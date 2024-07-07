George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 12, British
George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15 leads at the start of the race…

2024 F1 British Grand Prix - Race - LIVE UPDATES!

Live updates, pictures and lap times from the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix.

Follow the 2024 F1 British Grand Prix here with the Crash.net live blog. 

07 Jul 2024
16:17
Lap 47/52

Hamilton has upped his pace over Norris - 2.8s between the top two. Verstappen is still the one to watch though - 1.0s behind Norris.

16:15
Verstappen continues to fly

He's cut Hamilton's lead down to 4.1s. Verstappen is now just 1.4s behind Norris.

16:13
Verstappen

Another fastest lap of the race as he reduces Hamilton's lead to 4.5s.

16:12
The order on Lap 43

Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

16:11
Verstappen flying out there

He puts in another fastest lap of the race as he cuts the gap down to 2.8s to Norris.

16:09
The battle at the front

Norris responds to Hamilton's pace and reduces the gap to just 2.3s.

Verstappen and Piastri are flying on the harder compounds though. 

16:08
The order on Lap 40

Hamilton, Norris, Verstappen, Piastri, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

16:06
Norris responds to Hamilton

Norris puts on the softs as they look to respond to Hamilton. 

He rejoins in second behind the seven-time world champion.

16:05
Slick tyres

Hamilton, Verstappen and Piastri all come into the pit lane. Softs for Mercedes; hards for Red Bull.

16:03

It's now 1.7s between Norris and Verstappen at the front; Verstappen is 7.4s off in third.

16:00
Hamilton on a charge

Hamilton is now running just 1.9s behind Norris at the front. 

15:58
The order on Lap 35

Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Sainz, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso, Tsunoda and Albon.

15:57
News from Mercedes

Suspected water system issue for Russell, according to Mercedes. 

15:56
Russell is out on Lap 34

"Retire the car," he looks to be out of the race. 

15:56
The main battle out there

Piastri is running 0.6s behind Sainz in the fight for fifth. 

15:53
Hamilton radio

"The front tyres are falling apart," he says. 

15:53
Norris controlling things at the front

Norris keeping the gap to Hamilton at around 3.3s. Verstappen is consistently slower, dropping to 7.0s behind Hamilton.

15:51
Russell closing in

Russell is just 1.5s behind Verstappen in the race for third.

"The tyres are degrading a lot," the Dutchman reports.

15:49
Battle for the win

Norris extends his lead over Hamilton to 3.2s. Verstappen is 4.9s behind in third.

15:47
The order at the front

Piastri (yet to pit) ahead of Norris, Hamilton, Verstappen, Russell, Sainz, Hulkenberg, Stroll, Alonso and Tsunoda.

15:46
Pit stops

Verstappen and Sainz come in; one lap later, Norris, Hamilton and Russell all stop.

15:43
Piastri flying

He's now right behind Norris in the fight for the lead.

15:42
Piastri radio

"It's too early for inters," he reports as Perez and Leclerc are lapped.

15:40
The gap at the front

Norris is 1.5s ahead of Piastri, while Hamilton is 1.4s off in third.

More rain is on the way.

15:38
The inters aren't working

Leclerc is running 14s off the pace but Ferrari keep him out there on the intermediates.