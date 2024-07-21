“The team asked me to do it, so I did it and that’s it,” he said.
2024 F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race - as it happened
Recap the F1 Hungarian Grand Prix.
Piastri takes the win at the Hungaroring ahead of Norris and Hamilton.
Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Stroll is your top 10.
Piastri leads from Norris and Hamilton.
Norris plays the team game, allowing Piastri to take the lead. Wow.
Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.
Verstappen drops down to fifth after contact with Hamilton into Turn 1.
It's now at 4.8s between the top two. No way Norris gives away this win now.
He's been told a number of corners to back off but the gap is remaining stable at around four seconds.
It's now up to 4.1s between the top two.
Verstappen gets past Leclerc into Turn 1 for fourth.
Just 0.4s between those two now as they battle it out for fourth.
“No, don't give me that bulls*** now. You guys give me the fuc*ing strategy, OK? I'm trying to rescue myself. For fuc*'s sake," he says.
"Once we get to Lando we will swap position. But we want to avoid Lando having to give up a lot of race time."
Norris, Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Verstappen, Sainz, Russell, Perez, Tsunoda and Alonso.
"We want to re-establish the order at your convenience," McLaren say.
Norris is now 3.5s ahead of Piastri - will he give his teammate the win from here?
Piastri comes into the pit lane which gives Norris the lead of the race.
Piastri, Verstappen, Sainz, Norris, Hamilton, Leclerc, Perez, Russell, Tsunoda and Alonso.
A 2.3s pit stop for Norris as he looks to undercut Piastri for the race lead.
Piastri is running 1.7s ahead of Norris at the front as Verstappen starts to close in on the top two - running 7.8s behind.
Hamilton and Leclerc come into the pits - hards for Hamilton; mediums for Leclerc.
Piastri has a 1.4s lead ahead of Norris. Hamilton, Verstappen, Leclerc, Sainz, Perez, Russell, Stroll and Tsunoda complete the top 10.
But he still can't get past Hamilton for third on track.