their seats at the end of 2024 after finding points hard to come by.

Perez’s exit was particularly drawn out and painful amid Red Bull’s slump.

But a new light has been shined upon Perez’s performances due to the struggles of two Red Bull successors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

‘Less question marks’ with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Cadillac opted for the two most experienced drivers in the free agent market.

They had previously considered an American driver to reflect their US roots, and a rookie talent.

At least four drivers came close to signing for Cadillac but were ultimately overlooked.

Their decision to back grand prix winners, formerly of Red Bull and Mercedes’ championship-winning eras, has been backed.

“I think there was a potential expectation they’d sign a young driver or an American driver,” Naomi Schiff said.

“But honestly, I think they have made the right decision.

“There will be so many question marks for them going into 2026 as a brand new entry on the grid.

“Bringing in two factors like that, who have worked at different teams with different engines and chassis types, gives them a whole load of data to work with.

“I think it’s the right way to go.

“Less question marks, maybe more sponsorship, known factors, it makes the team look more serious.

“I think it is the right decision.”