Everyone nailed their hill start, no failed driving tests here - almost time for lights out
2025 F1 United States GP Sprint Race LIVE: Max Verstappen on pole ahead of McLarens
Full live text commentary for the F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint at Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas
The United States Grand Prix Sprint Race is underway!
Here's a fun fact for you - Hulkenberg in fourth is the best qualifying performance by Sauber since 2013!
Not only that, it was achieved by Hulkenberg in Austin.
That Silverstone podium was achieved from the back of the grid, so let's see what he can do from near the front!
Speaking of paint, there are 6 teams on the grid with special liveries for this event.
Arguably the boldest can be found at Racing Bulls, who perhaps with a tongue firmly in cheek, describe the orange and black pattern as 'tortoise' rather than 'leopard', which should have been more apt.
The press shots came with some rather 'blue steel' press shots of Hadjar and Lawson too that were giving full Zoolander...
It's hot, very hot.
Not Singapore hot, but suffice to say those painted run-offs resplendent in Texan hues will really pop under the sun
With an uphill entry and a blind apex, Turn 1 beckons multiple racing lines, a combination that has led to more than a few incidents over the years.
Last year's United States Grand Prix gave us more than one flash point in the simmering title battle between Verstappen and Norris, not least at Turn 1 when the Dutchman lunged right on the inside and ran both out wide on the exit.
It wasn't pretty, but it was gritty
That's the top four covered, but here is your full starting line-up for the United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.
As well as Hulkenberg, there were standout performances from Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso in sixth and Williams' Carlos Sainz in seventh.
Some work to do for Ferrari in eighth and tenth with Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc to come away with points from this one though
|2025 F1 United States Grand Prix - Sprint Race Starting Grid
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|1
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|2
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren F1 Team
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren F1 Team
|4
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
|5
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|6
|Fernando Alonso
|ESP
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|7
|Carlos Sainz
|ESP
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|8
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|9
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams Racing
|10
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|11
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|12
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|13
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|14
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|15
|Liam Lawson
|NZL
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|16
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|17
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|18
|Yuki Tsunoda
|JPN
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|19
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|MoneyGram Haas F1 Team
|20
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber
Nico Hulkenberg has had a fairly rotten time since that headline-stealing run to the podium at Silverstone - in fact, he has been point-less ever since.
But that could all change today thanks to a stellar run to fourth on the grid during qualifying in the Sauber. And who knows, maybe a second career podium is up for grabs?
That said, it's still an uphill task for Verstappen to penetrate the McLaren front line, so all eyes remain on Norris and Piastri - who start second and third - as we reach the business end of the championship.
Piastri leads Norris by 22 points (with Verstappen 63 points off the Australian), but there will be some motivation from both to put a trio of tricky rounds behind them with a return to prominence in Austin.
Still, there are fairly slim pickings up for grabs here - just 8 points for a win, going down to one point for eighth.
It's a third pole position in four qualifying sessions now for Max Verstappen and Red Bull Racing, the defending champion getting the edge in a tightly-contested Sprint qualifying.
Though there will be another qualifying session later today to determine who will start the main race from pole position, it's another nudge for McLaren that it is not a foregone conclusion this is a Piastri vs Norris two-way title fight with six rounds and seven races to go
Wherever you are in the world, hello and welcome to Crash.net's live blog coverage for the F1 United States Grand Prix Sprint Race.
It'll be lights out - with Max Verstappen on pole position - in a little under an hour's time.
We will be bringing you live updates throughout the day at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin of this race before we then turn our attention to qualifying for Sunday's full-length centrepiece.