Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
LIVE

2025 F1 United States GP Sprint Race LIVE: Max Verstappen on pole ahead of McLarens

Full live text commentary for the F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas

18 Oct 2025
18:04
And... we... are... GO!

The United States Grand Prix Sprint Race is underway!

18:01
Warm-up lap underway

Everyone nailed their hill start, no failed driving tests here - almost time for lights out

18:01
Fun fact!

Here's a fun fact for you - Hulkenberg in fourth is the best qualifying performance by Sauber since 2013!

Not only that, it was achieved by Hulkenberg in Austin.

That Silverstone podium was achieved from the back of the grid, so let's see what he can do from near the front!

17:59
Watch out for some new liveries

Speaking of paint, there are 6 teams on the grid with special liveries for this event.

Arguably the boldest can be found at Racing Bulls, who perhaps with a tongue firmly in cheek, describe the orange and black pattern as 'tortoise' rather than 'leopard', which should have been more apt.

The press shots came with some rather 'blue steel' press shots of Hadjar and Lawson too that were giving full Zoolander...

 

17:53
Weather update

It's hot, very hot.

Not Singapore hot, but suffice to say those painted run-offs resplendent in Texan hues will really pop under the sun

17:48
Turn 1 dramas ahead?

With an uphill entry and a blind apex, Turn 1 beckons multiple racing lines, a combination that has led to more than a few incidents over the years.

Last year's United States Grand Prix gave us more than one flash point in the simmering title battle between Verstappen and Norris, not least at Turn 1 when the Dutchman lunged right on the inside and ran both out wide on the exit.

It wasn't pretty, but it was gritty

Max Verstappen, Lando Norris 2024
17:38

That's the top four covered, but here is your full starting line-up for the United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.

As well as Hulkenberg, there were standout performances from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in sixth and Williams' Carlos Sainz in seventh. 

Some work to do for Ferrari in eighth and tenth with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to come away with points from this one though

2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
PosDriverNat.Team
1Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing
2Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team
3Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren F1 Team
4Nico HulkenbergGERStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
5George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
6Fernando AlonsoESPAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
7Carlos SainzESPAtlassian Williams Racing
8Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP
9Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams Racing
10Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP
11Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
12Isack HadjarFRAVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
13Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team
14Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team
15Liam LawsonNZLVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
16Oliver BearmanGBRMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
17Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team
18Yuki TsunodaJPNOracle Red Bull Racing
19Esteban OconFRAMoneyGram Haas F1 Team
20Gabriel BortoletoBRAStake F1 Team Kick Sauber
17:31
A return to the points for Nico Hulkenberg?

Nico Hulkenberg has had a fairly rotten time since that headline-stealing run to the podium at Silverstone - in fact, he has been point-less ever since.

But that could all change today thanks to a stellar run to fourth on the grid during qualifying in the Sauber. And who knows, maybe a second career podium is up for grabs?

Nico Hulkenberg
Nico Hulkenberg
17:27
McLaren still right there at the front

That said, it's still an uphill task for Verstappen to penetrate the McLaren front line, so all eyes remain on Norris and Piastri - who start second and third - as we reach the business end of the championship.

Piastri leads Norris by 22 points (with Verstappen 63 points off the Australian), but there will be some motivation from both to put a trio of tricky rounds behind them with a return to prominence in Austin.

Still, there are fairly slim pickings up for grabs here - just 8 points for a win, going down to one point for eighth.

17:22
Red Bull ratchets up pressure on McLaren

It's a third pole position in four qualifying sessions now for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, the defending champion getting the edge in a tightly-contested Sprint qualifying.

Though there will be another qualifying session later today to determine who will start the main race from pole position, it's another nudge for McLaren that it is not a foregone conclusion this is a Piastri vs Norris two-way title fight with six rounds and seven races to go

17:12
Good evening/afternoon/morning

Wherever you are in the world, hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog coverage for the F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.

It'll be lights out - with Max Verstappen on pole position - in a little under an hour's time.

We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin of this race before we then turn our attention to qualifying for Sunday's full-length centrepiece.

