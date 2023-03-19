"The grip sucks on this tyre".
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Will Verstappen win from 15th? LIVE UPDATES!
Sergio Perez regained the lead of the race from Fernando Alonso, after initially losing it from pole position on the first lap.
Max Verstappen started from 15th due to issues in qualifying - can he finish on the podium?
Leclerc into seventh now, overtaking Hamilton into Turn 1.
For "weaving on the straight".
He's up into the top 10 now after overtaking Zhou into Turn 1.
He overtakes Gasly into Turn 1, with Hamilton just ahead on the hards.
Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Sainz, Ocon, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc and Zhou.
He's up to 11th now - four places up on the grid.
Perez leads!
He makes the most of DRS to overtake Alonso into Turn 1. The Mexican locks up but keeps the position.
Both Piastri and Norris have entered the pit lane for new front wings.
He's given a five-second penalty for "incorrect starting location".
Alonso, Perez, Russell, Stroll, Sainz, Ocon, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc, Zhou, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bottas, Albon, Norris, de Vries, Sargeant and Piastri.
He's under investigation for "incorrect starting position".
"I've got damage," he reports over team radio.
Alonso gets past Perez into Turn 1 for the lead of the race. Russell, Sainz and Stroll complete the top group.
The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is now underway!
Not long to go now...
Perez leads the pack away...
Mediums for everyone except Leclerc and Norris on softs; Hamilton and Sargeant on hards.
"We have a quick car but I still need to be careful.
"It is a long championship, a lot of things can happen, so I need to try and score as many points as I can.
"I know it is not entirely realistic to try and fight for the win but I am going to do the best I can and see where we end up."
Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc and Russell
"I think if he [Verstappen] gets on the podium it will be one hell of a drive"
"It is a beautiful day, I am looking forward to the race tonight.
"It is a new day, it is a new opportunity to improve, to be better.
"I am focused on just being positive and having fun.
"I love what I am doing and I love racing and we are so privileged to do what we do.
"Naturally, I am going to try to progress forward.... and gain as many points for the team."