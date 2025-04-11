2025 F1 Bahrain Grand Prix - Friday Practice - LIVE UPDATES

Lewis Hamilton
The fourth round of the 2025 F1 season takes place in Bahrain.

Lando Norris has a one-point lead over Max Verstappen at the top of the drivers' standings after the Red Bull driver returned to winning ways at Suzuka.

Ferrari are hoping to get back into the title fight after introducing a significant upgrade for this weekend's race.

Follow all of the action from Bahrain here with the Crash.net live blog.

11 Apr 2025
15:42
Ferrari upgrade

Ferrari have played down the impact of their substantial upgrade.

READ MORE: https://www.crash.net/f1/news/1067286/1/ferrari-downplay-upgrade-and-hit-out-exaggerated-claims


 

15:26
What happened in FP1?

It was F1 world championship leader Lando Norris who set the pace for McLaren. It was a largely unrepresentative session, however, given that qualifying will take place under the lights. 

Verstappen, Leclerc and Russell were all absent from FP1 after giving up their cars to allow for a rookie driver to race. 

15:20
News from the FIA

A number of F1's top team bosses, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and F1 boss Stefano Domenicali met to discuss the sport's engine rules.

They came to the following conclusions: 

  • All parties are committed to the 2026 regulations and look forward to the prospect of exciting racing 
  •  
  • All parties agreed to continue discussions on the future technical direction of the sport
  •  
  • A level of electrification will always be part of any future considerations
  •  
  • The use of sustainable fuel will be an imperative
  •  
  • Consideration will be given to adjustments on financial regulations relating to Power Units as part of broader cost reductions
  •  
  • Policing of those regulations will be a priority
13:38
FP1 results

CLICK HERE: The full results from first practice in Bahrain

Lando Norris
Lando Norris
13:31
Norris tops FP1

It's a good start to the weekend from Norris as he tops the timesheets.

Norris, Gasly, Hamilton, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Lawson, Tsunoda and Piastri.

FP1 wasn't representative given the conditions. Qualifying and the race will take place under the lights. Also, Leclerc, Verstappen and Russell missed the session as they sat it out to give a rookie driver a chance.

13:30
Chequered flag

The chequered flag falls for FP1. 

13:28
Hamilton moves up the order

Hamilton has moved into third in the Ferrari, 0.5s down on Norris' top time.

13:26
Albon radio

"Something is wrong with the clutch. I have lost power," Albon reports.

13:20
Into the final 10 minutes

Norris remains on top ahead of Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Lawson, Tsunoda, Piastri and Bortoleto. 

13:16
Norris goes fastest

Norris sets a 1m33.204s to go 0.2s ahead of Gasly. 

13:15
The Williams duo nearly collide

The stewards have noted an incident between Browning and Albon. The two Williams drivers nearly collided there. 

13:12
Just under 20 minutes to go

Gasly, Albon, Ocon, Hulkenberg, Doohan, Tsunoda, Piastri, Lawson, Bortoleto and Hadjar. 

13:08
Gasly lowers the benchmark

Gasly lowers the benchmark now to a 1m33.442s, 0.4s ahead of Albon.

13:05
Piastri on the softs now

He's the latest driver to try out the softs. He was on course to go fastest but ran wide at the final corner.

Piastri slots into second, 0.2s off Hulkenberg.

13:03
Hulkenberg goes fastest now

It's a Sauber 1-2. Hulkenberg goes 0.3s ahead of teammate Bortoleto at the top of the order. 

13:00
Bortoleto goes fastest

A 1m34.628s puts Bortoleto on top for Sauber in FP1. 

12:59
Soft tyres

With 30 minutes on the clock. Bortoleto has hit the track on the softs. He's gone fastest in the first sector. 

12:56
The order after 25 minutes

Albon has just gone fastest for Williams.

He's on top ahead of Norris, Gasly, Piastri, Hulkenberg, Ocon, Lawson, Tsunoda, Hamilton and Doohan.

12:48
A tough start to FP1 for Hamilton

"It feels horrendous," Hamilton tells his engineer as he comes into the pit lane.

12:47
Albon improves

Albon improves to within a tenth of Norris at the top of the order. 

12:43
Norris lowers the benchmark

Norris has improved his best lap time to a 1m35.249s, 0.5s ahead of Albon in second. 

12:41
Hamilton's feedback on team radio

"Balance feels like the car is not working at all but it's probably just the grip of the tyres," he tells his race engineer.  

12:39
Current order

Norris on top ahead of Albon, Ocon, Gasly, Piastri, Hamilton, Hirakawa, Hadjar, Bortoleto and Tsunoda.

12:37
A problem for Antonelli

"No power!" he reports over team radio.

He's going around the track slowly as he looks to make it back into the pit lane. 

12:35
Hamilton goes second

An important session for Ferrari, with Hamilton running the new upgrades. He's just gone second fastest in the Ferrari, a tenth off Ocon.

