Piastri and Sainz have had lock ups into Turn 1. Tsunoda remains top of the order, 0.178s ahead of Hamilton.
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow final F1 practice and qualifying here from Monza
- FP3 kicks off at 11.30am BST; qualifying starts at 3pm BST
- How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix qualifying today: Live stream here
The 2025 F1 season continues with the final European round of the season at Monza.
The battle for pole positions looks set to be tight with McLaren facing competition from Ferrari this weekend (based on Friday practice at least).
Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.
A 1m20.755s for Tsunoda, 1.0s ahead of Colapinto.
Tsunoda tops the order with a 1m21.876s, 0.8s ahead of Colapinto.
No times on the board just yet.
Final practice at Monza is now underway!
Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension at Alpine until 2028. A big show of commitment from both sides heading into the new rules next year.
Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying.
The action gets underway in just 20 minutes' time at Monza.