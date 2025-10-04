Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Russell will be investigated after the session.
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!
Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix
The 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix continues with qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.
F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri set the pace in second practice ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar.
Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains in the mix, while Lando Norris wasn't happy with the handling of his McLaren MCL39.
The second part of qualifying is underway in Singapore.
Bortoleto, Stroll, Colapinto, Ocon and Gasly.
An off for Gasly as he complaints about "heavy steering". The Alpine is down in 20th currently.
He goes quickest with a 1m29.765s as the track continues to ramp up.
Impressive lap from Antonelli as he slots into second, a tenth shy of Norris' top time.
Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda and Antonelli are out of Q1 as it stands.
Antonelli has just set a purple/fastest first sector in the Mercedes.
Norris sets a 1m29.932s to go 0.282s ahead of Hadjar at the top of the order.
Not a great lap from Piastri as he goes sixth, 0.2s off Hadjar.
A 1m30.214s now for Hadjar as he pips Verstappen to top spot.
The Ferrari duo find time as Hamilton and Leclerc move into the top three.
Bearman puts his Haas into second, a tenth off Verstappen's top time. Impressive.
He slots into second, having set the fastest final sector of anyone.
He puts 0.2s on Norris at the top of the order, confirming Red Bull's pace this weekend.
He goes 0.254s ahead of Hadjar at the top of the timesheets.
A 1m30.826s for Hadjar, which puts him a tenth ahead of Leclerc.
A 1m31.015s, 0.4s ahead of teammate Albon. Stroll completes the top three.
He makes a mistake into the first corner and backs off from his first lap in Q1.
Q1 in Singapore is now underway.
Recent Singapore GP pole-sitters
2024 - Norris
2023 - Sainz
2022 - Leclerc
2019 - Leclerc
2018 - Hamilton
The fight for pole position in Singapore looks to be tightly-contested.
Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP3 but less than a tenth covered the top five.
There's still more to come from the Ferraris. Hamilton was only eighth overall, 0.4s off the pace.
Hamilton has been cleared of any wrongdoing in FP3 after a red flag infringement.
No further action, say the stewards.
|2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m30.148s
|2
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.165s
|3
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.197s
|4
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m30.237s
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|1m30.237s
|6
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.392s
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m30.489s
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.559s
|9
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.637s
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m30.651s
|11
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|1m30.668s
|12
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|1m30.697s
|13
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.799s
|14
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|1m30.799s
|15
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m30.923s
|16
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.0047s
|17
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m31.260s
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m31.440s
|19
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m31.643s
|20
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m33.628s
Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Norris, Sainz, Hadjar, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Leclerc.
He goes second-fastest, 0.017s off Verstappen's time.
Norris stays in fifth.