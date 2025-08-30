Cadillac brutally told F1 duo’s “experience doesn’t mean you are quick”

“Experience does not mean you are quick or great," Cadillac are warned

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Cadillac have been warned that the vast experience of their first two F1 drivers is not necessarily a benefit.

Veteran pair Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas got the nod to race for Cadillac in their first F1 season next year.

They boast a wealth of expertise, know-how from dominant teams and grand prix wins to buoy the 11th team entering the grid.

However, 1997 F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve has a different perspective.

“Experience is important when you are a new team,” Villeneuve told Sky Sports at the F1 Dutch Grand Prix.

“But there are different kinds of experiences - there are good experiences and bad experiences.

“Experience does not mean you are quick or great.

“Bottas won against Lewis Hamilton and was very active in moving the Mercedes car forward.

“It was harder at Sauber, I think he just lost interest. If you take the Bottas of Mercedes, great. And he has an image.

“Perez? He comes with cash, as well…”

Former Red Bull driver Perez famously has the backing of Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim.

Perez and Bottas both lost their seats at the end of 2024 after finding points hard to come by.

Perez’s exit was particularly drawn out and painful amid Red Bull’s slump.

But a new light has been shined upon Perez’s performances due to the struggles of two Red Bull successors, Liam Lawson and Yuki Tsunoda.

‘Less question marks’ with Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez

Cadillac opted for the two most experienced drivers in the free agent market.

They had previously considered an American driver to reflect their US roots, and a rookie talent.

At least four drivers came close to signing for Cadillac but were ultimately overlooked.

Their decision to back grand prix winners, formerly of Red Bull and Mercedes’ championship-winning eras, has been backed.

“I think there was a potential expectation they’d sign a young driver or an American driver,” Naomi Schiff said.

“But honestly, I think they have made the right decision.

“There will be so many question marks for them going into 2026 as a brand new entry on the grid.

“Bringing in two factors like that, who have worked at different teams with different engines and chassis types, gives them a whole load of data to work with.

“I think it’s the right way to go.

“Less question marks, maybe more sponsorship, known factors, it makes the team look more serious.

“I think it is the right decision.”

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
​​Helmut Marko suspects Adrian Newey factor in Aston Martin’s sudden F1 progress
1m ago
Adrian Newey
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Final Practice Results: Lando Norris quickest
41m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
MotoGP News
I deserve a Ducati factory bike, but it will be 'hell' sharing with Marc Marquez
1h ago
Marc Marquez
F1 News
Toto Wolff reveals how likely Max Verstappen is to join Mercedes in future
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
F1
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
2h ago
Charles Leclerc

More News

F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix qualifying today: Full schedule, TV channels
3h ago
The start of the 2024 Dutch GP
MotoGP News
Giacomo Agostini confesses the reason he hasn’t given Pecco Bagnaia a pep talk
3h ago
Pecco Bagnaia
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas replacing Franco Colapinto? Alpine set the record straight
4h ago
Franco Colapinto
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez kicks back at comparisons, explains why he is less "aggressive"
4h ago
Marc Marquez, Repsol Honda, 2019 Valencia MotoGP
F1 News
Cadillac brutally told F1 duo’s “experience doesn’t mean you are quick”
5h ago
Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez