Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to the final race of the year.
2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened
A recap of what happened in qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The final qualifying session of the 2024 F1 season takes place on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
The F1 drivers' championship has already been wrapped up, but it's all to play for in the constructors' championship.
There's just 21 points between McLaren and Ferrari heading into Sunday's final race.
P6 in the standings is also up for grabs with four points between Alpine and Haas.
It will also be Lewis Hamilton's final race as a Mercedes driver.
Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will bow out of F1 after this race, while it's likely to be Sergio Perez's final race as a Red Bull driver.
Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Alonso, Bottas and Perez.
A 1m22.595s puts him on pole ahead of Piastri. Sainz, Hulkenberg and Verstappen complete the top five.
Piastri takes pole now ahead of Hulkenberg.
Waiting to see what Sainz, Norris and Verstappen can do.
He takes provisional pole for Haas... wow.
That could be his final lap in F1.
He's now third in the order.
Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso, Perez, Russell.
No times from Piastri (track limits) and Bottas (still in the pits).
He nearly puts his Red Bull in the wall out of the final corner. He sets the fastest time though.
Nine of the 10 cars are out on track, with Bottas in the pit lane.
Only Verstappen is on new softs.
The battle for pole is on.
Tsunoda, Lawson, Stroll, Leclerc and Magnussen.
Leclerc goes quickest for Ferrari but his time has been deleted for track limits. He won't make it through to Q3.
Leclerc has dropped into the bottom five. Can he improve and make it through?
Hulkenberg and Gasly move up to second and third respectively. Great laps from those two drivers.
Alonso, Stroll, Magnussen, Bottas and Gasly.
Just a tenth between the top two. It seems that Verstappen set his time on new softs; Norris on used though.
A 1m22.998s for the reigning world champion. That's the only time on the board currently.
The stewards have noted Russell for impeding Lawson. Judging from the footage, it should be a clear cut penalty.
Verstappen is the first driver out on track.
A loose bollard on the track appears to have ruined Hamilton's final lap in qualifying
What a disaster in his final race for Mercedes. He will start 17th on the grid.
Leclerc has pipped Bottas to top spot now.
Hamilton is now in the drop-zone for Mercedes.
He's gone fastest in the Sauber. The track is ramping up.