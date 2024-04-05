Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR24. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 4, Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka, Japan,
2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

A recap of what happened in Friday practice for the Japanese Grand Prix.

The fourth round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Moved to an earlier slot on the calendar, the iconic figure of eight circuit is a fan favourite.

Red Bull will be hoping to bounce back following Max Verstappen's rare DNF last time out in Australia.

 

 

05 Apr 2024
08:09
That's a wrap

An interesting rest of the weekend awaits us given the teams weren't able to get much data from FP2.

Keep across Crash.net for the reaction to practice - and all of the news from Suzuka. 

08:08
Full results

How Friday practice finished up at Suzuka...

08:03
Top five

Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.

08:01
Chequered flag

Piastri improves to a 1m34.725s.

07:58
Piastri goes fastest

A 1m39.105s for the Australian on the softs. 

07:56
Into the final five minutes

Magnussen has tried the slicks but he's returned back into the pit lane.

07:50
10 minutes to go

Zhou is back out there on the intermediates.

07:39
20 minutes to go

Tsunoda remains on top with a 1m40.946s, 0.9s ahead of Ricciardo.

No cars are out on track currently. 

07:35
Current times on the board

Tsunoda on top with a 1m42.304s, 4.1s ahead of RB teammate Ricciardo. 

07:30
Tsunoda is told

"No more rain is expected."

07:27
Piastri breaks the silence

He's on the intermediates.

07:18
40 minutes on the clock

No times on the board currently as the rain comes down more heavily. 

07:17
Ricciardo radio

"It's starting to rain more."

07:14
A driver on track!

Hamilton is out there on the mediums. 

07:13
The track is drying

But still no cars out on track...

07:05
Five minutes into FP2

No cars are on track currently. 

07:00
FP2 is underway

The second 60-minute practice session is now underway at Suzuka. 

06:58
Sargeant out of FP2

Williams say: "Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."

06:57
A wet track

There's been rain in the last 30 minutes so don't expect too much running to begin with. 

06:55
Five minutes to go

Daniel Ricciardo will be back in the RB after sitting out FP1. Ayumu Iwasa was in action for Red Bull's junior team. 

06:43
Not long to go until FP2

A reminder that second practice at Suzuka gets underway at 7pm UK time.

04:54
What happened in FP1?

Report: 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results

Results: Max Verstappen leads Red Bull 1-2 in first practice as Logan Sargeant crashes

04:31
Chequered flag

FP1 is over: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Piastri, Tsunoda and Norris is your top 10.

04:27
Into the final few minutes

Teams looking to try the soft tyre on heavier fuel now as we enter the dying moments of FP1.

Verstappen still on top ahead of Perez and Sainz.

04:21
Top 10 with 10 minutes to go

Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Piastri, Tsunoda and Norris.