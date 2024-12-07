2024 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix - Qualifying - As it happened

The final qualifying session of the 2024 F1 season takes place on Saturday at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The F1 drivers' championship has already been wrapped up, but it's all to play for in the constructors' championship.

There's just 21 points between McLaren and Ferrari heading into Sunday's final race.

P6 in the standings is also up for grabs with four points between Alpine and Haas.

It will also be Lewis Hamilton's final race as a Mercedes driver.

Valtteri Bottas and Kevin Magnussen will bow out of F1 after this race, while it's likely to be Sergio Perez's final race as a Red Bull driver.