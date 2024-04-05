2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix - Friday Practice - As it happened

An interesting rest of the weekend awaits us given the teams weren't able to get much data from FP2.
The fourth round of the 2024 F1 season takes us to Suzuka for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Moved to an earlier slot on the calendar, the iconic figure of eight circuit is a fan favourite.
Red Bull will be hoping to bounce back following Max Verstappen's rare DNF last time out in Australia.
Piastri, Hamilton, Leclerc, Tsunoda and Ricciardo.
Piastri improves to a 1m34.725s.
A 1m39.105s for the Australian on the softs.
Magnussen has tried the slicks but he's returned back into the pit lane.
Zhou is back out there on the intermediates.
Tsunoda remains on top with a 1m40.946s, 0.9s ahead of Ricciardo.
No cars are out on track currently.
Tsunoda on top with a 1m42.304s, 4.1s ahead of RB teammate Ricciardo.
"No more rain is expected."
He's on the intermediates.
No times on the board currently as the rain comes down more heavily.
"It's starting to rain more."
Hamilton is out there on the mediums.
But still no cars out on track...
No cars are on track currently.
The second 60-minute practice session is now underway at Suzuka.
Williams say: "Due to the extent of damage to Logan’s car, he will not participate in FP2. The team will continue repairs in time for tomorrow’s Free Practice session."
There's been rain in the last 30 minutes so don't expect too much running to begin with.
Daniel Ricciardo will be back in the RB after sitting out FP1. Ayumu Iwasa was in action for Red Bull's junior team.
A reminder that second practice at Suzuka gets underway at 7pm UK time.
FP1 is over: Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Piastri, Tsunoda and Norris is your top 10.
Teams looking to try the soft tyre on heavier fuel now as we enter the dying moments of FP1.
Verstappen still on top ahead of Perez and Sainz.
Verstappen, Perez, Sainz, Russell, Hamilton, Leclerc, Alonso, Piastri, Tsunoda and Norris.