2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Qualifying - LIVE UPDATES!

Live text commentary of qualifying for the 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix

The 2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix continues with qualifying at the Marina Bay Street Circuit.

F1 world championship leader Oscar Piastri set the pace in second practice ahead of Racing Bulls' Isack Hadjar.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen remains in the mix, while Lando Norris wasn't happy with the handling of his McLaren MCL39.

Follow all of the action here with the Crash.net live blog.

04 Oct 2025
14:32
Q2 is underway

The second part of qualifying is underway in Singapore. 

14:31
Few drivers under investigation

Bortoleto, Hulkenberg, Tsunoda and Russell will be investigated after the session. 

14:19
Out in Q1

Bortoleto, Stroll, Colapinto, Ocon and Gasly. 

14:19
Chequered flag

An off for Gasly as he complaints about "heavy steering". The Alpine is down in 20th currently. 

14:17
Hamilton flying

He goes quickest with a 1m29.765s as the track continues to ramp up. 

14:15
Antonelli

Impressive lap from Antonelli as he slots into second, a tenth shy of Norris' top time. 

14:14
In the drop-zone

Hulkenberg, Ocon, Gasly, Tsunoda and Antonelli are out of Q1 as it stands.

Antonelli has just set a purple/fastest first sector in the Mercedes. 

14:13
Big improvement from Norris

Norris sets a 1m29.932s to go 0.282s ahead of Hadjar at the top of the order.

14:11
Piastri

Not a great lap from Piastri as he goes sixth, 0.2s off Hadjar. 

14:11
Hadjar takes to the top now

A 1m30.214s now for Hadjar as he pips Verstappen to top spot. 

14:11
Ferrari

The Ferrari duo find time as Hamilton and Leclerc move into the top three.

14:08
Bearman

Bearman puts his Haas into second, a tenth off Verstappen's top time. Impressive. 

14:07
Good time from Hamilton

He slots into second, having set the fastest final sector of anyone.

14:06
Verstappen on top

He puts 0.2s on Norris at the top of the order, confirming Red Bull's pace this weekend.

14:05
Norris goes fastest

He goes 0.254s ahead of Hadjar at the top of the timesheets. 

14:05
Hadjar lowers the benchmark

A 1m30.826s for Hadjar, which puts him a tenth ahead of Leclerc. 

14:04
First times on the board

A 1m31.015s, 0.4s ahead of teammate Albon. Stroll completes the top three. 

14:03
A mistake from Hamilton

He makes a mistake into the first corner and backs off from his first lap in Q1. 

14:00
Q1 is underway

Q1 in Singapore is now underway. 

13:56
Five minutes to go

Recent Singapore GP pole-sitters

2024 - Norris

2023 - Sainz

2022 - Leclerc

2019 - Leclerc

2018 - Hamilton

13:42
The fight for pole in Singapore

The fight for pole position in Singapore looks to be tightly-contested.

Verstappen topped the timesheets in FP3 but less than a tenth covered the top five.

There's still more to come from the Ferraris. Hamilton was only eighth overall, 0.4s off the pace. 

13:34
Good news Hamilton fans

Hamilton has been cleared of any wrongdoing in FP3 after a red flag infringement.

No further action, say the stewards.

11:53
Full FP3 results
2025 F1 Singapore Grand Prix - Practice Results (3)
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m30.148s
2Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team1m30.165s
3George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.197s
4Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m30.237s
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1m30.237s
6Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.392s
7Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m30.489s
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.559s
9Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.637s
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m30.651s
11Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing1m30.668s
12Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber1m30.697s
13Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.799s
14Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team1m30.799s
15Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m30.923s
16Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.0047s
17Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m31.260s
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing1m31.440s
19Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m31.643s
20Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m33.628s
11:32
Chequered flag

Verstappen, Piastri, Russell, Antonelli, Norris, Sainz, Hadjar, Hamilton, Hulkenberg and Leclerc.

11:31
Piastri improves

He goes second-fastest, 0.017s off Verstappen's time.

Norris stays in fifth. 

