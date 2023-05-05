Hulkenberg has crashed at Turn 3 having lost control of his Haas in the corner before.A shame as Haas had been performing well up until then.
2023 F1 Miami Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES!
Follow all of the F1 action from this weekend's Miami Grand Prix here with Crash.net.
Hulkenberg has crashed at Turn 3 having lost control of his Haas in the corner before.
A shame as Haas had been performing well up until then.
Hulkenberg has crashed.
Verstappen sets a 1m31.054s - quicker than last year's FP1 fastest time from Leclerc.
Making the most of the softs, Hulkenberg seys a 1m31.392s to go 0.4s clear of Verstappen.
Verstappen, Hamilton, Perez, Sainz, Alonso, Leclerc, Ocon, Albon, Gasly and Hulkenberg.
The FIA have confirmed they will not be investigating de Vries for "dangerous driving" after he was noted for an incident following his spin at Turn 11.
Verstappen goes 0.5s clear of Hamilton at the top of the timesheets.
The Mercedes driver sets a 1m32.967s on the mediums - 0.8s ahead of Sainz on the hard.
Another mistake from de Vries at Turns 11 and 12. He manages to keep it out of the barrier somehow.
Verstappen, Hulkenberg, Hamilton, Perez, Stroll, Ocon, Sainz, Albon, Gasly and Magnussen.
He's back in the pit lane: "I'm not gonna learn anything with this".
An identical error from Perez into Turn 1.
The Dutchman runs wide at Turn 1. No damage done to his Red Bull.
Magnussen sets the first time of the session with a 1m36.852s.
He's soon beaten by Ocon in the Alpine.
All of the cars out there except Albon's Williams.
The first 60 minutes of running of the weekend is now underway!
Here's who got what for this weekend in Miami...
Hello and welcome everyone to the Crash.net live blog for this weekend's Miami Grand Prix.
Friday practice kicks off at 7pm UK time.
Keep with us for live updates throughout the day.