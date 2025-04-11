2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES

Ferrari have played down the impact of their substantial upgrade.
The fourth round of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Bahrain.
Lando Norris has a one-point lead over Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' standings after the Red Bull driver returned to winning ways at Suzuka.
Ferrari are hoping to get back into the title fight after introducing a significant upgrade for this weekend's race.
Follow all of the action from Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.
It was F1 world championship leader Lando Norris who set the pace for McLaren. It was a largely unrepresentative session, however, given that qualifying will take place under the lights.
Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell were all absent from FP1 after giving up their cars to allow for a rookie driver to race.
A number of F1's top team bosses, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali met to discuss the sport's engine rules.
They came to the following conclusions:
It's a good start to the weekend from Norris as he tops the timesheets.
Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Lawson, Tsunoda and Piastri.
FP1 wasn't representative given the conditions. Qualifying and the race will take place under the lights. Also, Leclerc, Verstappen and Russell missed the session as they sat it out to give a rookie driver a chance.
The chequered flag falls for FP1.
Hamilton has moved into third in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Norris' top time.
"Something is wrong with the clutch. I have lost power," Albon reports.
Norris remains on top ahead of Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Lawson, Tsunoda, Piastri and Bortoleto.
Norris sets a 1m33.204s to go 0.2s ahead of Gasly.
The stewards have noted an incident between Browning and Albon. The two Williams drivers nearly collided there.
Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Tsunoda, Piastri, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hadjar.
Gasly lowers the benchmark now to a 1m33.442s, 0.4s ahead of Albon.
He's the latest driver to try out the softs. He was on course to go fastest but ran wide at the final corner.
Piastri slots into second, 0.2s off Hulkenberg.
It's a Sauber 1-2. Hulkenberg goes 0.3s ahead of teammate Bortoleto at the top of the order.
A 1m34.628s puts Bortoleto on top for Sauber in FP1.
With 30 minutes on the clock. Bortoleto has hit the track on the softs. He's gone fastest in the first sector.
Albon has just gone fastest for Williams.
He's on top ahead of Norris, Gasly, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Lawson, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Doohan.
"It feels horrendous," Hamilton tells his engineer as he comes into the pit lane.
Albon improves to within a tenth of Norris at the top of the order.
Norris has improved his best lap time to a 1m35.249s, 0.5s ahead of Albon in second.
"Balance feels like the car is not working at all but it's probably just the grip of the tyres," he tells his race engineer.
Norris on top ahead of Albon, Ocon, Gasly, Piastri, Hamilton, Hirakawa, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Tsunoda.
"No power!" he reports over team radio.
He's going around the track slowly as he looks to make it back into the pit lane.
An important session for Ferrari, with Hamilton running the new upgrades. He's just gone second fastest in the Ferrari, a tenth off Ocon.