(L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren MCL38; and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race - as it happened

Recap the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.

21 Jul 2024
15:58
Norris on the team orders

“The team asked me to do it, so I did it and that’s it,” he said.

15:49
The full result from Hungary

Here's the full order from the Hungaroring - a dramatic race dominated by team orders 

George Russell (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
15:42
Another new winner

Piastri takes the win at the Hungaroring ahead of Norris and Hamilton.

Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Stroll is your top 10.

15:40
Final lap

Piastri leads from Norris and Hamilton. 

15:37
Norris lets him through

Norris plays the team game, allowing Piastri to take the lead. Wow.

15:32
The order on Lap 64

Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.

15:31
Contact between Verstappen and Hamilton

Verstappen drops down to fifth after contact with Hamilton into Turn 1.

15:29
Doesn't look like Norris will give Piastri the win
"Yeah, well tell him to catch up then, please."
15:27
Norris continues to up his pace

It's now at 4.8s between the top two. No way Norris gives away this win now.

15:25
McLaren urging Norris to look after his tyres

He's been told a number of corners to back off but the gap is remaining stable at around four seconds. 

15:24
Norris extends the gap to Piastri

It's now up to 4.1s between the top two. 

15:23
Lap 57/70

Verstappen gets past Leclerc into Turn 1 for fourth. 

15:22
Verstappen in DRS range of Leclerc

Just 0.4s between those two now as they battle it out for fourth. 

15:19
Verstappen not happy with the Red Bull strategy

“No, don't give me that bulls*** now. You guys give me the fuc*ing strategy, OK? I'm trying to rescue myself. For fuc*'s sake," he says. 

15:16
Latest Piastri radio message

"Once we get to Lando we will swap position. But we want to avoid Lando having to give up a lot of race time."

15:13
The order on Lap 50

Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Tsunoda and Alonso. 

15:12
Norris is told

"We want to re-establish the order at your convenience," McLaren say.

Norris is now 3.5s ahead of Piastri - will he give his teammate the win from here? 

15:10
Piastri pits

Piastri comes into the pit lane which gives Norris the lead of the race.

15:08
Lap 47/70

Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.

15:07
Norris comes into the pit lane

A 2.3s pit stop for Norris as he looks to undercut Piastri for the race lead.

15:05
On course for his first win
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary, Race
Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren MCL38. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13,…
15:03
Gap at the front

Piastri is running 1.7s ahead of Norris at the front as Verstappen starts to close in on the top two - running 7.8s behind.

15:00
Pit stops

Hamilton and Leclerc come into the pits - hards for Hamilton; mediums for Leclerc.

14:59
Order on Lap 40

Piastri has a 1.4s lead ahead of Norris. Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Stroll and Tsunoda complete the top 10.

14:56
Verstappen back in DRS range

But he still can't get past Hamilton for third on track. 