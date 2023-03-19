Crash Home
F1
Live
2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Will Verstappen win from 15th? LIVE UPDATES!

2023 F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix - Will Verstappen win from 15th? LIVE UPDATES!

Last Updated: 28 Seconds Ago

Sergio Perez regained the lead of the race from Fernando Alonso, after initially losing it from pole position on the first lap.

Max Verstappen started from 15th due to issues in qualifying - can he finish on the podium?

Reporting By:
17:18
Hamilton radio

"The grip sucks on this tyre".

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:17
Lap 9/50

Leclerc into seventh now, overtaking Hamilton into Turn 1.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:16
Hamilton under investigation

For "weaving on the straight".

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:15
Verstappen watch

He's up into the top 10 now after overtaking Zhou into Turn 1.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:14
Leclerc into eighth

He overtakes Gasly into Turn 1, with Hamilton just ahead on the hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:13
Order on Lap 6

Perez, Alonso, Russell, Stroll, Sainz, Ocon, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc and Zhou.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:11
Verstappen watch

He's up to 11th now - four places up on the grid.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:11
Alonso's dream start

Fernando Alonso (ESP) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
17:09
Lap 4/50

Perez leads!

He makes the most of DRS to overtake Alonso into Turn 1. The Mexican locks up but keeps the position.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:08
Drama down at McLaren

Both Piastri and Norris have entered the pit lane for new front wings.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:07
Penalty for Alonso

He's given a five-second penalty for "incorrect starting location".

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:06
Order on Lap 2

Alonso, Perez, Russell, Stroll, Sainz, Ocon, Hamilton, Gasly, Leclerc, Zhou, Magnussen, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Tsunoda, Bottas, Albon, Norris, de Vries, Sargeant and Piastri.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:06
Bad news for Alonso?

He's under investigation for "incorrect starting position".

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:05
Piastri

"I've got damage," he reports over team radio.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:04
Alonso leads!

Alonso gets past Perez into Turn 1 for the lead of the race. Russell, Sainz and Stroll complete the top group.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:03
Lights out and away we go

The 2023 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix is now underway!

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
17:02
Perez lines up on his grid spot

Not long to go now...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:59
Formation lap underway

Perez leads the pack away...

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:58
Tyres

Mediums for everyone except Leclerc and Norris on softs; Hamilton and Sargeant on hards.

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:52
A cautious Verstappen?

"We have a quick car but I still need to be careful. 

"It is a long championship, a lot of things can happen, so I need to try and score as many points as I can.

"I know it is not entirely realistic to try and fight for the win but I am going to do the best I can and see where we end up."

Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
16:48
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:46
Our prediction

Verstappen, Perez, Alonso, Leclerc and Russell

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:40
Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:35
More from Horner

"I think if he [Verstappen] gets on the podium it will be one hell of a drive" 

Connor McDonagh Profile Picture
16:34
Can Hamilton recover from poor qualifying?

"It is a beautiful day, I am looking forward to the race tonight. 

"It is a new day, it is a new opportunity to improve, to be better.

"I am focused on just being positive and having fun.

"I love what I am doing and I love racing and we are so privileged to do what we do.

"Naturally, I am going to try to progress forward.... and gain as many points for the team."

Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 2, Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia,
Lewis Larkam Profile Picture
 