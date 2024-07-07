Hamilton has upped his pace over Norris - 2.8s between the top two. Verstappen is still the one to watch though - 1.0s behind Norris.
2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!
Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix.
- The race starts at 3pm UK time.
Follow the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog.
He's cut Hamilton's lead down to 4.1s. Verstappen is now just 1.4s behind Norris.
Another fastest lap of the race as he reduces Hamilton's lead to 4.5s.
Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
He puts in another fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to 2.8s to Norris.
Norris responds to Hamilton's pace and reduces the gap to just 2.3s.
Verstappen and Piastri are flying on the harder compounds though.
Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
Norris puts on the softs as they look to respond to Hamilton.
He rejoins in second behind the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton, Verstappen and Piastri all come into the pit lane. Softs for Mercedes; hards for Red Bull.
It's now 1.7s between Norris and Verstappen at the front; Verstappen is 7.4s off in third.
Hamilton is now running just 1.9s behind Norris at the front.
Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.
Suspected water system issue for Russell, according to Mercedes.
"Retire the car," he looks to be out of the race.
Piastri is running 0.6s behind Sainz in the fight for fifth.
"The front tyres are falling apart," he says.
Norris keeping the gap to Hamilton at around 3.3s. Verstappen is consistently slower, dropping to 7.0s behind Hamilton.
Russell is just 1.5s behind Verstappen in the race for third.
"The tyres are degrading a lot," the Dutchman reports.
Norris extends his lead over Hamilton to 3.2s. Verstappen is 4.9s behind in third.
Piastri (yet to pit) ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso and Tsunoda.
Verstappen and Sainz come in; one lap later, Norris, Hamilton and Russell all stop.
He's now right behind Norris in the fight for the lead.
"It's too early for inters," he reports as Perez and Leclerc are lapped.
Norris is 1.5s ahead of Piastri, while Hamilton is 1.4s off in third.
More rain is on the way.
Leclerc is running 14s off the pace but Ferrari keep him out there on the intermediates.