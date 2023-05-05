Crash Home
2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 2 Minutes Ago

Follow all of the F1 action from this weekend's Miami Grand Prix here with Crash.net

Reporting By:
19:35
Hulkenberg

Hulkenberg has crashed at Turn 3 having lost control of his Haas in the corner before.

A shame as Haas had been performing well up until then.

19:33
Red flag

Hulkenberg has crashed.

19:33
Red Bulls on the move

Verstappen sets a 1m31.054s - quicker than last year's FP1 fastest time from Leclerc.

19:29
Hulkenberg takes to the top

Making the most of the softs, Hulkenberg seys a 1m31.392s to go 0.4s clear of Verstappen.

19:28
19:21
Practice shots

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
19:17
Current order

Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Ocon, Albon, Gasly and Hulkenberg.

19:15
De Vries cleared by the stewards

The FIA have confirmed they will not be investigating de Vries for "dangerous driving" after he was noted for an incident following his spin at Turn 11.

19:13
Verstappen on top

Verstappen goes 0.5s clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets. 

19:12
Hamilton goes P1

The Mercedes driver sets a 1m32.967s on the mediums - 0.8s ahead of Sainz on the hard.

19:11
A spin for de Vries

Another mistake from de Vries at Turns 11 and 12. He manages to keep it out of the barrier somehow. 

19:10
Current order

Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Perez, Stroll, Ocon, Sainz, Albon, Gasly and Magnussen.

19:08
Russell complains about the steering

He's back in the pit lane: "I'm not gonna learn anything with this".

19:07
Perez follows his teammate

An identical error from Perez into Turn 1. 

19:05
Verstappen goes wide

The Dutchman runs wide at Turn 1. No damage done to his Red Bull.

19:04
The first time of the day

Magnussen sets the first time of the session with a 1m36.852s.

He's soon beaten by Ocon in the Alpine.

19:02
A busy track

All of the cars out there except Albon's Williams.

19:00
FP1 is GO!

The first 60 minutes of running of the weekend is now underway!

18:51
Not long to go until FP1

Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
18:45
The seven-time champ arrives!

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA,
18:37
Who's got upgrades?

Here's who got what for this weekend in Miami...

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB19 - front suspension detail. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix,
18:36
"Family"

Vin Diesel (USA) Actor. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 5, Miami Grand Prix, Miami, Florida, USA, Preparation Day.-
18:34
18:34
Welcome everyone

Hello and welcome everyone to the Crash.net live blog for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.

Friday practice kicks off at 7pm UK time.

Keep with us for live updates throughout the day.

