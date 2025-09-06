McLaren
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix - FP3 & Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Follow final F1 practice and qualifying here from Monza

The 2025 F1 season continues with the final European round of the season at Monza.

The battle for pole positions looks set to be tight with McLaren facing competition from Ferrari this weekend (based on Friday practice at least).

Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog. 


 

06 Sep 2025
11:46
A few lock ups

Piastri and Sainz have had lock ups into Turn 1. Tsunoda remains top of the order, 0.178s ahead of Hamilton.

11:43
Tsunoda lowers the benchmark

A 1m20.755s for Tsunoda, 1.0s ahead of Colapinto. 

11:39
First times on the board

Tsunoda tops the order with a 1m21.876s, 0.8s ahead of Colapinto. 

11:36
A slow start to the session

No times on the board just yet. 

11:31
FP3 is underway

Final practice at Monza is now underway!

11:14
Big news this morning

Pierre Gasly has signed a contract extension at Alpine until 2028. A big show of commitment from both sides heading into the new rules next year.

Pierre Gasly
Pierre Gasly
11:10
Welcome back

Hello everyone and welcome back to the Crash.net live blog for final practice and qualifying.

The action gets underway in just 20 minutes' time at Monza. 

