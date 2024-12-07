Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton

2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

A recap of what happened in qualifying for the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The final qualifying session of the 2024 F1 season takes place on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The F1 drivers' championship has already been wrapped up, but it's all to play for in the constructors' championship.

There's just 21 points between McLaren and Ferrari heading into Sunday's final race.

P6 in the standings is also up for grabs with four points between Alpine and Haas.

It will also be Lewis Hamilton's final race as a Mercedes driver.

Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will bow out of F1 after this race, while it's likely to be Sergio Perez's final race as a Red Bull driver.

07 Dec 2024
15:11
That's a wrap

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to qualifying as we look ahead to the final race of the year.

15:10
The full order

The full results from qualifying in Abu Dhabi

Ferrari
Ferrari
15:04
Top 10

Norris, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Verstappen, Gasly, Russell, Alonso, Bottas and Perez.

15:04
Norris takes pole now

A 1m22.595s puts him on pole ahead of Piastri. Sainz, Hulkenberg and Verstappen complete the top five.

15:03
Chequered flag

Piastri takes pole now ahead of Hulkenberg.

Waiting to see what Sainz, Norris and Verstappen can do.

15:02
Hulkenberg!

He takes provisional pole for Haas... wow.

15:01
Perez goes fourth

That could be his final lap in F1.

14:59
Piastri's time has been reinstated

He's now third in the order.

14:57
Order after the first run

Verstappen, Norris, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Gasly, Alonso, Perez, Russell.

No times from Piastri (track limits) and Bottas (still in the pits). 

14:55
A big moment for Verstappen

He nearly puts his Red Bull in the wall out of the final corner. He sets the fastest time though.

14:53
Tyres

Nine of the 10 cars are out on track, with Bottas in the pit lane.

Only Verstappen is on new softs.

14:51
Q3 is underway

The battle for pole is on.

14:45
Out in Q2

Tsunoda, Lawson, Stroll, Leclerc and Magnussen.

14:44
Leclerc

Leclerc goes quickest for Ferrari but his time has been deleted for track limits. He won't make it through to Q3.

14:43
Chequered flag

Leclerc has dropped into the bottom five. Can he improve and make it through?

14:42
Great times on the board

Hulkenberg and Gasly move up to second and third respectively. Great laps from those two drivers. 

14:37
In the drop-zone

Alonso, Stroll, Magnussen, Bottas and Gasly.

14:34
Norris slots into second

Just a tenth between the top two. It seems that Verstappen set his time on new softs; Norris on used though.

14:33
Strong early time from Verstappen

A 1m22.998s for the reigning world champion. That's the only time on the board currently. 

14:30
Russell could be getting a penalty

The stewards have noted Russell for impeding Lawson. Judging from the footage, it should be a clear cut penalty. 

14:29
Q2 is underway

Verstappen is the first driver out on track.

14:25
A bollard impacts Hamilton's lap

A loose bollard on the track appears to have ruined Hamilton's final lap in qualifying 

LH bollard
LH bollard
14:20
Hamilton is out in Q1

What a disaster in his final race for Mercedes. He will start 17th on the grid. 

14:18
Chequered flag

Leclerc has pipped Bottas to top spot now.

Hamilton is now in the drop-zone for Mercedes. 

14:17
Great lap from Bottas

He's gone fastest in the Sauber. The track is ramping up.

